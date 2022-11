Kosta Browne, Russian River Valley Red '16

$60.00 Out of stock

100% Pinot Noir. In the 1990s, Dan Kosta and Michael Browne were working together in a popular Santa Rosa restaurant and were saving $10 a night to get their idea off the ground. After saving up about $1,400 they were able to buy enough grapes and a few pieces of equipment. After a few bumps early on, we're two decades away from that first vintage and they have become some of the most respected wine makers in California. Focusing entirely on Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, Kosta Browne bottles single vineyard wines showcasing the differences between areas like the Russian River Valley, Sonoma Coast, Anderson Valley, etc. This Pinot Noir is from the Russian River Valley and blueberry, cranberry, shaved nutmeg, and burnt orange notes. Similar mouthfeel as the '15 vintage, silky and smooth.