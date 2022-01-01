Posto by The Federal

BTL Chianti, Frescobaldi

$45.00

Nipozzano 2015 has an intense ruby-red color. The nose provides a pleasant combination of the clear notes of red berries and lightly toasted coffee, lending complexity to the wine before giving way to a fresh and spicy finish. In the mouth the wine is rich, characterized by the elegant density of the grapes and the mineral freshness of the finish that make it balanced and persistent. Serve with grilled red meat, roast lamb and semi-matured pecorino cheese. 94Pt.s JS.