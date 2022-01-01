- Home
Posto by The Federal
674 Bliss Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Bottled and Canned Beer
Amherst Juice Life
Artifact Cider
massachusetts, cider 6.0% abv
Bud Light
missouri, lager, 5.0% abv
Coors Light
colorado, lager, 4.2% abv
Heineken 0.0
netherlands, non-alcoholic
Jacks Abbey House Lager
massachusetts, house lager, 5.2% abv
Michelob Ultra
missouri, light lager, 4.2% abv
Modelo
mexico, lager, 4.5% abv
Lawson's Sip of Sunshine, IPA
vermont, ipa, 8% abv
Wine
BTL Char, Mer Soleil
BTL Char, Rombaurer
BTL Char, Spellbound
Bright and lush tropical fruit flavors with notes of vanilla and classic crème brûlée. Its medium body and bright acidity make for a pleasant and lasting finish on the palate.
BTL PG, Santa Marg*
This dry white wine has a straw yellow color. Its clean, intense aroma and bone-dry taste (with an appealing flavor of Golden Delicious apples)
BTL Sancerre, Pascal
Pale and vibrant in color. The Pascal Jolivet Sancerre is fresh, clean and screaming with racy acidity. On the palate it is fresh and tightly wound; acidity is tempered by very subtle residual sugar; very clean; alive, racy, youthful. Overall, a dry and elegant wine. 91Pts. JS.
BTL Sauv Blanc Wither Hills
BTL Trebiano, Allegrini
BTL Vermentino, Cantine
BTL Rose Cotes Du Roses
A soft, pale, brilliant pink with bluish tints developing over time towards more orangey nuances. The bouquet releases aromas of summer fruits, cassis, and redcurrant. Floral notes of rose along with hints of grapefruit complete the picture. The finish is fresh, offering notes of candy.
BTL Barbaresco, Fontanabianca, 2016
Elegant and harmonious nose. Flavors of plum and mushroom, with hints of cherry skin. Full-bodied and dry with silky tannins and a fresh finish. 94 Pts W.S.
BTL Barbera, Maraia
The color is a lively and brilliant dark ruby-red. The perfume is fresh and intense with clean scents of wild berries, currants and sour black cherry. A light hint of vanilla and toasted oak. The flavor is warm and robust, full-bodied, pleasant and balanced.
BTL Barolo, Fontanafredda, 2014
The color of the wine is ruby red with garnet reflections. The perfume is clean and intense, with hints of vanilla, spices, dried rose and undergrowth. The taste is dry, soft, full, velvety, harmonious, long, and persistent. Ideal for dishes with red meat and also cheeses. 93Pts. J.S.
BTL Barolo, Violetta
BTL Brunello, Caparzo
Ruby red in color, tending toward garnet with age, this wine offers complex aromas of wild berry fruit. On the palate, it is dry, warm, firm, harmonious, delicate, austere and persistent. Great with roasts, grilled and spit-roasted meats, game, braised meats and aged cheeses. 92Pts. W.S.
BTL Cab Sauvignon, Broadside
Aromas of dark strawberry and red plum meet with mint and turned loam on the nose. Savory herbs provide a counterpoint to the rich flavors of pomegranate syrup and mulberry on the palate, with chalky tannins framing it all.
BTL Cab Sauvignon, Justin
The palate is dry, nearly full bodied, with ripe black cherry, cassis and red fruit, baking spice and oak accents on entry with sustained ripe primary and mostly black fruit, dried autumn leaf, cocoa and a pleasant suggestion of camphor on the mid-palate into the finish. The finish is fresh and moderately long, showing lingering cherry and berry notes with oak and barrel spice nicely supported by fine, balanced tannins. 91 Pts W.S.
BTL Caymus 1 L
BTL Chianti Reserva, Donna Laura
BTL Chianti, Frescobaldi
Nipozzano 2015 has an intense ruby-red color. The nose provides a pleasant combination of the clear notes of red berries and lightly toasted coffee, lending complexity to the wine before giving way to a fresh and spicy finish. In the mouth the wine is rich, characterized by the elegant density of the grapes and the mineral freshness of the finish that make it balanced and persistent. Serve with grilled red meat, roast lamb and semi-matured pecorino cheese. 94Pt.s JS.
BTL Malbec, Catena
Full bodied, dry and soft with smooth lengthy finish. Nose of dark fruit (blackberry and plum) with solid flavors of oak and vanilla.
BTL Montepuluciano, Illuminati
This accessible Montepulciano displays a mix of ripe cherry and wild berry tones, studded with peppery spice, tobacco and menthol. There's plenty of tangy acidity to keep it refreshing and a sturdy structure of medium-grained tannins for support. The finish extends on cherry skin and warm spice tones.
BTL PN, Deloach
California- Pure Pinot aromas and flavors - black cherries kissed by oak and complimented by just the right amount of Asian spice.
BTL PN, Portlandia
BTL Rosso Montalcino, Ciacci
Violet, wild-berry and botanical-herb aromas lead the nose on this savory red. The bright juicy palate doles out ripe Marasca cherry, wild blackberry and white pepper set against taut tannins. 92Pts WS.
BTL Super Tuscan, Badiola
BTL Super Tuscan, Falcini Paretaio
Soft textured and velvety, with a balanced taste. It is produced from grapes of the Paretaio vineyard in San Gimignano with Sangiovese (90%) and other red Tuscan grapes (10%) selected during the harvest. Great with red meat and meat sauces.
BTL Tempranillo, La Rioja
BTL Unshackled Red Blend
BTL Avaniti
Spuntini
Pizzas
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
shredded roasted chicken, firelli hot sauce, gorgonzola dolce, fontina, celery
Cheese Pizza
Margherita Pizza
tomato, mozzarella, basil
Meatball Pizza
stracciatella, tomato, oregano, parmesan
Pepperoni Pizza
tomato, mozzarella, oregano (contains pork)
Pineapple Prosciutto Pizza
Charred pineapple, shaved red onions, jalapeno, pomodoro, fontina(contains pork)(spicy)
Pomodoro Pizza
tomato confit, sicilian oregano, olive oil
Quattro Formaggio Pizza
mozzarella, gorgonzola, fontina, parmesan, thyme, garlic aioli.
Salad Pizza
arugula salad, oven dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, mozzarella, shaved parmesan, balsamic, prosciutto di parma, pine nuts. (contains pork)
Soppressata Picante Pizza
tomato, mozzarella, calabrian chilis, basil, mike's hot honey(contains pork)(spicy)
Antipasti
Federal Risotto Balls
black truffle butter, potato, chives
Garlic Bread "Pizza"
parsley, sea salt, cracked black pepper
Veal & Ricotta Meatballs
parmesan polenta, tomato sugo, herb salsa verde
Mussels
spiced nduja tomato broth, shallot confit, fennel, crostini(contains pork) (spicy)
Deviled Eggs
parmesan, truffled salt, chives
Garden Tomato Bruschetta
whipped ricotta, grilled bread, garden basil, roasted garlic, aged balsamic, sea salt.
Chicken Wings "Alla Diavoa"
calabrian chili chimichurri, oregano ranch(spicy)(6 per order)
Sides/Dippers/Extras
Garlicky Rapini
parmesan, red pepper flakes, tapenade vinaigrette
Fried Baby Brussel Sprouts
pancetta, radicchio, chopped egg, truffle butter(contains pork) (not a gluten free fryer)
Fresh Corn Polenta
pecorino, black pepper
Smashed Fingerling Potatoes
parmesan, sea salt, rosemary
Crust Dipper Garlic Butter
dipping sauce for your crust
Crust Dipper Oregano Ranch
dipping sauce for your crust
Crust Dipper Marinara
dipping sauce for your crust
Extra Mussel Crostini
Kids Menu
Kid Ravioli With Butter
Kid Ravioli With Meatsauce
Kid Ravioli With Tomato Sauce
Kids Brownie Sundae
Kids Cheese Pizza
Kids Chicken Tenders
Kids Pepperoni Pizza
Kids Rigatoni With Butter
Kids Rigatoni With Meat Sauce
Kids Rigatoni With Meatball
Kids Rigatoni With Tomato Sauce
Kids Spaghetti With Butter
Kids Spaghetti With Meat Sauce
Kids Spaghetti With Meatball
Kids Spaghetti With Tomato Sauce
Dessert
Cioccolato
flourless chocolate cake, caramel, almond gelato, mascarpone
Gelato/Sorbet
choice of flavors, with housemade pizzelle cookie.
Posto Tiramisu Sundae
espresso gelato, chocolate rum sauce, mascarpone cream, lady finger crumble.
Sicilian Cannoli
ricotta, candied orange, salted pistachios
Whipped Cookie Dough
vanilla gelato ice milk
Insalate
Caesar
romaine, lemon-garlic dressing, parmesan, anchovy, pangrattato
Caprese
heirloom tomatoes, burratta, basil, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt
Posto Chopped Salad Small
salami, provolone, chick peas, italian pickeled vegetables, oregano vinaigrette(contains pork)
Tricolour
arugula, radicchio, endive, parmesan, red wine vinaigrette
Caesar Shareable
Caprese Shareable
Posto Chopped Salad Shareable
salami, provolone, chick peas, italian pickeled vegetables, oregano vinaigrette(contains pork)
Tricolore Shareable
Pasta
"Old School" Spag. and Meatballs
pomodoro sauce, parmesan(meatballs contain gluten and dairy)
Bucatini
mv littleneck clams, fresno chilis, pancetta, garlicky breadcrumbs(contains pork)
Cavatelli
pork and fennel sausage sugo, slow cooked broccoli, tuscan kale, pecorino, chili flakes(contains pork)(spicy)
Short Rib Lasagna
beef short rib, herb ricotta, truffled sotocenere cheese, spinach, san marzano tomatoes
Ricotta Ravioli
sweet 100 tomatoes, salsa fresca, garlic, basil, parmesan
Rigatoni
ragu bolognese, rosemary, mascarpone
Veal Ravioli
spicy san marzano tomato sugo, "fall off the bone" osso bucco meat, auricchio provolone, oregano pangrattato, shaved parmesan
Entrees
Chicken Milanese
arugula salad, oven dried tomatoes, lemon citronette, parmesan
Eggplant Parmesan
fresh mozzerella, ricotta, basil pesto, parmesan, san marzano tomato sauce
Grilled Hanger Steak
warm garlicky potato & avocado salad, burrata, celery, charred scallion vinaigrette
Grilled Tuna
puttanesca panzanella salad, vine ripe tomatoes, roasted red peppers, green sicilian olives, italian "hummus", capers, salsa verde, colatura breadcrumbs
Caramelized Italian Meatloaf
tomato balsamic glaze, olive oil whipped mashed potatoes, rapini, garlic butter(spicy)
Posto's Chicken Parm
red sauce, stracciatella, acini de pepe, basil, roasted garlic, parmesan
