Posto by The Federal

review star

No reviews yet

674 Bliss Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Popular Items

Federal Risotto Balls
Margherita Pizza
Posto's Chicken Parm

Bottled and Canned Beer

Amherst Juice Life

$8.00

Artifact Cider

$8.00

massachusetts, cider 6.0% abv

Bud Light

$5.00

missouri, lager, 5.0% abv

Coors Light

$5.00

colorado, lager, 4.2% abv

Heineken 0.0

$6.00

netherlands, non-alcoholic

Jacks Abbey House Lager

$6.50

massachusetts, house lager, 5.2% abv

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

missouri, light lager, 4.2% abv

Modelo

$6.00

mexico, lager, 4.5% abv

Lawson's Sip of Sunshine, IPA

$10.00

vermont, ipa, 8% abv

Wine

BTL Char, Mer Soleil

$42.00

BTL Char, Rombaurer

$70.00

BTL Char, Spellbound

$42.00

Bright and lush tropical fruit flavors with notes of vanilla and classic crème brûlée. Its medium body and bright acidity make for a pleasant and lasting finish on the palate.

BTL PG, Santa Marg*

$53.00

This dry white wine has a straw yellow color. Its clean, intense aroma and bone-dry taste (with an appealing flavor of Golden Delicious apples)

BTL Sancerre, Pascal

$57.00

Pale and vibrant in color. The Pascal Jolivet Sancerre is fresh, clean and screaming with racy acidity. On the palate it is fresh and tightly wound; acidity is tempered by very subtle residual sugar; very clean; alive, racy, youthful. Overall, a dry and elegant wine. 91Pts. JS.

BTL Sauv Blanc Wither Hills

$44.00

BTL Trebiano, Allegrini

$55.00

BTL Vermentino, Cantine

$44.00

BTL Rose Cotes Du Roses

$50.00

A soft, pale, brilliant pink with bluish tints developing over time towards more orangey nuances. The bouquet releases aromas of summer fruits, cassis, and redcurrant. Floral notes of rose along with hints of grapefruit complete the picture. The finish is fresh, offering notes of candy.

BTL Barbaresco, Fontanabianca, 2016

$49.00

Elegant and harmonious nose. Flavors of plum and mushroom, with hints of cherry skin. Full-bodied and dry with silky tannins and a fresh finish. 94 Pts W.S.

BTL Barbera, Maraia

$42.00

The color is a lively and brilliant dark ruby-red. The perfume is fresh and intense with clean scents of wild berries, currants and sour black cherry. A light hint of vanilla and toasted oak. The flavor is warm and robust, full-bodied, pleasant and balanced.

BTL Barolo, Fontanafredda, 2014

$84.00

The color of the wine is ruby red with garnet reflections. The perfume is clean and intense, with hints of vanilla, spices, dried rose and undergrowth. The taste is dry, soft, full, velvety, harmonious, long, and persistent. Ideal for dishes with red meat and also cheeses. 93Pts. J.S.

BTL Barolo, Violetta

$80.00

BTL Brunello, Caparzo

$84.00

Ruby red in color, tending toward garnet with age, this wine offers complex aromas of wild berry fruit. On the palate, it is dry, warm, firm, harmonious, delicate, austere and persistent. Great with roasts, grilled and spit-roasted meats, game, braised meats and aged cheeses. 92Pts. W.S.

BTL Cab Sauvignon, Broadside

$40.00

Aromas of dark strawberry and red plum meet with mint and turned loam on the nose. Savory herbs provide a counterpoint to the rich flavors of pomegranate syrup and mulberry on the palate, with chalky tannins framing it all.

BTL Cab Sauvignon, Justin

$60.00

The palate is dry, nearly full bodied, with ripe black cherry, cassis and red fruit, baking spice and oak accents on entry with sustained ripe primary and mostly black fruit, dried autumn leaf, cocoa and a pleasant suggestion of camphor on the mid-palate into the finish. The finish is fresh and moderately long, showing lingering cherry and berry notes with oak and barrel spice nicely supported by fine, balanced tannins. 91 Pts W.S.

BTL Caymus 1 L

$150.00

BTL Chianti Reserva, Donna Laura

$44.00

BTL Chianti, Frescobaldi

$45.00

Nipozzano 2015 has an intense ruby-red color. The nose provides a pleasant combination of the clear notes of red berries and lightly toasted coffee, lending complexity to the wine before giving way to a fresh and spicy finish. In the mouth the wine is rich, characterized by the elegant density of the grapes and the mineral freshness of the finish that make it balanced and persistent. Serve with grilled red meat, roast lamb and semi-matured pecorino cheese. 94Pt.s JS.

BTL Malbec, Catena

$44.00

Full bodied, dry and soft with smooth lengthy finish. Nose of dark fruit (blackberry and plum) with solid flavors of oak and vanilla.

BTL Montepuluciano, Illuminati

$38.00

This accessible Montepulciano displays a mix of ripe cherry and wild berry tones, studded with peppery spice, tobacco and menthol. There's plenty of tangy acidity to keep it refreshing and a sturdy structure of medium-grained tannins for support. The finish extends on cherry skin and warm spice tones.

BTL PN, Deloach

$42.00

California- Pure Pinot aromas and flavors - black cherries kissed by oak and complimented by just the right amount of Asian spice.

BTL PN, Portlandia

$56.00

BTL Rosso Montalcino, Ciacci

$44.00

Violet, wild-berry and botanical-herb aromas lead the nose on this savory red. The bright juicy palate doles out ripe Marasca cherry, wild blackberry and white pepper set against taut tannins. 92Pts WS.

BTL Super Tuscan, Badiola

$40.00

BTL Super Tuscan, Falcini Paretaio

$56.00

Soft textured and velvety, with a balanced taste. It is produced from grapes of the Paretaio vineyard in San Gimignano with Sangiovese (90%) and other red Tuscan grapes (10%) selected during the harvest. Great with red meat and meat sauces.

BTL Tempranillo, La Rioja

$52.00

BTL Unshackled Red Blend

$60.00

BTL Avaniti

$42.00

Spuntini

Cacio e Pepe Fries

$7.95

parmesan, cracked black pepper, rosemary aioli

Charred Shishito Peppers

$7.95

parmesan, lemon aioli

Fried Chick Peas & Pistachios

$6.95

sicilian honey, rosemary salt

Truffle Popcorn

$7.95

parmesan, sea salt

Pizzas

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.95

shredded roasted chicken, firelli hot sauce, gorgonzola dolce, fontina, celery

Cheese Pizza

$15.95

Margherita Pizza

$15.95

tomato, mozzarella, basil

Meatball Pizza

$16.95

stracciatella, tomato, oregano, parmesan

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.95

tomato, mozzarella, oregano (contains pork)

Pineapple Prosciutto Pizza

$17.95

Charred pineapple, shaved red onions, jalapeno, pomodoro, fontina(contains pork)(spicy)

Pomodoro Pizza

$14.95

tomato confit, sicilian oregano, olive oil

Quattro Formaggio Pizza

$15.95

mozzarella, gorgonzola, fontina, parmesan, thyme, garlic aioli.

Salad Pizza

$18.95

arugula salad, oven dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, mozzarella, shaved parmesan, balsamic, prosciutto di parma, pine nuts. (contains pork)

Soppressata Picante Pizza

$17.95

tomato, mozzarella, calabrian chilis, basil, mike's hot honey(contains pork)(spicy)

Antipasti

Federal Risotto Balls

$13.95

black truffle butter, potato, chives

Garlic Bread "Pizza"

$11.95

parsley, sea salt, cracked black pepper

Veal & Ricotta Meatballs

$14.95

parmesan polenta, tomato sugo, herb salsa verde

Mussels

$16.95

spiced nduja tomato broth, shallot confit, fennel, crostini(contains pork) (spicy)

Deviled Eggs

$11.95

parmesan, truffled salt, chives

Garden Tomato Bruschetta

$13.95

whipped ricotta, grilled bread, garden basil, roasted garlic, aged balsamic, sea salt.

Chicken Wings "Alla Diavoa"

$17.95

calabrian chili chimichurri, oregano ranch(spicy)(6 per order)

Sides/Dippers/Extras

Garlicky Rapini

$6.95

parmesan, red pepper flakes, tapenade vinaigrette

Fried Baby Brussel Sprouts

$7.95

pancetta, radicchio, chopped egg, truffle butter(contains pork) (not a gluten free fryer)

Fresh Corn Polenta

$5.95

pecorino, black pepper

Smashed Fingerling Potatoes

$6.95

parmesan, sea salt, rosemary

Crust Dipper Garlic Butter

$2.95

dipping sauce for your crust

Crust Dipper Oregano Ranch

$2.95

dipping sauce for your crust

Crust Dipper Marinara

$2.95

dipping sauce for your crust

Extra Mussel Crostini

$1.95

Kids Menu

Kid Ravioli With Butter

$7.95

Kid Ravioli With Meatsauce

$7.95

Kid Ravioli With Tomato Sauce

$7.95

Kids Brownie Sundae

$4.95

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.95

Kids Rigatoni With Butter

$7.95

Kids Rigatoni With Meat Sauce

$7.95

Kids Rigatoni With Meatball

$7.95

Kids Rigatoni With Tomato Sauce

$7.95

Kids Spaghetti With Butter

$7.95

Kids Spaghetti With Meat Sauce

$7.95

Kids Spaghetti With Meatball

$7.95

Kids Spaghetti With Tomato Sauce

$7.95

Dessert

nutella, bananas, sea salt

Cioccolato

$7.95

flourless chocolate cake, caramel, almond gelato, mascarpone

Gelato/Sorbet

$8.95

choice of flavors, with housemade pizzelle cookie.

Posto Tiramisu Sundae

$7.95

espresso gelato, chocolate rum sauce, mascarpone cream, lady finger crumble.

Sicilian Cannoli

$4.95

ricotta, candied orange, salted pistachios

Whipped Cookie Dough

$11.95

vanilla gelato ice milk

Insalate

Caesar

$9.95

romaine, lemon-garlic dressing, parmesan, anchovy, pangrattato

Caprese

$15.95

heirloom tomatoes, burratta, basil, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt

Posto Chopped Salad Small

$15.95

salami, provolone, chick peas, italian pickeled vegetables, oregano vinaigrette(contains pork)

Tricolour

$9.95

arugula, radicchio, endive, parmesan, red wine vinaigrette

Caesar Shareable

$16.95

Caprese Shareable

$22.95

Posto Chopped Salad Shareable

$22.95

salami, provolone, chick peas, italian pickeled vegetables, oregano vinaigrette(contains pork)

Tricolore Shareable

$15.95

Sandwiches

Meatball Sandwich

$14.95

veal meatballs, ricotta, basil, parmesan(meatballs contain gluten and dairy)

Chicken Milanese Sandwich

$15.95

garlicky broccoli rabe, provolone, calabrian chilis, lemon aioli

Pasta

"Old School" Spag. and Meatballs

$22.95

pomodoro sauce, parmesan(meatballs contain gluten and dairy)

Bucatini

$27.95

mv littleneck clams, fresno chilis, pancetta, garlicky breadcrumbs(contains pork)

Cavatelli

$24.95

pork and fennel sausage sugo, slow cooked broccoli, tuscan kale, pecorino, chili flakes(contains pork)(spicy)

Short Rib Lasagna

$28.95

beef short rib, herb ricotta, truffled sotocenere cheese, spinach, san marzano tomatoes

Ricotta Ravioli

$24.95

sweet 100 tomatoes, salsa fresca, garlic, basil, parmesan

Rigatoni

$24.95

ragu bolognese, rosemary, mascarpone

Veal Ravioli

$29.95

spicy san marzano tomato sugo, "fall off the bone" osso bucco meat, auricchio provolone, oregano pangrattato, shaved parmesan

Entrees

Chicken Milanese

$24.95

arugula salad, oven dried tomatoes, lemon citronette, parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$22.95

fresh mozzerella, ricotta, basil pesto, parmesan, san marzano tomato sauce

Grilled Hanger Steak

$33.95

warm garlicky potato & avocado salad, burrata, celery, charred scallion vinaigrette

Grilled Tuna

$25.95

puttanesca panzanella salad, vine ripe tomatoes, roasted red peppers, green sicilian olives, italian "hummus", capers, salsa verde, colatura breadcrumbs

Caramelized Italian Meatloaf

$25.95

tomato balsamic glaze, olive oil whipped mashed potatoes, rapini, garlic butter(spicy)

Posto's Chicken Parm

$24.95

red sauce, stracciatella, acini de pepe, basil, roasted garlic, parmesan

Merchandise

1 Stemless Glass

$8.95

6 Stemless Glasses

$50.00

T-Shirt

$24.95
Restaurant info

Old School/New Italian, brought to you by the owners of the federal!

Website

Location

674 Bliss Road, Longmeadow, MA 01106

Directions

