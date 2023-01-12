Main picView gallery

Power Of The Almond 60 TECHNOLOGY BLVD. #100

review star

No reviews yet

60 TECHNOLOGY BLVD. #100

Starkville, MS 39759

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Loaves

Pound Cake Loaf

$16.99

Banana Nut Loaf

$16.99

Lemon Blueberry Loaf

$16.99

Cookie 6 Packs

Snickerdoodle 6 Pack

$14.99

Peanut Butter Cookie 6 Pack

$14.99

Red Velvet 6 Pack

$14.99

Appledoodles 6 Pack

$14.99

Pecan Chocolate Chip 6 Pack

$14.99

Seasonal Cookie 6 Pack

$14.99

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut 6 Pack

$14.99

Individual Cookies

Snickerdoodle

$2.99

Peanut Butter

$2.99

Red Velvet Cookie

$2.99

Appledoodle

$2.99

Pecan Chocolate Chip

$2.99

Seasonal Cookie

$2.99

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut

$2.99

Assorted

Cake Slice of the Day

$7.49

Cheddar Biscuits 6 Pack

$12.99

Lemon Blueberry Biscuits 6 Pack

$14.99

Buckeye Brownie

$3.19

Mini Cake Cup

$2.99

Cupcakes 6 Pack

$14.99

Cakes

Standard Naked Cake

$49.00

Brown Sugar Cake

$59.00

Merchandise

Coffee Cup

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Mississippi’s 1st & Finest Low Carb | GF | Bakery

Location

60 TECHNOLOGY BLVD. #100, Starkville, MS 39759

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Harveys - Starkville
orange starNo Reviews
406 Hwy 12 East Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Arepas Coffee & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
102 RUE DU GRAND FROMAGE STARKVILLE, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Bulldog Burger Company - Starkville
orange starNo Reviews
702 University Drive Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Bin 612
orange star4.0 • 92
612 University Drive Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
100 Maxwell Street, Starkville, MS 39759 - Starkville, MS
orange starNo Reviews
100 Maxwell st Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Mugshots Grill & Bar - Starkville, MS
orange starNo Reviews
550 Russell Street Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Starkville

Sweet Peppers Deli - Starkville
orange star4.7 • 1,159
904 Hwy 12 West Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Central Station Grill
orange star4.3 • 744
200 South Montgomery Street Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Restaurant Tyler
orange star4.5 • 481
100 East Main St Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
The Camphouse - Starkville, MS
orange star4.5 • 286
409 University Drive Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Bin 612
orange star4.0 • 92
612 University Drive Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
The Klaasroom - Cotton District
orange star5.0 • 11
701 university drive Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Starkville
Columbus
review star
No reviews yet
Tupelo
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 5 (19 restaurants)
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Madison
review star
Avg 5 (13 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Brandon
review star
Avg 3.5 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston