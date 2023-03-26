Restaurant header imageView gallery

PotatoLand

11016 Capital Boulevard

Wake Forest, NC 27587

FOOD

ENTREES

Baked Potato stuffed with grilled chicken and broccoli topped with bacon bits and green onions.

Broccoli Potato

$11.00

Baked potato stuffed with broccoli and cheese topped with sour cream, green onion and bacon bits

Fajita Rush

$17.50

Baked Potato with chicken or steak topped with bell peppers, onions, mozzarella and a side of pico

Just Chili

$14.30

Baked potato stuffed with chunky chili and cheddar cheese, topped with green onions and sour cream

Philly Philly

$18.50

Thinly chopped rib eye steak topped with melted American cheese, provolone cheese, with fried onions and peppers. Topped with green onions.

Steak Lover

$23.50

Baked potato loaded with ribeye steak with broccoli and your choice of gravy, cheddar cheese or A-1 sauce

The Cajun Catch

$24.30

Baked potato stuffed with broccoli, shrimp and bourbon salmon. Topped with green onions.

The Chicken Kick Potato

$16.50

Baked Potato stuffed with grilled chicken and broccoli topped with bacon bits and green onions.

The Trio Potato

$21.50

Loaded with chicken, steak and shrimp with broccoli cheddar cheese and chives

Build-Your-Own Potato

$11.00

Shrimp Lover Potato

$18.50

Baked potato stuffed with broccoli, large shrimp, cheddar cheese, green onions and sour cream.

Add Ons and Sides

Add on Bacon Bits

$3.00

Add on Gravy

$1.00

Add on A-1 Sauce

$1.00

Add on White Cheese

$1.50

Add on Cheddar Cheese

$1.50

Side of Broccoli

$3.50

Side of Corn

$3.50

DRINKS

Lemonade-Half Qt

$4.00

Lemonade-Bottle

$2.50

Maple Brown Sugar Lemonade- Half Qt

$4.00

Maple Brown Sugar Lemonade- Bottle

$2.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11016 Capital Boulevard, Wake Forest, NC 27587

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

