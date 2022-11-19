Restaurant header imageView gallery

Potchke

review star

No reviews yet

318 N. Gay Street, Suite 103

Knoxville, TN 37917

Popular Items

Latte

Hot

Americano

$4.00

Cafe Miel

$4.45

Cappucino

$4.25

Cortado

$3.50

Chai Latte

$5.00
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Latte

$4.50

Macchiato

$3.00

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$5.00

Tea

$3.50

Café Au Lait

$4.50

Red Eye

$5.00

Cold

5 cent Seltzer

$0.05

Dr. Browns

$2.50
Dr. Larrys

Dr. Larrys

Egg Cream

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Pickle Me Up

$1.00+

WALKER BROS

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:31 am, 10:32 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:31 am, 10:32 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:31 am, 10:32 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:31 am, 10:32 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:31 am, 10:32 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:31 am, 10:32 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:31 am, 10:32 am - 3:00 pm
Potchke Deli is a one-year culinary residency (or more 😉) by laurence faber & emily williams, coming march 2022 to the historic regas building. potchke means to fuss around in the kitchen, to dwaddle, to waste time. and that’s precisely what we’re here to do. think of potchke as lesser babka’s older brother with a bingo addiction and a taste for egg creams, currently schmoozing with your bubbe on del boca vista’s racquetball court.

318 N. Gay Street, Suite 103, Knoxville, TN 37917

