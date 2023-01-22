Potholes Bar & Grill 7037 Hwy 262 SE
7037 Hwy 262 SE
Othello, WA 99344
Starters
Appetizer Platter
Choose 3 items for your platter!
Basket of Fries
Old fashioned crinkle fries!
Basket of Onion Rings
The best anywhere!
Basket of Tots
Done to perfection!
Bowl of Soup
Made fresh soup of the day
Charcuterie Board
A delicious variety of meats, cheeses, and crackers
Chicken Gizzards
Down home good!
Chips and Salsa
Add quac or sour cream!
Clam Strips
With your favorite sauce or try something new!
Cup of Soup
Made fresh soup of the day
Fried Mushrooms
Deep fried and tasty!
Fried Shrimp
Breaded and deep fried!
Mozzarella Sticks
Try with marinara sauce!
Sauteed Shrimp
Lemon or Cajun!
Shrimp Skewers
Sizzled on the grill!
Shrimp Tacos
A zesty favorite!
Side Salad
Fresh ingredients to start your meal or as a meal itself!
Spring Rolls
Crunchy and full of flavor!
Supreme Nachos
Loaded and comes with salsa and sour cream!
Wings
Your choice of dipping sauces!
Sandwiches, Quesadillas & More
Beef Quesadilla
Beef and cheese on a toasted tortilla
BLT
The Classic Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
BLT Wrap
The Classic in a wrap!
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Your choice of chicken with Buffalo sauce, Ranch, shredded cheese, lettuce & tomato
Burger Dip
A Huntzinger Beef patty on an Alpine roll with a cup of Au Jus for dipping
Cheese Quesadilla
Melted cheese on a toasted tortilla
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Chicken Bacon Swiss
Tender chicken, crispy bacon, and Swiss cheese on an Alpine roll
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken and cheese on a toasted tortilla
Chicken Strips
Tender chicken strips with your choice of side
Clubhouse
Triple layer toasted bread with turkey, ham, bacon, cheese and tomato
French Dip
Freshly sliced roast beef on an Alpine Roll with Au Jus for dipping
Grilled Cheese
Simply goodness in a sandwich!
Patty Melt
A Huntzinger Beef patty with plenty of sauteed onion
Philly
The Classic Philly with freshly sliced roast beef on an Alpne roll, cheese and sauteed bell pepper and onions
Reuben
Savory corned beef and melted cheese on toasted rye bread
Spicy Grilled Cheese
Simply goodness with a little spice!
Spicy Tuna Melt
A spicy take on the tuna melt.
Tacos
Tuna Melt
Mmmm...tuna and melted cheese on toasted bread.
Turkey Bacon Swiss
A tasty twist with turkey, bacon and swiss cheese on sourdough bread
Salads
Chef Salad
Fresh salad ingredients with turkey, ham, bacon, cheese, tomato, and sliced hard boiled egg
Taco Salad
Fresh salad ingredients with seasoned ground beef, cheese, olives and tomato
Bacon Cheeseburger Salad
Fresh salad ingredients with everything Bacon Cheeseburger added
Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh salad ingredients with sliced grilled chicken, bacon, cheese and tomato
Crispy Chicken Salad
Fresh salad ingredients with sliced crispy chicken, bacon, cheese and tomato
Chicken Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine with chicken, cheese, and house made croutons
Burgers
Dinners
Fish and Chips
Hand-battered cod fillets with our crinkle fries, soup or salad.
Sauteed Shrimp (Lemon Pepper or Cajun)
Seasoned shrimp with choice of potato, seasonal vegies and soup or salad.
14 OZ Rib Eye Steak
12-OZ Huntzinger Premium Angus Beef with choice of potato, seasonal vegies, and soup or salad.
10 OZ Top Sirloin Steak
8-OZ Huntzinger Premium Angus Beef with choice of potato, seasonal vegies, and soup or salad.
Chicken Cordon Bleu
In-house made with our specially prepared butternut squash, seasonal vegie, and soup or salad.
Hamburger Steak
Made to order with a twice baked potato, seasonal vegie, and soup or salad.
Chicken Fried Steak
Traditional dinner with mashed potatoes and gravy, seasonal vegie, and soup or salad.
Ham Steak
Our 8 oz slab of ham grilled to perfection, with your choice of potato, seasonal vegie, and soup or salad.
Special
Kids Menu
Vodka
44 North
Absolut
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Lime
Deep Eddy Orange
Deep Eddy Ruby
Gordons
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Smirnoff
Titos
Well Vodka
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Titos
DBL Smirnoff
DBL Gordons
DBL 44 North
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Deep Eddy Ruby
DBL Ketel One
DBL Deep Eddy Lemon
DBL Deep Eddy Lime
DBL Deep Eddy Orange
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
Jameson
Bushmill's
Black Velvet
Crown Royal
Jack Daniels Black
Jim Beam
Jack Daniels Rye
Seagrams
Makers Mark
Pendleton
Canadian Club
McNaughton
Fireball
Screwball
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Jameson
DBL Bushmill's
DBL Black Velvet
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Jack Daniels Black
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Jack Daniels Rye
DBL Seagrams
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Pendleton
DBL Canadian Club
DBL McNaughton
DBL Fireball
DBL Screwball
Scotch & Bourbon
Liqueurs & Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
Midori
Butter Shots
Curacao
Triple Sec
De Kuper
Chambord
Bailey's
Grand Marnier
Yukon Jack
Jagermeister
Kahlua
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
DBL Midori
DBL Butter Shots
DBL Curacao
DBL Triple Sec
DBL De Kuper
DBL Chambord
DBL Bailey's
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Yukon Jack
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
Cocktails
WA Apple
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaii
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dirty Mother
Duck Fart
Green Tea
Greyhound
Hurricane
Jager Bomb
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex On The Beach
Smith & Kearns
Smith & Wesson
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Trash Can
Vodka Redbull
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
DRAFT Pint
DRAFT Pitcher
BOTTLES
CANS
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
7037 Hwy 262 SE, Othello, WA 99344