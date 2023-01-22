Potholes Bar & Grill 7037 Hwy 262 SE

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Potholes Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

7037 Hwy 262 SE

Othello, WA 99344

Order Again

Starters

Appetizer Platter

$15.50

Choose 3 items for your platter!

Basket of Fries

$9.50

Old fashioned crinkle fries!

Basket of Onion Rings

$9.50

The best anywhere!

Basket of Tots

$9.50

Done to perfection!

Bowl of Soup

$6.50

Made fresh soup of the day

Charcuterie Board

$24.50

A delicious variety of meats, cheeses, and crackers

Chicken Gizzards

$12.50

Down home good!

Chips and Salsa

$5.50

Add quac or sour cream!

Clam Strips

$13.50

With your favorite sauce or try something new!

Cup of Soup

$4.50

Made fresh soup of the day

Fried Mushrooms

$11.50

Deep fried and tasty!

Fried Shrimp

$15.50

Breaded and deep fried!

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.50

Try with marinara sauce!

Sauteed Shrimp

$15.50

Lemon or Cajun!

Shrimp Skewers

$15.50

Sizzled on the grill!

Shrimp Tacos

$15.50

A zesty favorite!

Side Salad

$6.50

Fresh ingredients to start your meal or as a meal itself!

Spring Rolls

$11.50

Crunchy and full of flavor!

Supreme Nachos

$14.50

Loaded and comes with salsa and sour cream!

Wings

$15.50

Your choice of dipping sauces!

Sandwiches, Quesadillas & More

Beef Quesadilla

$13.00

Beef and cheese on a toasted tortilla

BLT

$13.00

The Classic Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

BLT Wrap

$14.00

The Classic in a wrap!

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Your choice of chicken with Buffalo sauce, Ranch, shredded cheese, lettuce & tomato

Burger Dip

$15.00

A Huntzinger Beef patty on an Alpine roll with a cup of Au Jus for dipping

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Melted cheese on a toasted tortilla

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Bacon Swiss

$15.00

Tender chicken, crispy bacon, and Swiss cheese on an Alpine roll

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken and cheese on a toasted tortilla

Chicken Strips

$14.00

Tender chicken strips with your choice of side

Clubhouse

$15.00

Triple layer toasted bread with turkey, ham, bacon, cheese and tomato

French Dip

$15.00

Freshly sliced roast beef on an Alpine Roll with Au Jus for dipping

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Simply goodness in a sandwich!

Patty Melt

$15.00

A Huntzinger Beef patty with plenty of sauteed onion

Philly

$15.00

The Classic Philly with freshly sliced roast beef on an Alpne roll, cheese and sauteed bell pepper and onions

Reuben

$15.00

Savory corned beef and melted cheese on toasted rye bread

Spicy Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Simply goodness with a little spice!

Spicy Tuna Melt

$15.00

A spicy take on the tuna melt.

Tacos

$3.00

Tuna Melt

$14.00

Mmmm...tuna and melted cheese on toasted bread.

Turkey Bacon Swiss

$14.00

A tasty twist with turkey, bacon and swiss cheese on sourdough bread

Salads

Chef Salad

$15.00

Fresh salad ingredients with turkey, ham, bacon, cheese, tomato, and sliced hard boiled egg

Taco Salad

$15.00

Fresh salad ingredients with seasoned ground beef, cheese, olives and tomato

Bacon Cheeseburger Salad

$15.00

Fresh salad ingredients with everything Bacon Cheeseburger added

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.00

Fresh salad ingredients with sliced grilled chicken, bacon, cheese and tomato

Crispy Chicken Salad

$15.00

Fresh salad ingredients with sliced crispy chicken, bacon, cheese and tomato

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Crisp Romaine with chicken, cheese, and house made croutons

Side Salad

$6.50

Fresh ingredients to start your meal or as a meal itself!

Burgers

Build A Burger

$14.00

Build your own burger with your choice of meat, cheese, condiments, special additions, and more!

Budget Burger

$8.00

Welcome Wednesday Special Dine in Only

Dinners

Fish and Chips

$19.00

Hand-battered cod fillets with our crinkle fries, soup or salad.

Sauteed Shrimp (Lemon Pepper or Cajun)

$21.00

Seasoned shrimp with choice of potato, seasonal vegies and soup or salad.

14 OZ Rib Eye Steak

$39.00

12-OZ Huntzinger Premium Angus Beef with choice of potato, seasonal vegies, and soup or salad.

10 OZ Top Sirloin Steak

$27.00

8-OZ Huntzinger Premium Angus Beef with choice of potato, seasonal vegies, and soup or salad.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$20.00

In-house made with our specially prepared butternut squash, seasonal vegie, and soup or salad.

Hamburger Steak

$20.00

Made to order with a twice baked potato, seasonal vegie, and soup or salad.

Chicken Fried Steak

$20.00

Traditional dinner with mashed potatoes and gravy, seasonal vegie, and soup or salad.

Ham Steak

$20.00

Our 8 oz slab of ham grilled to perfection, with your choice of potato, seasonal vegie, and soup or salad.

Special

$19.00

Dessert

Flourless Chocolate Cake with Ice Cream

$8.00

Bowl of Ice Cream

$6.00

Kids Menu

Popcorn Chicken

$8.00

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

PBJ

$8.00

Chicken Strips

$8.00

Hamburger

$8.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Tots

$5.00

Kids French Fries

$5.00

Kids Salad

$5.00

Kids Soup

$5.00

Kids Onion Rings

$5.00

Kids Potato Salad

$5.00

Kids Vegie

$5.00

Vodka

44 North

$8.00

Absolut

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$7.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$7.00

Deep Eddy Ruby

$7.00

Gordons

$6.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Titos

$9.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

DBL Well Vodka

$11.00

DBL Absolut

$15.00

DBL Titos

$17.00

DBL Smirnoff

$13.00

DBL Gordons

$11.00

DBL 44 North

$15.00

DBL Grey Goose

$17.00

DBL Deep Eddy Ruby

$13.00

DBL Ketel One

$15.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$13.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lime

$13.00

DBL Deep Eddy Orange

$13.00

Gin

Well Gin

$6.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

DBL Well Gin

$11.00

DBL Hendricks

$15.00

DBL Tanqueray

$13.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

Moses Lake Dist

$8.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Malibu

$7.00

DBL Well Rum

$11.00

DBL Moses Lake Dist

$15.00

DBL Bacardi

$13.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$12.00

DBL Malibu

$13.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00

Tarantula

$7.00

Hornitos

$9.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

DBL Well Tequila

$11.00

DBL Tarantula

$13.00

DBL Hornitos

$17.00

DBL Patron Silver

$19.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Jameson

$9.00

Bushmill's

$9.00

Black Velvet

$6.50

Crown Royal

$8.00

Jack Daniels Black

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jack Daniels Rye

$8.00

Seagrams

$7.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Pendleton

$9.00

Canadian Club

$6.50

McNaughton

$6.50

Fireball

$7.00

Screwball

$8.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$11.00

DBL Jameson

$17.00

DBL Bushmill's

$17.00

DBL Black Velvet

$12.00

DBL Crown Royal

$15.00

DBL Jack Daniels Black

$15.00

DBL Jim Beam

$13.00

DBL Jack Daniels Rye

$15.00

DBL Seagrams

$13.00

DBL Makers Mark

$17.00

DBL Pendleton

$17.00

DBL Canadian Club

$12.00

DBL McNaughton

$12.00

DBL Fireball

$13.00

DBL Screwball

$15.00

Scotch & Bourbon

Well Scotch

$6.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$8.00

Glen Livet Reserve

$10.00

Glen Livet 12 Year

$12.00

Brown Sugar Bourbon

$8.00

Lander's Scotch

$6.00

DBL Well Scotch

$11.00

DBL Bulliet Bourbon

$15.00

DBL Glen Livet Reserve

$19.00

DBL Glen Livet 12 Year

$23.00

DBL Brown Sugar Bourbon

$15.00

DBL Lander's Scotch

$11.00

Liqueurs & Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Midori

$7.00

Butter Shots

$7.00

Curacao

$6.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

De Kuper

$7.00

Chambord

$8.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Yukon Jack

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$15.00

DBL Midori

$13.00

DBL Butter Shots

$13.00

DBL Curacao

$11.00

DBL Triple Sec

$11.00

DBL De Kuper

$13.00

DBL Chambord

$15.00

DBL Bailey's

$13.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$15.00

DBL Yukon Jack

$13.00

DBL Jagermeister

$13.00

DBL Kahlua

$13.00

Cocktails

WA Apple

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blue Hawaii

$10.00

Champagne Cocktail

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Dirty Mother

$10.00

Duck Fart

$9.00

Green Tea

$12.00

Greyhound

$6.00

Hurricane

$15.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Salty Dog

$6.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Sex On The Beach

$10.00

Smith & Kearns

$8.00

Smith & Wesson

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

Trash Can

$15.00

Vodka Redbull

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$9.00

DRAFT Pint

16oz Coors Lite

$5.00

16oz Mannys

$7.00

16oz Bodhie

$7.00

16oz Ten Pin

$7.00

16oz Mack & Jacks

$7.00

DRAFT Pitcher

24oz Coors Lite

$16.00

24oz Mannys

$19.00

24oz Bodhie

$19.00

24oz Ten Pin

$19.00

24oz Mack & Jacks

$19.00

BOTTLES

BTL Coors Lite

$3.50

BTL Mich Ultra

$3.75

BTL Bud

$3.75

BTL Bud Lite

$3.75

BTL Corona

$5.00

BTL Kokanee

$5.00

BTL Alaskan

$5.00

BTL Shock Top

$5.00

BTL Modelo

$6.00

BTL Coors

$3.75

BTL Pacifico

$5.00

BTL Elysian Night Owl

$5.00

BTL Elysian Space Dust

$5.00

BTL Blue Moon

$5.00

BTL Ace Berry Cider

$5.00

BTL Angry Orchard

$5.00

CANS

Busch (c)

$3.25

Busch Lite (c)

$3.25

Coors Lite (c)

$3.50

Bud Lite (c)

$3.50

Bud (c)

$3.50

Chelada (c)

$4.00

Miller Lite (c)

$3.50

Mich Ultra (c)

$3.50

White Claw (c)

$5.00

Truly (c)

$5.00

Twisted Tea (c)

$5.00

Whipsaw (c)

$5.00

BY THE GLASS

House Red

$8.00

Prosser Vineyards Grand Syrah

$14.00

House White

$8.00

Prosser Vineyards

$14.00

House Zin

$8.00

BY THE BOTTLE

BTL House Red

$15.00

BTL Prosser Vineyards Grand Syrah

$40.00

BTL House White

$15.00

Prosser Unoaked Chardonnay

$40.00

House Zin

$15.00

NA BEVERAGES

Sample Soda

$2.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mug Root Beer

$3.00

7-Up

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Sunkist Orange Soda

$3.00

Tropical Lemonaide

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Sweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Canned Soda

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Water

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7037 Hwy 262 SE, Othello, WA 99344

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

