Potomac River Grill 4 Blue Hill

4 Blue Hill

Hancock, MD 21750

Order Again

Popular Items

12" steak & cheese
Hot Turkey
Classic cheeseburger

Soup & Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$6.00

Veg Beef Soup

$5.00

Soup Of The Day

$5.00

Appetizers

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.50

5pc. Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Steak & Cheese Dip

$8.00

Spinach & Atrichocke Dip

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Hush Puppies

$8.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Burgers

Classic Burger

$9.00

Bacon BBQ

$12.00

Steakhouse Mushroom & Swiss

$12.00

Hwaiian

$12.00

Chesapeake

$12.00

Mack Attack

$10.00

The big cheesy

$15.00

Classic cheeseburger

$10.00

Entrée

Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$18.00

Spaghetti

$14.00

Grilled Shrimp

$18.00

Glazed Salmon

$18.00

Grilled Liver

$13.00

Pork Chops

$16.00

Hamburger Steak

$14.00

Pot Roast

$13.00

Grilled chicken dinner

$13.00

Sides

Hand Cut French Fries

$3.00

Seasoned Fries

$3.00

Onion rings

$4.00

Mashed potatoes

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Loaded baked potato

$4.00

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Mac salad

$3.00

Beet & Egg

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Vegetable mix

$3.00

Green beans

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Rice

$3.00

Corn

$3.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Sandwich

6" Steak & Cheese

$9.00

12" steak & cheese

$14.00

BLT

$10.00

Pulled Pork

$11.00

Hot Roast Beef

$11.00

Hot Turkey

$11.00

The Club

$13.00

Create your Sandwich

$4.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

kids

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids 2pc Tender

$6.00

Kids Pork Chop

$8.50

Kids spaghetti

$7.00

Desserts

2 Soop Ice Cream

$2.50

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$1.50

3 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.50

Specialty Cake

$6.00

Fruit Pie

$4.00

Cream Pie

$5.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$5.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.00

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Hot tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

MNT Dew.

$3.00

Water

Extra sauce

Ranch

$0.50

Blue cheese

$0.50

Honey mustard

$0.50

French dressing

$0.50

1000 island

$0.50

Marinara sauce

$0.50

Sweet chili sauce

$0.50

BBQ sauce

$0.50

Cheese sauce

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

Craser dressing

$0.50

Italian dressing

$0.50

Liquor

Titos

$5.50

Smirnoff

$4.00

Dbl Titos

$10.00

Dbl Smirnoff

$8.00

Tanqueray

$6.50

New Amsterdam

$4.00

Dbl Tanqueray

$12.00

Dbl New Amsterdam

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$4.00

Captain Morgan White

$4.00

Dbl Captain Morgan

$8.00

Dbl Morgan White

$8.00

Don Julio

$8.00

El Jimador

$4.00

Dbl Don Julio

$14.00

Dbl El Jimador

$8.00

Crown Royal

$6.50

Crown Vanilla

$6.50

Crown Apple

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$5.50

Dbl Crown Royal

$12.00

Dbl Crown Vanilla

$12.00

Dbl Crown Apple

$12.00

Dbl Jack Daniels

$10.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

Cocktails

Mojito

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Beer

Bud Light

$3.00

Budwiser

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Yuengling

$3.00

Stella

$4.00

Wine

All wine glass

$6.50

Honey wine glass

$9.00

All wine bottle

$20.00

Breakfast Meals

A Grand Breakfast

$8.00

Steak Breakfast

$11.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$8.00

Chicken and Waffles

$10.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

Breakfast Sandwich Meal

$7.00

6" Steak & Cheese Breakfast

$8.00

3 Egg Omlette

$4.00

Corned Beef Hash

$10.00

4 biscuits and gravy meal

$9.00

Pancakes & waffles

3 Strawberry Pancakes

$7.00

3 Blueberry Pancakes

$7.00

3 Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$7.00

3 Stack Pancakes

$6.00

3pc French Toast

$6.00

Chicken and Waffles

$10.00

2 Waffles

$5.00

A La Carte Breakfast

One pancake

$2.00

Biscuits

$1.00

One Egg

$1.00

Grits

$3.00

Toast

$1.00

One Waffle

$3.00

3pc Bacon

$4.00

sausage side

$4.00

8oz sirloin

$8.00

Ham

$4.00

Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Hashbrowns

$2.00

Homefries

$2.00

1pc French toast

$2.50

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our fresh farm to table food sourced from our local Black Angus Cattle Farm

Location

4 Blue Hill, Hancock, MD 21750

Directions

