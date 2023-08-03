Food

Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$7.99+

Texan

$11.99+

Plenty

$11.99+

Premier

$12.99+

Tropics

$11.74+

Garden

$11.99+

Texas Heat

$12.99+

Chicken Alfredo

$11.99+

Spinach Alfredo

$11.99+

Buffalo Chicken

$11.99+

Philly Steak

$12.99+

BBQ Chicken

$11.99+

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.99+

Taco

$12.99+

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99+

Deluxe Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99+

Macaroni

$11.99+

Gluten Free or Crustless (Keto Friendly) Pizza

Salads

Large Garden Salad

Large Garden Salad

$8.84

Small Side Salad

$4.44

Large Custom Salad

$8.84

Oven Roasted Sandwich

Oven Roasted Sandwich

$7.99

Calzone

Calzone

$8.99

Calzone

Appetizers

Breadsticks (12-14)

$5.09

Cheezybread

$9.24

Bread Bites (15 pc)

$3.54

Bread Bites (30 pc)

$5.74

Bone-In Wings (5 Pc)

$7.49

Bone-In Wings (8 pc)

$11.74

Bone-In Wings (12 pc)

$17.49

Boneless Chicken (8 pc)

$8.34

Boneless Chicken (12 pc)

$12.09

Spaghetti Bowl

$7.99+

Chicken Alfredo Bowl

$9.99+

Build Your Own Pasta Bowl

$6.99+

Desserts

Cinna Strips

$6.69
Chocolate Molten Cake

Chocolate Molten Cake

$5.99

Comes with cup of Ice Cream!

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$5.99

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.89+

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookies

$1.89+

Sugar Cookies

$1.89+

Dessert Pizzas

$11.99

Sides

Cup Ranch

$1.49

12oz Cup Ranch

$4.29

32oz Cup Ranch

$11.29

Cup of Marinara

$1.00

Cup of Alfredo

$1.00

Cup of Garlic Butter

$1.00

Cup Icing

$1.00

Cup of BBQ

$1.00

Cup of Buffalo

$1.00

Cup of Habanero Mango

$1.00

Side of Banana Peppers

$1.00

Side of Jalapenos

$1.00

Extra Parmasan

$0.50

Extra Red Pepper

$0.50

Plates

Napkins

Cups

Party / Catering

Party Salad

$49.99

Party Spaghetti Tray

$32.99

Party Chicken Alfredo Tray

$42.99

Party Tray Bone-in Wings

$48.99

Order Modifiers

No Contact Delivery

Beverages

Drinks

Gallon Sweet

$4.99

Gallon Un-sweet

$1.49

Fountain Soda

$1.99+

20oz Bottle Soda

$2.49

2L Bottle Soda

$3.49

Bottled Water

$1.59