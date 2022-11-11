Restaurant info

Pottsville Pizzeria is a one-of-a-kind pizza joint that’s been serving classic pizza and subs for over seventy years. The pizza is pure perfection—crispy crust, flavorful sauce, and cheesy. Rumor has it that meatball and diced onions make for a dynamic topping choice on a Pottsville pizza. An added perk at Pottsville Pizzeria is that you can purchase unbaked pizzas, enabling you to have pizza at your fingertips whenever the craving strikes. While pizza is our specialty, customers also rave over the heated ham and cheese sub.