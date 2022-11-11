Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pottsville Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

800 S. Centre St.

Pottsville, PA 17901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Pizza
Small Pizza
Regular Sub

Pizza

Large Pizza

$12.95

Large 12 cut, 100% freshly blended Real cheese, tomato sauce blended with secret family recipe

Small Pizza

$7.10

Small Pie 6 cut, 100% freshly blended Real cheese, tomato sauce blended with secret family recipe

Slice Pizza

$1.75

Slice, 100% freshly blended Real cheese, tomato sauce blended with secret family recipe

Unbaked Pizzas

Special Unbaked Pizzas

$24.00

Two Large Plain Unbaked Pizzas boxed together. 100% freshly blended Real cheese, tomato sauce blended with secret family recipe A great take and bake home to have at any time. To Bake: Pre-heat oven to 425, Use pan or foil, place on rack in center of oven.

Large Unbaked Pizza

$12.95

A great take and bake home to have at any time. To Bake: Pre-heat oven to 425, Use pan or foil, place on rack in center of oven.

Small Unbaked Pizza

$7.10

A great take and bake home to have at any time. To Bake: Pre-heat oven to 425, Use pan or foil, place on rack in center of oven.

Slice Unbaked

$1.75

A great take and bake home to have at any time. To Bake: Pre-heat oven to 425, Use pan or foil, place on rack in center of oven.

Sub

Regular Sub

$6.00

Our most Popular Cold Sub, Cooked Ham, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Our Special Seasoning

Ham Sub

$6.00

Smoked Ham, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Our Special Seasoning

Turkey Sub

$6.00

Smoked Turkey Breast, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Our Special Seasoning

Tuna Sub

$6.00

Made fresh daily, our own recipe Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Our Special Seasoning.

Meatball Sub

$6.00

"A Family Recipe" 100% Fresh Ground Beef Meatballs and Provolone Cheese

Heated Ham on Roll

$6.00

Our most Popular Hot Sub, Toasted Smoked Ham and Provolone Cheese Order it "Sloppy" a customer favorite.

Melted Cheese Sub

$6.00

Melted Provolone Cheese on a toasted roll.

Cold Cheese Sub

$6.00

Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Our Special Seasoning

BBQ

$3.50Out of stock

Another great family recipe, Homemade BBQ Sauce, Sweet and Tangy

Drinks

Guers Pint

$1.00

assorted pints available

Soda

$1.00

variety of Pepsi and Coke products

Bottle Water

$1.00

Guers Gallon

$3.25

Chips

Small Goods Chips

$0.50

Plain and BBQ

Large Goods Chips

$2.99

Plain and BBQ

Retail

Baseball Cap

$12.00

Beenie Hat

$16.00

Shirts

$12.00
Pizza Box Painting

Pizza Box Painting

$25.00

A Pottsville icon has been made into a painting; the Pizza Box Print is now available.

Add

Hot Pepper

$0.60

Sweet Pepper

$0.60

Pepper Relish

$0.60

Hot Sauce

$0.40

Mayo

$0.40
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pottsville Pizzeria is a one-of-a-kind pizza joint that’s been serving classic pizza and subs for over seventy years. The pizza is pure perfection—crispy crust, flavorful sauce, and cheesy. Rumor has it that meatball and diced onions make for a dynamic topping choice on a Pottsville pizza. An added perk at Pottsville Pizzeria is that you can purchase unbaked pizzas, enabling you to have pizza at your fingertips whenever the craving strikes. While pizza is our specialty, customers also rave over the heated ham and cheese sub.

Location

800 S. Centre St., Pottsville, PA 17901

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Pottsville Pizzeria image
Pottsville Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Black Rock Brewing Company - 325 Centre Street
orange starNo Reviews
325 Centre Street Pottsville, PA 17901
View restaurantnext
Pressed Coffee & Books - 123 Mahantongo St
orange starNo Reviews
123 Mahantongo St Pottsville, PA 17901
View restaurantnext
Charlie's Pizza and Sub Shop
orange star4.0 • 9
1401 West Market Street Pottsville, PA 17901
View restaurantnext
The Crimson House - Pottsville
orange star4.7 • 513
118 N. Centre Street Pottsville, PA 17901
View restaurantnext
Wheel Restaurant - Pottsville, PA
orange starNo Reviews
201 West Market St Pottsville, PA 17901
View restaurantnext
The Park Tavern & Grille - 315 North Centre St
orange starNo Reviews
315 North Centre St Pottsville, PA 17901
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pottsville

The Crimson House - Pottsville
orange star4.7 • 513
118 N. Centre Street Pottsville, PA 17901
View restaurantnext
Charlie's Pizza and Sub Shop
orange star4.0 • 9
1401 West Market Street Pottsville, PA 17901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pottsville
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Reading
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Lehighton
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Jim Thorpe
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Fogelsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Palmerton
review star
No reviews yet
Palmyra
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Ephrata
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Hershey
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston