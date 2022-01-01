Restaurant header imageView gallery
French
Bars & Lounges

Poulet Bleu

636 Reviews

$$$

3519 Butler Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Popular Items

BURGER
POMME FRITES
Chocolate Mousse

PETIT PLATS

assorted cheese and accompaniments

BEEF TARTARE

$18.00

Green peppercorn, cheddar, egg, crostini Allergies: Alium-shallot, peppercorn Dairy-cheddar (removable) Gluten-baguette (removable)

BAGUETTE

$6.00

cultured butter, sea salt Allergies: Onion-chives (Removable). Dairy-butter (Removable). Gluten-bread

WARM OLIVES

$8.00

olive oil, garlic confit, orange zest, herbes de Provence Allergies: Alium-garlic

CHEESE PLATE

$24.00

assorted cheese and accompaniments Allergies: Dairy-cheese. Nut-marcona almonds (Removable). Gluten-toasted baguette (Removable)

TERRINE

$18.00

LOBSTER SPAGHETTI

$32.00

OYSTER

$19.00

CHIPS AND DIP

$16.00

TERRINE W/ CHEESE

$32.00

SALMON RILLETTE

$14.00Out of stock

FRENCH ONION SOUP TO GO

$10.00

SALADES

BISTRO SALAD

$10.00

bibb lettuce, radish, fines herbes, red wine vinaigrette Allergies: Onion/Alium-shallots (Removable).

CAESAR

$12.00

Shaved brussels sprouts, sourdough, parmesan Allergies: Dairy-dressing and garnish (technically removable, although not a caesar salad at that point) Gluten-sourdough croutons (removable)

BEET SALAD

$12.00Out of stock

GRAND PLATS

BURGER

$20.00

white onion, “American” cheese, b&b pickles, lettuce, pomme frites Allergies: Gluten-bun (Removable). Dairy-Cheese (Removable), Bun (bun is removable from the dish), Alium (onions, removable)

GNOCCHI

$28.00

piquillo pepper vinaigrette, sauteed fava beans, roasted corn, charred tomato, parmesan Allergies: Dairy-parmesan, gnocchi; Egg-gnocchi; Gluten-gnocchi; Nightshade-tomato (removable)

FILET MIGNON

$60.00

served with pommes frites and choice of: béarnaise, bordelaise, cognac pepper, or house sauce

STRIP STEAK

$60.00

DUCK

$40.00

blackberry, baby turnip, chickpea flour panisse, foie jus Allergies: Dairy-turnips (removable), panisse (removable) Gluten-panisse (shared fryer, removable)

SALMON

$30.00

haricot verts, caper, crushed marcona almonds, sauce meuniere

CHICKEN

$30.00

HANGAR STEAK

$40.00

SIDES

ROASTED CARROTS

$12.00

crème fraiche, candied hazelnuts

POMME FRITES

$10.00

choice of garlic aioli, or sauce mornay

ALIGOT

$12.00

pomme puree, comte, gruyere

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$12.00

bacon jam, pecorino

GRATIN

$12.00

DESSERT

Beignets

$10.00

pastry cream, raspberry jam, sugar

Chocolate Mousse

$14.00

dark chocolate cherry cremeux, cherry compote, creme chantilly, chocolate diamante

APPLE SOUFFLE

$26.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3519 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

