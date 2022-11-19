POULET at Green Spring Station

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Bourbon Chicken Platter
Beef Brisket Platter
Fried Tender Ea

Platters & Pot Pies

Choice of One Delicious Protein and Two Homemade Sides
1/4 Rotisserie Chicken Breast Platter

1/4 Rotisserie Chicken Breast Platter

$15.99

A Quarter of our Signature French-Style Rotisserie Chicken - Breast and Wing Served with Choice of 2 Sides

1/4 Rotisserie Chicken Leg Platter

1/4 Rotisserie Chicken Leg Platter

$15.99

A Quarter of our Signature French-Style Rotisserie Chicken- Leg and Thigh Served with Choice of 2 Sides

1/2 Chicken Platter

1/2 Chicken Platter

$18.75

A Half of our Signature French-Style Rotisserie Chicken Served with Choice of 2 Sides

Bourbon Chicken Platter

Bourbon Chicken Platter

$15.99

Poulet Signature! Chicken Sauteed in a Sweet & Tangy Bourbon Sauce Served with Choice of 2 Sides

Beef Brisket Platter

Beef Brisket Platter

$18.50

Tender and Juicy Braised Beef Brisket Served with Choice of 2 Sides

Grilled Salmon Platter

Grilled Salmon Platter

$17.50

Freshly Grilled Atlantic Salmon Filet Served with Choice of 2 Sides

Sliced Turkey Platter

Sliced Turkey Platter

$15.99

Marinated and Sliced Turkey Breast Sliced to Order Served with Choice of 2 Sides

Pulled Pork Platter

Pulled Pork Platter

$17.55

Tender and Juicy Pulled Pork tossed in house made BBQ Sauce Served with Choice of 2 Sides

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$13.25

Freshly baked throughout the day. Rotisserie chicken, vegetables in a thick gray. Top and bottom crust!

Grilled Chicken Tenders (3)

Grilled Chicken Tenders (3)

$15.99

Marinated and Grilled Chicken Breast Tenders (3 pieces) Served with Choice of 2 Sides

Fried Chicken Tenders (3)

Fried Chicken Tenders (3)

$15.99

Crispy Jumbo Panko-Crusted Chicken Tenders Served with Choice of 2 Sides

Chicken Wings (6)

Chicken Wings (6)

$15.99

Crispy Fried Chicken Wings (6 pieces) Served with Choice of 2 Sides

Kids Platter

Kids Platter

$9.25

Two Grilled Chicken Tenders and Choice of Two Sides

3 Side Orders Platter

3 Side Orders Platter

$12.50

A Choice of 3 of our Delicious Homemade Sides

Jambalaya Platter

Jambalaya Platter

$15.99

Pulled Rotisserie Chicken tossed in House BBQ Sauce Served with Choice of 2 Sides

Tuscan Chicken

Tuscan Chicken

$15.99

White Meat Chicken Sauteed in a Creamy Italian Sauce with Green Peas Served with Choice of 2 Sides

Lamb Chop Platter (3 chops)

Lamb Chop Platter (3 chops)

$19.95

3 Freshly Grilled Lamb Chops Served with Choice of 2 Sides

Meal Deal

Pick 1 Family-Sized Protein and a 3 16oz Home-style Sides
WHOLE CHICKEN MEAL DEAL

WHOLE CHICKEN MEAL DEAL

$40.95Out of stock

One Whole Rotisserie Chicken and Choice of 3 16oz Sides Serves 4 People

SLICED TURKEY MEAL DEAL (1LB)

SLICED TURKEY MEAL DEAL (1LB)

$40.95

1 Pound of our Sliced Turkey Breast and Choice of 3 16oz Sides Serves 4 People

BEEF BRISKET MEAL DEAL (1LB)

BEEF BRISKET MEAL DEAL (1LB)

$51.95

1 Pound of our Braised Beef Brisket au Jus and Choice of 3 16oz Sides Serves 4 People

PULLED PORK MEAL DEAL (32oz)

PULLED PORK MEAL DEAL (32oz)

$49.95

32 Ounces of Tender and Juicy Pulled Pork Tossed in House Made BBQ Sauce and Choice of 3 16oz Sides Serves 4 People

BOURBON CHICKEN MEAL DEAL (32oz)

BOURBON CHICKEN MEAL DEAL (32oz)

$40.95

32 Ounces of our Signature Chicken Sauteed in a Sweet & Tangy Bourbon Sauce and Choice of 3 16oz Sides Serves 4 People

TUSCAN CHICKEN MEAL DEAL (32oz)

TUSCAN CHICKEN MEAL DEAL (32oz)

$40.95

32oz White Meat Chicken in a Creamy Italian Sauce with Green Peas Choice of 3 16oz Sides Serves 4 People

Salads

A Selection of Signature Salads or Build Your Own!

Build Your Own Salad

$12.45
Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$4.09+
Caesar Salad with Protein

Caesar Salad with Protein

$12.75+
House Salad

House Salad

$9.45
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.75
Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$17.75
Fiesta Salad

Fiesta Salad

$12.75
Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$13.75

Burgers

1/2lb Angus Burger

1/2lb Angus Burger

$11.25

Sandwiches and Wraps

Build Your Own Sandwich

Build Your Own Sandwich

$12.25

Grilled Cheese

$7.55

Wrap

$11.35

Burrito Bar & Quesadillas

Hand-Made Burritos, Burrito Bowls & Quesadillas

Burrito

$11.45

Burrito Bowl

$11.45

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.65

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.75

Proteins a la Carte

Whole Rotisserie Chicken

Whole Rotisserie Chicken

$17.99Out of stock

One Whole Signature French-Style Rotisserie Chicken

1/2 Rotisserie Chicken a la Carte

1/2 Rotisserie Chicken a la Carte

$11.75

A Half of our Signature French-Style Rotisserie Chicken

1/4 Rotisserie a la Carte

1/4 Rotisserie a la Carte

$7.99+

A Quarter of our Signature French-Style Rotisserie Chicken (Choice of White or Dark Meat)

Sliced Turkey by the Pound

Sliced Turkey by the Pound

$8.19+

Marinated and Sliced Turkey Breast Sliced to Order

Beef Brisket by the Pound

Beef Brisket by the Pound

$8.99+

Tender and Juicy Braised Beef Brisket au Jus

Grilled Chicken Tender Ea

Grilled Chicken Tender Ea

$3.25

Marinated and Grilled Chicken Breast Tender

Fried Tender Ea

Fried Tender Ea

$3.25
Grilled Salmon Filet Ea

Grilled Salmon Filet Ea

$13.25

Freshly Grilled Atlantic Salmon Filet

Bourbon Chicken a la Carte

Bourbon Chicken a la Carte

$7.50+

Poulet Signature! Chicken Sauteed in a Sweet & Tangy Bourbon Sauce

Tuscan Chicken a la Carte

Tuscan Chicken a la Carte

$7.50+

White Meat Chicken Sauteed in a Creamy Italian Sauce with Green Peas

Jambalaya a La carte

Jambalaya a La carte

$7.50+

Pulled Rotisserie Chicken tossed in House BBQ Sauce

Pulled Pork a la carte

Pulled Pork a la carte

$8.75+

Tender and Juicy Pulled Pork tossed in house mad BBQ Sauce

Single Lamb Chop

Single Lamb Chop

$6.75

Sides a la Carte

Our Delicious Homemade Sides Available in 10oz, 16oz & 32oz Portions
Mac & Cheese a la Carte

Mac & Cheese a la Carte

$5.29+

Classic Elbow Mac in a Creamy Cheese Sauce

Corn a la Carte

Corn a la Carte

$5.29+

Sweet Corn Sauteed with Butter

Steamed Broccoli a la Carte

Steamed Broccoli a la Carte

$5.29+

Streamed Broccoli, Cauliflower & Carrots

Glazed Carrots a la Carte

Glazed Carrots a la Carte

$5.29+

Baby Carrots roasted with a Maple Glaze

Greens Beans a la Carte

Greens Beans a la Carte

$5.29+

French Green Beans with Onions & Shallots

Scalloped Potatoes a la Carte

Scalloped Potatoes a la Carte

$5.29+

Sliced Potatoes Baked with Cream and Cheese

Western Fries a la Carte

Western Fries a la Carte

$5.29+

Seasoned Wedge Fries

Mashed Potatoes a la Carte

Mashed Potatoes a la Carte

$5.29+

Classic Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Creamed Spinach a la Carte

Creamed Spinach a la Carte

$5.29+

Tender Spinach Sauteed with Cream

Paella Rice a la Carte

Paella Rice a la Carte

$5.29+

Saffron Rice Pilaf with Mixed Veggies

Tomato Cucumber Salad a la Carte

Tomato Cucumber Salad a la Carte

$5.29+

Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Onions tossed in a Light Vinaigrette

Cole Slaw a la Carte

Cole Slaw a la Carte

$5.29+
Sweet Potato Tots a la Carte

Sweet Potato Tots a la Carte

$5.29+
Grilled Cauliflower a la Carte

Grilled Cauliflower a la Carte

$5.29+

Marinated and Grilled Cauliflower

White Rice a la Carte

$5.29+

Plain White Rice

Mushrooms a la Carte

Rolls & Corn Muffins

Mini Roll

Mini Roll

$1.08
Muffin

Muffin

$1.75

Soups

Our Delicious Homemade Soups
Maryland Crab Soup

Maryland Crab Soup

$4.99+
Chicken Vegetable Soup

Chicken Vegetable Soup

$4.99+

Ice Cream & Cookies

1 Scoop Ice Cream

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$5.25
2 Scoop Ice Cream

2 Scoop Ice Cream

$7.05
Pint Ice Cream

Pint Ice Cream

$9.45
Quart Ice Cream

Quart Ice Cream

$16.95
Milkshake

Milkshake

$7.59
Cookies (2-Pack)

Cookies (2-Pack)

$3.25

Drinks

20oz Soda Bottle

$2.95

Deer Park Water 17oz

$2.35

12oz Soda Bottle

$1.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Homemade eats - 7 days a week!

Website

Location

2346 West Joppa Rd, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093

Directions

Gallery
Poulet image

