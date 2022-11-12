Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pounders Hawaiian Grill Niceville

review star

No reviews yet

142 Palm Blvd N

Niceville, FL 32578

Order Again

Popular Items

REGULAR (2 MEATS)
SMALL (1 MEAT)
POUNDERS (3 MEATS)

PLATES

SMALL (1 MEAT)

SMALL (1 MEAT)

$6.99
REGULAR (2 MEATS)

REGULAR (2 MEATS)

$10.29
POUNDERS (3 MEATS)

POUNDERS (3 MEATS)

$14.59

SIDE ITEMS

Extra Teriyaki Sauce

Extra Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50
Royal Hawaiian Cookie

Royal Hawaiian Cookie

$1.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50
White Rice

White Rice

$1.00
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$1.00
Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$1.40
Leafy Greens

Leafy Greens

$1.00
Shredded Cabbage

Shredded Cabbage

$1.00
Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$5.00
Teriyaki Steak

Teriyaki Steak

$6.00
Kalua Pig

Kalua Pig

$5.00
Garlic Chicken

Garlic Chicken

$5.00
Side Pineapple BBQ Sauce

Side Pineapple BBQ Sauce

Side Soy Sauce

Side Soy Sauce

Side Sriracha Sauce

Side Sriracha Sauce

Spam Musubi

$2.50
Assorted Mochi

Assorted Mochi

$7.00

DRINKS

Bottled Water 17 oz

Bottled Water 17 oz

$1.00

20 oz Bottle - Pepsi

$2.00

20 oz Bottle - Diet Pepsi

$2.00

20 oz Bottle - Mtn Dew

$2.00

20 oz Bottle - Sunfresh Lemonade

$2.00

20 oz Bottle - Mug Root Beer

$2.00

20 oz Sunkist Bottle - Sunkist

$2.00

12 oz Can - Grapico

$1.25Out of stock

12 oz Can - Dr Wham

$1.25Out of stock
12 oz Can - Pass-O-Guava (pink)

12 oz Can - Pass-O-Guava (pink)

$2.00
12 oz Can - Pineapple Orange (yellow)

12 oz Can - Pineapple Orange (yellow)

$2.00
12 oz Can - Guava Nectar (purple)

12 oz Can - Guava Nectar (purple)

$2.00
12 oz Can - Orange Passion (orange)

12 oz Can - Orange Passion (orange)

$2.00
12 oz Can - Lilikoi (black)

12 oz Can - Lilikoi (black)

$2.00
12 oz Can - Strawberry Guava (red)

12 oz Can - Strawberry Guava (red)

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Pounders Hawaiian Grill is a Fast Casual Hawaiian Style Restaurant in Niceville, Florida.

142 Palm Blvd N, Niceville, FL 32578

