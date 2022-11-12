Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pounders Hawaiian Grill - Crestview

339 Reviews

$

1338 N Ferdon Blvd

Crestview, FL 32536

Popular Items

REGULAR (2 MEATS)
SMALL (1 MEAT)
POUNDERS (3 MEATS)

PLATES

SMALL (1 MEAT)

SMALL (1 MEAT)

$6.99
REGULAR (2 MEATS)

REGULAR (2 MEATS)

$10.29
POUNDERS (3 MEATS)

POUNDERS (3 MEATS)

$14.59

SIDE ITEMS

Extra Teriyaki Sauce

Extra Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50
White Rice

White Rice

$1.00
Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$1.40
Leafy Greens

Leafy Greens

$1.00
Shredded Cabbage

Shredded Cabbage

$1.00
Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$5.00
Teriyaki Steak

Teriyaki Steak

$6.00
Kalua Pig

Kalua Pig

$5.00
Garlic Chicken

Garlic Chicken

$5.00
Side Pineapple BBQ Sauce

Side Pineapple BBQ Sauce

Side Soy Sauce

Side Soy Sauce

Side Sriracha Sauce

Side Sriracha Sauce

Spam Musubi

Spam Musubi

$2.50Out of stock

DRINKS

Bottled Water 17 oz

Bottled Water 17 oz

$1.00

20 oz Fountain - Pepsi

$2.00

20 oz Fountain - Diet Pepsi

$2.00

20 oz Fountain - Mountain Dew

$2.00

20 oz Fountain - Lemonade

$2.00

20 oz Fountain - Dr Pepper

$2.00

20 oz Fountain - Mug Root Beer

$2.00
12 oz Can - Pass-O-Guava (pink)

12 oz Can - Pass-O-Guava (pink)

$2.00
12 oz Can - Pineapple Orange (yellow)

12 oz Can - Pineapple Orange (yellow)

$2.00
12 oz Can - Guava Nectar (purple)

12 oz Can - Guava Nectar (purple)

$2.00
12 oz Can - Orange Passion (orange)

12 oz Can - Orange Passion (orange)

$2.00
12 oz Can - Lilikoi (black)

12 oz Can - Lilikoi (black)

$2.00
12 oz Can - Strawberry Guava (red)

12 oz Can - Strawberry Guava (red)

$2.00

20 oz Bottled Soda - Grapico

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Pounders Hawaiian Grill is a Fast Casual Hawaiian Style Restaurant in Crestview, Florida.

1338 N Ferdon Blvd, Crestview, FL 32536

