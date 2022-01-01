Pour & Connect
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
Social House.. Coffee and brews of all variety Fresh Baked items Breakfast Sandwiches PM pub menu
Location
865 Port Republic Road, STE 125, Harrisonburg, VA 22801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Vito’s Italian Kitchen - 1047 Port Republic Road
No Reviews
1047 port republic road Harrisonburg, VA 22801
View restaurant
Vito’s Italian Market - 1047 Port Republic Rd
No Reviews
1047 Port Republic Rd Harrisonburg, VA 22801
View restaurant
Mr.J's Bagels & Deli - Store 1 - 1635 E. MARKET ST.
No Reviews
1635 East Market Street Harrisonburg, VA 22801
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Harrisonburg
More near Harrisonburg