Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pour & Connect

review star

No reviews yet

865 Port Republic Road

STE 125

Harrisonburg, VA 22801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Espresso

Espresso Double

$2.75

Latte 16oz

$4.50

Mocha 16oz

$5.00

Americano 16oz

$3.00

Cortado 4oz

$3.25

Cappuccino 16oz

$4.50

Macchiato 16oz

$4.00

Tea

Matcha 16oz

$5.00

Chai Latte 16oz

$4.50

Cup of Tea 16oz

$2.50

Pour-Over

Brewed Pour-Over 16oz

$3.50

Takes a little longer, but is the ultimate cup of coffee. Each cup is hand brewed to precision to celebrate the goodness. Perfect for the person who appreciates great coffee. Pick your coffee type on the next menu..

Cold-Brew 16oz

$3.50

This is brewed with our Brain Freeze Blend

Hot-Chocolate 16oz

$4.00

Served Hot!

Apps

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$7.00Out of stock

Garlic olive Oil, Mozzarella, parmesan served in strips with marinara for dipping

Mozzarella Stick

Mozzarella Stick

$7.00

Six Mozzarella sticks served with Marinara sauce

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.00

6 golden rings, Sort of like the Olympics, with one extra ring to celebrate the onion glory. Served with real tomato ketchup of the Heinz variety.

Fries With That?

Fries With That?

$3.00+

Choice of Regular or Sweet Potato with Ketchup

Beer Pretzel

Beer Pretzel

$8.00

Jumbo Pretzel with beer mustard for dipping, served warm

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Wings

Traditional or Boneless…Choose 6, 9 or 12 with choice of Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Korean Pepper, Mango Habanero, Teriyaki, Honey Siracha or Just Naked. Blue Cheese or Ranch For Wing Wednesdays only: Choose quantity. Wing Wednesday is dine in only.
Wings - Boned

Wings - Boned

$7.00+
Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$7.00+

Pizza - Our Signatures

Pizza with BBQ sauce, mozarella cheese, chicken, and onion. Finished with cilantro and a BBQ sauce drizzle.
Cheese

Cheese

$6.00+Out of stock

Marinara sauce and Mozzarella cheese

Margherita

Margherita

$7.00+Out of stock

Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, and parmesan cheese

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$8.00+Out of stock

Marinara Sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni

Veggie

$9.00+Out of stock

Marinara, Mozzarella, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Basil, Artichokes Hearts, and Black Olives

Pizza - Create your Own

6" Regular Crust CYO

$6.00Out of stock

Have it your way! Make your selection.

11" Regular Crust CYO

$9.00Out of stock

Have it your way! Make your selection.

10" Cauliflower Crust CYO

$10.00Out of stock

Have it your way! Make your selection.

Flatbread CYO

$9.00Out of stock

Have it your way! Make your selection.

Canned Beverages 21+

These items are for guests 21 and over :)
Devils Backbone Orange Smash

Devils Backbone Orange Smash

$6.00

7.5% ABV

Devils Backbone Grapefruit Smash

Devils Backbone Grapefruit Smash

$6.00

7.5% ABV

Devils Backbone Lime Margarita

$6.00Out of stock
Devils Backbone Vodka Mule

Devils Backbone Vodka Mule

$6.00

7.5% ABV

New Realm Vodka Cranberry

New Realm Vodka Cranberry

$6.00

7.5% ABV

New Realm Lemon Drop

New Realm Lemon Drop

$6.00

7.5% ABV

Bootlegger

Bootlegger

$3.99

Check with Desk staff for available flavors: Strawberry, Grape, Raspberry, Apple, Ice Lemonade Note: These contain 12% alcohol

White Claw Mango

White Claw Mango

$5.00

5% ABV

White Claw Black Cherry

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

5% ABV

Kim Crawford Sav Blanc

$9.50

Butter Chardonnay

$9.00

Crafters Union Rose

$9.50

PBR Can

$3.00

Soft Drinks Bottles

Coke

Coke

$2.10
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.10
Sprite

Sprite

$2.10
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.10
Monster Energy Drink

Monster Energy Drink

$2.99

Deer Park Water

$1.49Out of stock
Sparkling Ice Strawberry Lemonade

Sparkling Ice Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50

Cool and refreshing

Snapple Peach Tea

Snapple Peach Tea

$2.10Out of stock

Refreshing Peach

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$1.29Out of stock

A&E Apple Juice 10oz

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$1.59Out of stock

A&E 10oz size

Sparkling Ice Caffeine Black Raspberry

Sparkling Ice Caffeine Black Raspberry

$2.50

Sparkling Water with Caffeine Sugar Free

Pitcher

Domestic Pitcher

$12.00

Craft Pitcher

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Social House.. Coffee and brews of all variety Fresh Baked items Breakfast Sandwiches PM pub menu

Website

Location

865 Port Republic Road, STE 125, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Charro - Bridgewater
orange starNo Reviews
300. Main St. Bridgewater, VA 22812
View restaurantnext
Vito’s Italian Kitchen - 1047 Port Republic Road
orange starNo Reviews
1047 port republic road Harrisonburg, VA 22801
View restaurantnext
Vito’s Italian Market - 1047 Port Republic Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1047 Port Republic Rd Harrisonburg, VA 22801
View restaurantnext
Mr.J's Bagels & Deli - Store 1 - 1635 E. MARKET ST.
orange starNo Reviews
1635 East Market Street Harrisonburg, VA 22801
View restaurantnext
Vinny's Italian Grill - Harrisonburg
orange starNo Reviews
225 Burgess Rd Harrisonburg, VA 22801
View restaurantnext
O'Neill's Grill - University Blvd
orange star4.0 • 126
221 University Blvd Harrisonburg, VA 22801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Harrisonburg

Magpie Diner
orange star4.7 • 300
85 W. Gay Street Harrisonburg, VA 22802
View restaurantnext
Mr. J's Bagels And Deli - Store 3 - 1741 Virginia Ave
orange star4.7 • 185
1741 Virginia Ave Harrisonburg, VA 22802
View restaurantnext
O'Neill's Grill - University Blvd
orange star4.0 • 126
221 University Blvd Harrisonburg, VA 22801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Harrisonburg
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Crozet
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Charlottesville
review star
Avg 4.3 (114 restaurants)
Nellysford
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Culpeper
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Front Royal
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Warrenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston