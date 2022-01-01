A map showing the location of Pour Farm TavernView gallery
Pour Farm Tavern

780 Purchase Street

New Bedford, MA 02740

Popular Items

Beef Brisket Cheese Steak
Chicken Fingers
Hamburger

Soups & Starters

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Bone-In Wings

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Wings served with your choice of sauce or dry rub

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

hand breaded and fried to order served with your choice of sauce or dry rub

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Crispy Fries topped with PFT chili and melted cheddar

Chourice & Cheddar

$9.00Out of stock

smoked Portuguese sausage, cubed Cabot cheddar cheese

Fried Cauliflower

$9.00

Tossed in a sweet chili sauce

Fried Mozzarella

$9.00

Fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara

Hummus Dip

$9.00

chickpea dip served with grilled or fried pita

Onion Rings

$9.00

made to order served with cucumber dill dipping sauce

PFT Chili

$9.00

Pretzel with Beer Cheese

$9.00

Salted Soft Pretzel served with house made beer cheese and grain mustard

Riblets

$16.00Out of stock

House smoked ribs, fried and tossed in our house bbq sauce

Candied Bacon

$10.00

Jerk Fries

$6.00Out of stock

Salads

Falafel Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens served with crispy falafel, tomato and fresh pita. Hummus and cucumber dill dressing on the side.

Tavern Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, bacon, jack cheese, croutons

Caesar Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Romaine, parmesan, bacon, crouton

Sandwiches

All sandwiches served with a choice of side

Beef Brisket Cheese Steak

$14.00

Slow cooked sliced brisket served open faced with caramelized onions and american cheese

Black Bean Burger

$12.00

Grilled black bean patty with LTO atop griddle toasted seasame seed bun served with chipotle sauce.

Cubano

$14.00Out of stock

Smoked pulled pork, cure 81 ham, swiss cheese, pickle and SPICY sauce served on toasted torpedo roll.

Falafel Pita Wrap

$14.00

Golden falafel served with LT, hummus, and our cucumber sauce wrapped up in an oversized pita.

Fried Bologna

$10.00

Fried Bologna, american cheese, house, pickles, yellow mustard

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

golden fried chicken with choice of sauce served on a toasted bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken with choice of sauce served on a toasted bun.

Hamburger

$12.00

Prime Angus beef burger with LTO on a griddle toasted seasame seed bun.

Portuguese Burger

$15.00

angus beef burger, fried egg, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sweet roll

Hot Pastrami

$14.00

Hot pastrami, swiss cheese and spicy brown mustard served on toasted sour dough

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

1/2 lb. smoked pulled pork spicy vinegar style on a griddle toasted sweet roll

Reuben

$14.00

Hot pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on grilled marble rye

Dogs

Plain Jane

$5.00

grilled all beef frank with ketchup and mustard served with potato chips

Cheese Dog

$7.00

Grilled all beef frank, smothered in our house beer cheese. Served with potato chips

Dirty Dog

$8.00

Grilled all beef Frank, house made chili, chopped onion Served with potato chips

The Porker

$8.00

Grilled all beef frank, house smoked pulled pork, bbq sauce Served with potato chips

Carrot Dog

$5.00Out of stock

Entrees

10oz Center Cut Sirloin –

$20.00Out of stock

Full Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$30.00Out of stock

House smoked and smothered in our signature bbq sauce

1/2 Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$18.00Out of stock

BBQ sampler

$24.00Out of stock

half rack of ribs, brisket, pulled pork

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Cornbread

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Sweet Fries

$3.00

Bacon

$2.00

Egg

$2.00Out of stock

Pasta Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

No Kids allowed, This is a BAR!

Side Sauces

BBQ

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Cucumber Dill

$0.50

Chipotle

$0.50

Clothing

Camo Hoodie

$40.00

PFT T-Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

780 Purchase Street, New Bedford, MA 02740

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

