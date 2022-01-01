Bars & Lounges
American
Pour Farm Tavern
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
780 Purchase Street, New Bedford, MA 02740
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in New Bedford
More near New Bedford