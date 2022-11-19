- Home
- The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
700 Office Road
Kapalua, HI 96761
Popular Items
Burrata Bar
Burrata w/ Fresh Pears & Local Honey
With balsamic reduction, toasted pecans, crystallized ginger. Served with crostini.
Burrata w/ Artichoke Hearts, Grape Tomatoes, & Kalamata Olives
Finished with our house-made lemon thyme vinaigrette. Served with crostini.
Burrata w/ Beets & Balsamic
With cherry tomatoes. Finished with our house-made lemon thyme vinaigrette. Served with crostini.
Burrata w/ Prosciutto di San Danielle & Melon
Finished with EVOO. Served with crostini.
White Truffle Burrata with Marinara & Pesto
Hand-stretched burrata cheese atop slow-roasted San Marzano marinara sauce. Topped with house-made basil pesto. Served with crostini.
Appetizers
Crostini
¼ baguette, sliced, toasted, served with EVOO and balsamic vinegar.
Hummus of the Day
Finished with chopped organic heirloom tomatoes, EVOO, smoked paprika, toasted pine nuts. Served with crostini.
Jumbo Prawn Cocktail
Wild-caught jumbo prawns served on a bed of organic mixed greens with house-made cocktail sauce and fresh lemon.
Grass-Fed Steak Bruschetta Serves 2
Jumbo Prawn Spiedini
Two skewers, each with 2 jumbo prawns, delicately sautéed in our house-made basil pesto sauce, served on a bed of couscous studded with toasted pine nuts.
Crispy Gnocchi with Wild Mushrooms & Leeks
Organic potato gnocchi crispied in extra virgin olive oil sautéed with wild mushrooms, leeks, roasted garlic, and a touch of fresh cream. Finished with fresh herbs and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Serves 2.
Baby Clams w/ Spicy Arrabbiata Sauce & Fettunta
1 pound of steamer clams, sautéed with fresh basil, white wine, San Marzano tomatoes, and Calabrian chili's layered over thick-cut slices of toasted crostini.
Prosciutto Di San Daniele and Fresh Mozzarella Platter
Served with marinated artichoke hearts, cherry tomatoes. Finished with EVOO, fresh sweet basil. Serves 2-4.
Grass-Fed Steak Bruschetta Serves 4
Salads
Garden Salad
Local organic mixed greens, local herbs, marinated artichoke hearts, grape tomatoes. Tossed with our house-made lemon thyme vinaigrette. Served with crostini.
Mixed Baby Greens & Ricotta Salad
Baby romaine, butter lettuce, ricotta and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, medjool dates, house-made Dijon mustard vinaigrette. Served with crostini.
Burrata Caprese
Organic heirloom tomatoes, burrata cheese, fresh sweet basil. Finished with lemon pressed EVOO and balsamic glaze. Served with crostini.
Roasted Beet Salad
Roasted organic beets, local organic mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, chèvre, marinated red onions, toasted pistachios, house-made citrus vinaigrette. Served with crostini.
The Pour House Salad
Fresh burrata, local organic mixed greens, prosciutto di San Danielle, fresh strawberries, Marcona almonds, house-made lemon thyme vinaigrette. Served with crostini.
Antipasto Chopped Salad
Local romaine lettuce, radicchio, cucumbers, soppressata, Prosciutto di San Danielle, Genoa salami, lentils, marinated red onions and artichoke hearts, provolone cheese, Greek olives, house-made red wine vinaigrette. Served with crostini.
Pesto Caesar Salad with Prawns
Four wild-caught jumbo prawns, locally-grown romaine lettuce, our signature pesto Caesar dressing, house-made croutons. Finished with freshly grated Parmegiano-Reggiano, and served with crostini.
Artichoke and Tomato Panzanella Salad
Baby gem and butter lettuce, olive oil braised artichokes, organic cherry and beef steak tomatoes, toasted crusts of rustic italian bread, cucumbers, capers, marinated red onions, fresh herbs, parmigiano reggianno, house made red wine dijon vinaigrette
Entrees
Italian Meatballs
Simmered in our house-made marinara sauce, topped with aged Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Served with crostini.
Pesto 5-Cheese Tortelloni
Sautéed in our house-made basil pesto cream sauce. Finished with prosciutto di San Danielle, toasted pine nuts, fresh herbs, freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Served with crostini.
Lemon Basil Pesto Pasta
Chef's choice of pasta variety with our house-made lemon basil pesto cream sauce, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, pine nuts, skillet toasted bread crumbs
Organic Spinach & Parmesan Ravioli
Sautéed in our house-made basil pesto. Finished with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, fresh herbs. Served with crostini.
Pantry Pasta
Spaghetti, house-made marinara sauce, Italian meatballs. Finished with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Served with crostini.
Pesto Clams
1 lb of steamers sautéed in garlic, butter, and our house-made basil pesto. Served with crostini.
Smoked Organic Chicken & Mozzarella Ravioli
Ravioli filled with smoked chicken and mozzarella. House-made marinara sauce sautéed with fresh herbs, cherry tomatoes. Finished with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Served with crostini.
Spaghetti Carbonara
Organic spaghetti, smoked guanciale, pecorino romano cheese, 24-month-aged Parmigiano-Reggiano, extra virgin olive oil, cream, fresh herbs, freshly cracked black pepper. Served with crostini.
Vegan Garden Pasta
Organic spaghetti, sauteed with cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, capers, savory roasted garlic and a light dose of extra virgin olive oil, Served with crostini.
Polenta with Roasted Vegetables
Marsala-braised organic crimini mushrooms and leeks sautéed with roasted artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, capers, roasted garlic. Option to finish with Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.
Grilled Chicken Spiedini with Rice Pilaf
Three grilled chicken skewers topped with our house-made basil pesto. Served with savory rice pilaf with toasted pistachios, yogurt dipping sauce.
Pasta & Prawns with Tomato-Vodka Cream Sauce
Organic chef's choice pasta, wild-caught jumbo prawns, and our house-made tomato-vodka sauce, with Maui's Ocean organic vodka, with a touch of cream, and Maui grown herbs. Finished with freshly grated Parmegiano-Reggiano, and served with crostini.
Pasta Alfredo with Chicken
Chef's choice of imported organic Italian pasta, sautéed with roasted chicken, Parmigiano-Reggiano and Romano cheeses, fresh garlic, organic cream, Italian herbs. Finished with fresh lemon and parsley. Served with crostini.
Pasta Bolognese
Organic pasta of the day tossed in a hearty bolognese sauce. Finished with grated aged Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Served with crostini.
Spaghetti & Clams
Fresh pasta, baby clams, white wine, garlic, olive oil. Finished with chopped fresh parsley, grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, served with fresh lemon. Served with crostini.
Organic Chicken and Braised Artichoke Pasta
Organic chicken and braised artichoke hearts prepared with roasted garlic, baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, prosciutto, lemon zest, cream, and chef's choice short cut pasta.
Tortellini Bolognese W 5 Cheese
Pillows of thin pasta filled with a blend of five cheeses, sautéed in our savory bolognese sauce, finished with freshly-grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.
Slow Roasted Short Rib and Beef Lasagna
Gently cooked short rib and ground beef, simmered in San Marzano tomato with carrots, leeks, and roasted garlic layered with al dente lasagna, creamy ricotta and mozzarella cheeses. Finished with Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and served with toasted crostini.
Italian Sausage, Parmesan, and Mascarpone Ravioli
Pillows of ravioli filled with mildly seasoned Italian sausage and mascarpone cheese, sautéed in San Marzano marinara sauce, crimini mushrooms, leeks, roasted garlic, kalamata olives, Chianti wine, and our house-made basic pesto. Finished with Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and fresh herbs. Served with crostini.
Spicy Seafood Pasta
Organic spaghetti, baby steamer clams, jumbo prawns, house-made spicy red arrabbiata sauce sautéed with fresh garlic, chili, and red wine. Served with crostini.
Seafood Polenta Pomodoro (GF)
Sautéed jumbo prawns and steamer clams, San Marzano tomatoes, fresh basil, and roasted garlic. Served with polenta with chives. Finished with fresh herbs and Parmigiano-Reggiano.
Polenta Bolognese (GF)
Parmesan cream Polenta with bolognese sauce, finished with fresh italian parsley and freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (GF)
Lobster and Prawn Ravioli
Thin pillows of ravioli generously filled with pureed Maine lobster tossed in our house-made wild mushroom and marsala cream sauce. Topped with two jumbo prawns and finished with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.
Beef Short Rib Polenta
Pureed Maine lobster filled ravioli w/ Parmigiano-Reggiano, fresh basil and ricotta cheees. Dressed in our San Marzano tomato and Ocean vodka sauce with a touch of cream. Finished with lemon and capers.
Dessert
Classic Tiramisu
Lightly sweetened ladyfinger pastry combined with rich mascarpone cheese, Italian espresso and Marsala wine, dusted with cocoa powder and local honey.
Triple Chocolate Mousse Layer Cake
White, milk, and dark chocolate mousse layered with dark chocolate cake. Finished with shaved chocolate and fresh strawberries.
Seasonal Cheesecake
Garnished with fresh berry puree and dark chocolate.
Sicilian Lemon Cake
Subtly sweet lemon cream layered between the delightfully light cake. Add Luxardo Limoncello Liqueur to the cake for a burst of refreshing lemon flavors.
Tres Leches Cake
Light sponge cake soaked in a blend of three types of sweet milk.
Burrata with Organic Pears and Honey
Served with balsamic reduction, toasted pecans, crystalized ginger, and crostini. Serves 2.
Burrata with Amarena Cherries
Served with honey, toasted pistachios, balsamic reduction, and almond cantucci. Serves 2.
Beverages
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
We are a family-owned restaurant serving authentic Italian food in the heart of Kapalua. We’re open for lunch (12-2:30PM, Tue-Sun), dinner (5-9PM, Daily), and takeout. Our Sidewalk Cafe is also open for Italian espresso, latte, and savory crepes (7:30AM-2PM, Tue-Sun).
700 Office Road, Kapalua, HI 96761