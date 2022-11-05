Pour House on Market 1410 Market St

A map showing the location of Pour House on Market 1410 Market StView gallery

Pour House on Market

No reviews yet

1410 Market St

Denver, CO 80202

CANNED BEER

ANGRY ORCHARD

$5.50

AVALANCHE

$5.50

BLUE MOON

$6.50

BUCKY BEER

$3.00

BUD

$4.50

BUD LIGHT CAN

$4.50

COORS

$4.50

COORS LIGHT CAN

$4.50

CORONA

$5.50

CRUS RAZZ

$5.50

DALES PALE ALE

$5.50

DOS EQUIS

$5.50

LONGBOARD

$5.50

MICH ULTRA

$4.50

MILLER LITE

$4.50

MODELO

$5.50

MONTUCKY CAN

$4.50

NA SAMS HAZY

$4.00

PBR

$3.00

PUB BEER

$4.00

SEA QUENCH SOUR

$5.50

STRONGBOW

$6.00

TRULY CAN

$5.00

TRULY SELTZER DRINK

$6.00

TWISTED TEA

$5.50

UPSLOPE LAGER

$5.50

WICKED EASY

$5.50

WICKED HAZY

$5.50

BUD LT SPECIAL

$3.00

COORS LT SPECIAL

$3.00

TRULY BUCKET

$20.00

OOGIE BOOGIE BUCKET

$25.00

DRAFT BEER

10 BARREL CRUSH

$6.50

BEER HUG IPA

$6.50

BLUE MOON

$6.50

BRECK AVALANCHE

$6.50

BRECK ROTATER

$6.50

BUD LIGHT

$4.50

BUD LT SPECIAL

$3.00

COMRADE IPA

$7.50

COORS LIGHT

$4.50

COORS LT SPECIAL

$3.00

DOGFISH PILSNER

$7.00

GAME DAY SAMS

$5.00

GUINNESS

$6.50

HAZY IPA

$6.50

MAGNERS CIDER

$6.50

MONTUCKY

$4.50

PITCHER BUD LT

$16.00

PITCHER COORS LT

$16.00

PITCHER CRAFT

$24.00

PITCHER MONTUCKEY

$16.00

PROST ROTATER

$6.50

SAMS BOSTON LAGER

$6.50

SAMS SEASONAL

$6.50

SKA ROTATER

$6.50

STELLA

$6.50

SUMMER SHANDY

$6.50

UPSLOPE CRAFT LAGER

$6.50

PUB CRAWL BEER

$4.00

VODKA

DEEP EDDY LEMON

$6.50

DEEP EDDY ORANGE

$6.50

DEEP EDDY RUBY RED

$6.50

DEEP EDDY TEA

$6.50

GOOSE

$8.50

KEEL

$6.50

KETEL ONE

$8.00

PINK WHITNEY

$6.50

SKYY

$6.50

SKYY CHERRY

$6.50

SKYY STRAWBERRY

$6.50

STOLI

$7.00

STOLI BLUE

$7.00

STOLI CITRUS

$7.00

STOLI ORANGE

$7.00

STOLI RAZZ

$7.00

THRE OLIVES GRAPE

$6.50

TITOS

$8.00

WELL VODKA

$5.50

DBL Titos

$16.00

DBL Ketel One

$16.00

TEQUILA

CASA AMIGOS

$9.00

CAZADORES REPO

$9.00

CAZADORES SILVER

$8.00

CUERVO SILVER

$7.00

DON JULIO SILVER

$9.00

DULCE VIDA

$8.00

ESPOLON REPO

$9.00

ESPOLON SILVER

$8.50

HORNITOS REPO

$7.00

MILAGRO REPO

$9.00

MILAGRO SILVER

$8.00

PATRON SILVER

$10.00

UNION MEZCAL

$7.00

WELL TEQUILA

$5.50

GIN

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$8.50

HENDRICKS

$8.50

TANQUERAY

$7.00

WELL GIN

$5.50

WHISKEY/BOURBON

BRECKENRIDGE

$9.00

BUFFALO TRACE

$8.50

BULLIET

$8.50

BULLIET RYE

$9.00

CROWN APPLE

$7.50

CROWN ROYAL

$7.50

JACK DANIELS

$7.00

JIM BEAM

$7.00

LARCENY

$7.00

MAKERS MARK

$8.50

PENDLETON

$8.00

POWERS IRISH

$6.50

PROPER 12 IRISH

$7.00

SCREWBALL

$7.00

SEAGRAMS 7

$7.00

SLAINE IRISH

$7.00

TULLY IRISH

$6.00

WELL WHISKEY

$5.50

RUM

BACARDI

$7.00

BACARDI MANGO

$7.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$7.00

DARK RUM

$6.50

MALIBU

$7.00

WELL RUM

$5.50

SCOTCH

BOWMORE

$14.00

DEWARS

$7.50

JOHHNY WALKER BLK

$9.00

LAPHROIG

$14.00

MACALLAN 12

$17.00

WELL SCOTCH

$5.50

WELL LIQUOR

WELL VODKA

$5.50

WELL GIN

$5.50

WELL RUM

$5.50

WELL TEQUILA

$5.50

WELL WHISKEY

$5.50

PEACH SCHNAPPS

$5.50

WELL AMARETTO

$5.50

WELL SCOTCH

$5.50

LONG ISLAND

$8.50

CORDIALS

FERNET

$6.50

FIREBALL

$6.50

GOLDSCHLAGER

$6.50

GRAND MARNIER

$9.00

JAGER

$6.50

RUMPLEMINTZ

$6.50

RYANS IRISH CREAM

$7.00

MIXED DRINKS

BLOODY MARY

$7.00

DULCE VIDA MULE

$10.00

DULCE VIDA PALOMA

$11.00

HENDRICKS GIMLET

$9.00

IRISH COFFEE

$7.50

KENTUCKY MULE

$10.00

LIT

$8.50

MARGARITA

$7.00

MEXICAN MULE

$10.00

MEZCAL MULE

$9.50

Mimosa

$6.50

MOSCOW MULE

$8.00

PINK WHITNEY

$7.00

RUM PUNCH

$7.00

TRULY AND SKYY

$7.50

VODKA RED BULL

$8.00

DEER AND BEER

$10.00

CAZA MARG

$9.00

LARCENY MULE

$9.00

BACARDI SPICED CUBA

$9.00

TROPICAL MULE/MOJITO

$10.00

LILITH

$11.00

SPELLMAN

$8.00

POTION PUNCH

$9.00

SLIMER

$10.00

FREDDY FRUIT

$8.50

TE KILL YA

$9.00

CARRIES REVENGE

$8.00

SHOTS

BLOW JOB

$6.50

BLUE LOUIE

$6.50

BUTTERY NIPPLE

$6.50

CAR BOMB

$8.00

CHERRY BOMB

$8.00

SEX BOMB

$8.00

FERNET

$6.50

FIREBALL

$6.50

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$7.00

GOLDSCHLAGER

$6.50

GREEN TEA

$7.00

JAGER

$6.50

JAGER BOMB

$7.50

KAMIKAZE

$6.00

LEMON DROP

$7.00

LUNCH BOX

$7.50

MIND ERASER

$7.00

BLACK HOLE

$7.00

PINK STARBURST

$7.00

SURFER ON ACID

$7.00

VEGAS BOMB

$7.50

ROYAL FLUSH

$7.00

WASH APPLE

$7.50

TUACA

$7.00

RED HEAD SLUT

$7.00

OTTER POP

$7.00

GUMMY BEAR

$7.00

SPECIAL EVENT

ALOHA MULE

$10.00

BAHAMA MAMA

$9.00

PH PUNCH

$9.00

PINA COLADA

$15.00

PINEAPPLE COLADA

$25.00

SODA/RED BULL

COFFEE

$4.00

COKE

$3.00

CRANBERRY

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

DR PEPPER

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$5.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

RED BULL

$5.00

SPRITE

$3.00

APPETIZERS

BAC N CHZ TOTS

$9.00

BUFF N BLUE TOTS

$9.00

CHEESE CURDS

$10.00

Cheese Curds

CHICKEN TENDER BASKET

$13.00

CHIPS AND DIPS

$11.00

FRIES BASKET

$6.00

FRINGS BASKET

$6.00

NACHOS

$12.00

PRETZEL STICKS

$10.00

RINGS BASKET

$6.00

TOTS BASKET

$6.00

WINGS

$13.00

WINGS PLATTER

$30.00

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

TENDER SALAD

$9.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$9.00

SANDWICHES/MEALS

PH BURGER

$13.00

CHEESE BURGER

$12.00

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

MAC AND CHEESE

$11.00

SANDWICH SPECIAL

$12.00

BREAKFAST SAUSAGE TOTS

$9.00

TOTS WITH CHEESE, SAUSAGE AND YOUR CHOISE OF SCRAMBLED EGGS OR TWO EGGS OVER EASY

BREAKFAST BACON TOTS

$9.00

TOTS WITH CHEESE, BACON AND YOUR CHOICE OF SCRAMBLED EGGS OR TWO OVER EASY EGGS

DESSERTS

FRIED OREOS W/ICE CREAM

$8.00

FRIED TWINKIES W/ICE CREAM

$8.00

MANTECADAS W/ICE CREAM

$8.00

EXTRA SAUCES

SD BBQ

$1.00

SD BEER CHEESE

$1.00

SD BLUE CHEESE

$1.00

SD BUFFALO

$1.00

SD CAJUN DRY

$1.00

SD HONEY MUSTARD

$1.00

SD JALAPENO GOLD

$1.00

SD KETCHUP

SD LEMON DRY

$1.00

SD MAYO

SD MUSTARD

SD PH AIOLI

$1.00

SD RANCH

$1.00

SD SPICEY BBQ

$1.00

SD SPICEY BUFFALO

$1.00

SD SPICEY MUSTARD

$1.00

SD SOUR CREAM

$1.00

SD GUAC

$2.00

CHAMPAGNE

BAREFOOT BUBBLY

$6.00

WINE

RED WINE

$6.00

WHITE WINE

$6.00
Hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Sports Pub downtown with a neighborhood feel! Big rooftop patio! Great pub food to enjoy!

Location

1410 Market St, Denver, CO 80202

