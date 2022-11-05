  • Home
A map showing the location of Pour Vida Fullerton 101 N Harbor Blvd, Suite 100View gallery

Pour Vida Fullerton 101 N Harbor Blvd, Suite 100

review star

No reviews yet

101 N Harbor Blvd, Suite 100

Fullerton, CA 92832

Order Again

Popular Items

Short Rib Smashie
IPA Battered Whitefish Taco
Blackened Salmon Taco

Starters

Chips & Salsa Trio

$9.00

Chips & Guac

$14.00

Queso Fundido

$16.00

Yucca Fritters

$8.00

Steak Nachos

$15.00

Chicken Nachos

$15.00

Pork Nachos

$15.00

Short Rib Nachos

$15.00

Truffle Pico Fries

$14.00

Charred Octopus

$24.00

Habanero Pineapple Chamoy Wings

$16.00

Side Guac

$6.00

Nachos

$14.00

Buffalo Wings

$16.00

Buffalo Boneless

$16.00

Loaded Mole Fries

$15.00

Tacos

Pineapple Skirt Steak Taco

$6.50

Jacuzzi Chicken Taco

$5.50

Fried Chicken Taco

$5.50

Jumbo Prawn Taco

$7.50

Fried Oyster Taco

$7.50

Blackened Salmon Taco

$7.00

IPA Battered Whitefish Taco

$6.50

Brussels Sprout Taco

$6.50

Anaheim Burger Taco

$6.50

Vegan Anaheim Burger Taco

$6.50

Spicy Ahi Tuna Taco

$8.00

Vanilla Bean Braised Short Rib Taco

$6.50

Cauliflower Taco

$6.50

Mango Pork Taco

$6.50

Pork & Plantain Taco

$7.00

Soft Shell Crab Taco

$12.00

Vegan Pork & Plantain

$7.00

Cheese Enchiladas

$16.00

Salads

Gold of the Incas Caesar

$9.00

Chipotle Blue Cheese Wedge Salad

$14.00

Kale Cranberry Salad

$12.00

Lunch/Dinner Sides

Habanero Plantains

$6.00

Arroz con Gandules

$5.00

Mole Potatoes

$6.00

Bacon Black Beans

$6.00

Black Beans

$5.00

Tortilla Each

$0.50

Side Fries

$5.00

Puppy Patty

$5.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Habanero Salsa Side

$6.00

Ranch Side

$1.00

Side Plantains

$4.00

Plain Chile Relleno

$10.00

Bowls

Pineapple Steak Bowl

$20.00

Tequila Sea Bass

$32.00

Achiote Salmon Bowl

$22.00

Duck Confit Bowl

$28.00

Blackened Shrimp Bowl

$26.00

Blackened Ahi Bowl

$28.00

Cuban Bowl

$18.00

Veggie Bowl

$15.00

Burger

Green Chorizo Smashburger

$17.00

Smashies

Short Rib Smashie

$6.50

Green Chorizo Smashie

$6.50

Duck Confit Smashie

$6.50

Skillets

Duck Chile Relleno Skillet

$25.00

Tequila Marinated Sea Bass Skillet

$42.00

Pineapple Skirt Steak Skillet

$36.00

Blackened Shrimp Skillet

$34.00

Blackened Center Cut Ahi Tuna Skillet

$34.00

Achiote Salmon Skillet

$32.00

Surf& Turf

$52.00

Kids

Kids Quesadilla Meal

$9.00

Kids Bean & Cheese Meal

$9.00

Kids Taco Meal

$9.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets Meal

$9.00

Kids Burger Meal

$9.00

Kids Churro Pancake

$6.00

Kids Quesadilla a la Carte (No Fries)

$5.00

Ceviche

Ceviche of the Day

$18.00

Shrimp

Shrimp Cocktail (each)

$6.00

Shrimp Cocktail (6)

$36.00

Poke

Spicy Salmon Poke

$16.00

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Spicy Ahi Poke

$17.00

Hot Coffee

Latte

$4.25

Abuelita Mocha

$5.00

Horchata Latte

$5.00

Caffe de Olla

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Americano

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.25

Double Espresso

$2.75

Mexican Vanilla Latte

$5.00

Cold Coffee

Iced Latte

$4.25

Iced Americano

$3.50

Iced Abuelita Mocha

$5.00

Iced Mexican Vanilla Latte

$5.00

Iced Caffe de Olla

$5.00

Iced Horchata Latte

$5.00

Margaritas

House Margarita

$16.00

Jalapeno Cucumber Margarita

$18.00

Red Piñata Margarita

$18.00

Pasion Caliente Margarita

$18.00

La Paloma

$18.00

Rum Chata

$18.00

Mexican Candy (Mango) Margarita

$18.00

Naranja Sanguine (Blood Orange) Margarita

$18.00

Jamaica (Hibiscus) Margarita

$18.00

Yuzu Cutie (Yuzu) Margarita

$18.00

Playing With Fire (Charcoal) Margarita

$18.00

Chili Pomegranate Margarita

$18.00

Skinny Margarita

$17.00

Jarritos-Rita

$15.00

Other Cocktails

Jalapeno Michelada

$14.00

Regular Michelada

$14.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Cava Mimosa

$12.00

Burbonchata

$18.00

Paloma Slushie

$16.00

Mexican Coffee Slushie

$16.00

Margarita Slushie

$16.00

Moscow Mule

$16.00

Mexican Mule

$16.00

Tequila Colada Slushy

$16.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Year Round Xmas

$18.00

Margarita Pitcher

Passion Caliente Pitcher

$65.00

Red Piñata Pitcher

$65.00

Jalapeno Pitcher

$65.00

House Pitcher

$65.00

Well Cocktails

Vodka

$12.00

Gin

$12.00

Rum

$12.00

Whiskey

$12.00

Tequila

$12.00

Wine Cocktails

White Wine Spritzer

$10.00

Rose Wine Spritzer

$10.00

Draft Beer

1) Green Cheek Galaxy Its What We Like Here 7.2%

$12.00

2.) Chapman Old Townnfest Maerzan

$12.00

3.) Brewery X Duck Beer

$12.00

4.) Long Beach Oktoberfriends Festbier

$12.00

5.) Riip Jetty Water

$12.00

6.) Riip Dankster Squad WCIPA

$12.00

7.) Trademark Prom Posse Hoppy Pils

$12.00

8.) Ten Mile Trail Marker

$12.00

9.) Burnin Daylight Bubbles the Pale

$12.00

10.) Stereo Hey Mr. Tangerine Man Tangerine Wheat

$12.00

11. Chapman Kool Kid Hops DIPA

$12.00

12.) Dos Equis XX

$10.00

13.) Pacifico Clara

$10.00

14.) Corona Extra

$10.00

15.) Modelo Especial

$10.00

16.) Modelo Negra

$10.00

17.) El Segundo/Kern River Rookie WCIPA (17)

$12.00

18.) Enegren The Lightest One Helles Lager

$12.00

19.) Cannons Brewing Marooned Marzen

$12.00

20.) Tarantula Hill Brewing Totally Excellent

$12.00

21.) Artifex Artifexican

$12.00

22.) Altamont Maui Waui IPA

$12.00

23) Green Cheek Strata Pale 5.5%

$12.00

24.) Coors Light

$10.00

25.) Stereo Jalapeno Pils

$12.00

26.) Beachwood Hops of Brixton Nitro ESB

$12.00

27) Peanut Butter Milk Stout 5.3%

$14.00

28.) Radiant: Every Hero Needs An Orgin Story

29.) Local Roots Strawberry Mojito

$12.00

Green Cheek Plus'D Up! DDH 8.8%

$12.00

All Soft Drinks

Mandarin Jarritos

$3.50Out of stock

Strawberry Jarrito

$3.50

Lime Jarritos

$3.50

Guava Jarritos

$3.50

Pineapple Jarritos

$3.50Out of stock

Tamarindo Jarritos

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Topo Chico Lime

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Rico Verde

$5.50

Pasion Caliente Juice

$5.50

Red Piñata Juice

$5.50

Sprite

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Iced Tea Refill

Horchata

$5.00

Sprite

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Soda Refill

Red Bull

$5.00

Sherly Temp

$3.00

Kids Soft drinks

Kids Water

Kids Whole Milk

Kids Orange Juice

Kids Pineapple Juice

Kids Apple Juice

Kids Coke

Kids Sprite

Kids Cranberry

Blanco

Chamucos Blanco

$16.00

Los Sundays Blanco

$11.00

Flecha Azul Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Santo Blanco

$11.00

Mi Campo Blanco

$9.00

818 Blanco

$11.00

DeLeon Blanco

$11.00

Altos Blanco

$9.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$17.00

Teremana Blanco

$11.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$11.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Jaja Blanco

$9.00

La Adelita Blanco

$11.00

21 Seeds Valencia Orange

$9.00

21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno

$9.00

21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus

$9.00

Cazadores Blanco

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casa Del Sol Blanco

$12.00

Reposado

Santo Reposado

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Campo Reposado

$9.00

818 Reposado

$12.00

DeLeon Reposado

$11.00

Altos Reposado

$9.00

Lobos Reposado

$12.00

Flecha Azul Reposado

$14.00

Teremana Reposado

$11.00

Jaja Reposado

$11.00

Ocho Reposado

$14.00

La Adelita Reposado

$12.00

Chamucos Reposado

$14.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.00

Los Sundays Reposado

$11.00

Codigo Reposado

$14.00

Corralejo Reposado

$9.00

Cincoro Reposado

$32.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Anejo

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

818 Anejo

$14.00

Casa Dragones Anejo

$40.00

Teremana Anejo

$12.00

Calirosa Anejo

$16.00

Ocho Anejo

$16.00

La Adelita Anejo

$14.00

Chamucos Anejo

$14.00

Codigo Anejo

$26.00

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00

Altos Anejo

$11.00

Extra Anejo

Lobos Extra Anejo

$28.00

Flecha Azul Extra Anejo

$56.00

Riazul Extra Anejo

$30.00

Addictivo Extra Anejo

$25.00

Chamucos Extra Anejo

$30.00

Other Tequilas

Dahlia Cristalino

$11.00

Avión Reserva Cristalino

$32.00

Flecha Azul Cristalino

$27.00

Lobos Joven

$9.00

Ocho Plata

$10.00

Riazul Plata

$10.00

Riazul Mezcal Joven

$14.00

Los Sundays Coco

$7.00

Codigo Rosa

$12.00

DOn Julio 70

$18.00

Mezcal

El Silencio Mezcal

$12.00

Santo Mezcalita

$10.00

Lobos Mezcal

$12.00

Sombra Mezcal

$9.00

El Silencio Mezcal

$9.00

Del Maguey San Luis Del Rio

$25.00

Del Maguey Crema de Mezcal

$11.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$25.00

Riazul Mezcal Joven

$16.00

Liqueur

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Grand Marnier Cuvee Du Centenaire

$35.00

Whiskey

Kikori

$12.00

Abasolo Mexican Whiskey

$12.00

Heaven Hill Bourbon

$12.00

Jameson

$11.00

Eagle Rare

$18.00

High West Double Rye Bourbon

$12.00

High West Bourbon

$12.00

High West American Prairie Bourbon

$12.00

Johnny Walker Gold

$22.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$64.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Crown Royal Apple

$11.00

Bulleit Frontier Bourbon

$11.00

Bulleit 95 Rye

$11.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Rum

Smith & Cross Rum

$9.00

Rumhaven Rum

$9.00

Bacardi Silver Rum

$7.00

Malibu Rum

$7.00

Vodka

Titos

$12.00

Absolut

$11.00

Absolut Citron

$11.00

Absolut Watermelon

$11.00

Absolut Mango

$11.00

Drakes (Well)

$9.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Gin

Hendricks

$11.00

Monkey 47

$14.00

Bartons

$9.00

Aviation

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Well

Vodka (Drake's)

$7.00

Gin (Barton's)

$7.00

"JAJA"(Tequila)

$10.00

Whiskey (Jameson)

$7.00

Rum (Bacardi)

$7.00

Wine By The Glass

Glass Triton Tinto de Toro

$16.00

Glass Sierra Cantabria Rioja

$14.00

Glass El Origen Malbec

$11.00

Glass Foxen Pinot Noir

$19.00

Glass Block Nine Pinot Noir

$12.00

Glass Sebastiani Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

Glass Adelante Malbec

$14.00

Glass Heron Chardonnay

$12.00

Glass White Wine Cocktail

$12.00

Glass Leirana Albarino

$18.00

Glass Robert Weil Riesling

$18.00

Glass Nisia Verdejo Old Vines

$12.00

Glass Gustave Lorentz Pinot Gris

$13.00

Glass Babcock Clairette Blanche

$14.00

Glass Gambino House Sparkling

$6.00

Glass Gelida Cava

$14.00

Glass New Age Rose Wine Cocktail

$12.00

Glass Bonny Doon Rose

$14.00

Glass Babcock Love Garden Rose

$14.00

Wine By The Bottle

Bottle Triton Tinto de Toro

$48.00

Bottle Sierra Cantabria Rioja

$42.00

Bottle El Origen Malbec

$42.00

Bottle Foxen Pinot Noir

$57.00

Bottle Block Nine Pinot Noir

$36.00

Impetuous Bottle

$140.00

Corkeage Fee

$25.00

Bottle Leirana Albarino

$72.00

Bottle Robert Weil Riesling

$54.00

Bottle Nisia Old Vine

$36.00

Bottle Heron Chardonnay

$42.00

Bottle Gustave Lorentz Pinot Gris

$39.00

Bottle Gelida Cava

$42.00

Bottle Gambino House Sparkling

$18.00

Bottle Babcock Clairette Blanche

$50.00

Bottle Block Nine Pinot Noir

$36.00

Bottle Gelida Cava

$42.00

Bottle Gambino House Sparkling

$18.00

Rose Mini

$9.00

Bottle Bonny Doon Rose

$42.00

Bottle Babcock Love Garden Rose

$50.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

101 N Harbor Blvd, Suite 100, Fullerton, CA 92832

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

