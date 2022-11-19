Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Dessert & Ice Cream

Pourfavor Coffee Shop Virginia Beach

review star

No reviews yet

5705 Lynnhaven Pkwy Suite 108

Virginia Beach, VA 23464

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Cuban Sandwich
Non-Traditional Macchiato

Espresso Based Drinks

Americano

$3.00+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00
Cortado

Cortado

$3.00
Cubano Espresso

Cubano Espresso

$3.00

2oz of espresso mixed with brown sugar

Espresso

$2.50
Latte

Latte

$4.00+
Mocha

Mocha

$4.50+

2oz espresso with your choice of our delicious chocolate sauces dark or white, hot or iced.

Non-Traditional Macchiato

Non-Traditional Macchiato

$4.00+
The Force

The Force

$7.00

4 shots of espresso (quad) poured over ice, topped with heavy cream and whipped cream.

Traditional Macchiato

Traditional Macchiato

$3.00

2oz espresso topped with a dollop of milk foam.

Ms. Kim

$4.32

Quad shot over ice topped with heavy cream (16 oz iced)

Peanut's Drink

$5.20

Iced 20 oz Caramel Mocha with a quad shot!

Hot Drinks

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Pourover

$4.50

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Steamer

$3.50+

Tea

$2.00+

Kids Hot Chocolate

$1.75

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Blended Drink Frappe

$7.50

Soda

$1.25

San Pellegrino

$2.50

Milk

$1.50+

V8 Juice

$2.75

Smart Water

$2.75

Small Water Bottle

$1.25

Water Cup

Nitro

$6.00+
Project Seed Cold Brew

Project Seed Cold Brew

$5.00+

Flights!

Seasonal Flight

Seasonal Flight

$21.00
Coach Flight

Coach Flight

$21.00

Now you can have it all! 4 drinks 6oz each. Latte, Mocha, Macchiato, Cold Brew

Specialty Drinks

Coco Loco Cold Brew

$6.75

Iron Man Latte

$4.60+

Hulk Macchiato

$4.60+

Captain America Cold Brew

$5.50+

Black Widow Mocha

$4.50+

Caramel Apple Latte

$4.60+

Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Mocha

$5.00+

Wedding Cake Macchiato

$4.60+

Spiced White Mocha Cold Brew

$5.50+

Lucky Charms Latte

$6.75

Frosted Mint Mocha

$5.00+

Irish Cream Macchiato

$4.60+

Caramel Toffee Nut Cold Brew

$5.50+

Trefoils Latte

$4.60+

Samoa Mocha

$5.50+

S'more Mocha

$5.50+

Toffee-tastic Cold Brew

$5.50+

Skywalker Latte

$4.60+

Darth Vader Mocha

$5.50+

Yoda Matcha

$5.50+

Chewbacca Cold Brew

$5.50+

Gryffindor Latte

$4.60+

Vanilla & Hazelnut Latte

Slytherin Mocha

$0.00+

Dark & White Chocolate Mocha

Ravenclaw Macchiato

$4.60+

Lavender Macchiato

Hufflepuff Cold Brew

$5.50+

Caramel Cold Brew

Butterbeer Latte

$4.60+

Butterscotch Latte

Strawberry White Mocha

$5.00+

Amaretto Dark Mocha

Coconut & Toasted Marshmallow Macchiato

Red Velvet 16oz

$6.75Out of stock

All Day Breakfast

Cuban Bagel

$7.00

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$6.50
PF Berry Bowl

PF Berry Bowl

$8.00

Top Seller. Our Berry bowl is made of fresh mixed berries (depending on season) and other fruits on top of Greek Yogurt and topped with granola and honey.

Ricota And Spinach Croisant

$4.95

Bacon Egg Cheese Croisant

$4.95

Lunch

Black Bean Burrito

$8.00
Black Bean Veggie Burger

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$10.00

Chipotle Black Bean Burger is served on a Multigrain bread. Tomato, Avocado and mixed greens. served with potato chips

BLT

$10.00

Served on our signature Puertorican bread (pan sobao) Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato with a side chips.

Chicken Pesto Panini

$8.00

Cuban Grilled Cheese

$8.00
Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$10.00

Top Seller. Our Cuban sandwich, What's not to love about ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles heated between crispy, pressed Puertorrican bread (pan sobao). served with potato chips.

Rican Sandwich

$10.00
Turkey Bacon Ranch Panini

Turkey Bacon Ranch Panini

$8.00

TBR is our Turkey, Bacon, Ranch panini. Served with potato chips

Manok (Grilled chicken sandwich)

$8.00

This is a delicious Grilled chicken breast sandwich on a Puerto Rican bread, swiss cheese, tomato and chipotle aioli. Served with potato chips.

Desserts

Assorted Cakes

Assorted Cakes

So many choices to choose from. Good slice of your favorite cake.

Assorted Muffins

$4.25
Guava Pastry

Guava Pastry

$4.25
Quesitos

Quesitos

$4.25

Top Seller! These little pastries are a Puertorican treats. They have become a favorite treat as well to or clients. Sweet Puff pastry filled with cream cheese. Served warm topped with caramel and powder sugar

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$6.50

Top Seller! From Latin America origin, Tres Leches is a light, airy sponge cake soaked with a mixture of three milks: evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk, and heavy cream.

Quesito Swirl

$4.25

Scone

$4.25

Rice Krispie

$4.25

Brownie

$4.00

Macaron Box

$15.50
Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$6.55

We call them "Life Changing" Cinnamon rolls. they are specially made fresh for us and they are HUGE! Served warm and topped with cinnamon.

Apple Pie

$4.50Out of stock

Apple Blossom

$4.50Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$4.90

Mini Cake

$4.25

Pumpkin Spice Mini Muffins

$6.00

6 pumpkin mini muffins

Cuban Capuchino

$4.25Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$4.75

Coconut Custard

$4.75Out of stock

Mousse Cup

$4.75

Toast

All served on a toasted multi-grain bread

Avocado Toast

$8.00Out of stock
Marshmallow and berries, honey and granola

Marshmallow and berries, honey and granola

$8.00Out of stock

Delicious one Multigrain toast with marshmallow spread, strawberries, blueberries, honey and granola.

Peanut Butter, Banana, strawberry, honey and granola

Peanut Butter, Banana, strawberry, honey and granola

$8.00Out of stock

Delicious, one Multigrain toast covered with peanut butter, fresh sliced banana and strawberries, drizzled with honey and granola.

Prescription

12oz bag Organic Beans

Colombia 12oz

$19.00

Ethiopia 12oz

$18.50

Kenya 12oz

$18.50

Rwanda 12oz

$18.50

Standard Blend 12oz

$14.95

Pourfavor Coffee

220 grams Colombia Dark Roast Half Lb

$13.50

1lb Colombia Dark Roast

$24.50

270 grams Puerto Rico Medium Roast

$13.00

Puerto Rico Medium Roast 16oz (1lb)

$24.50

PF Sticker

$1.00

3/4Gallon Of Coffee 96oz

$13.00Out of stock

Gift Voucher

$5.00

Mug

$10.00Out of stock

PF Bumper Sticker

$6.00Out of stock

GINO Dripper

$24.00

GINO Server

$34.00

200 gr Colombian

Out of stock

Kaffe Aztka Small 250gr

$10.00

Mexican Coffee Bags

These coffee Originally from Chiapas, harvested by women, from picking the ripe coffee cherries off the tree to sorting beans throughout processing. Coffee beans are grind and bagged for Home Brewing
Cafe Aztka small bag 200GM

Cafe Aztka small bag 200GM

$9.89
Cafe Aztka Big bag 500GM Cacao

Cafe Aztka Big bag 500GM Cacao

$19.89

MEDIUM ROAST WITH CACAO (GROUND COFFEE)

Cafe Aztka Big bag 500GM Cinnamon

Cafe Aztka Big bag 500GM Cinnamon

$19.89

MEDIUM ROAST WITH CINAMON (GROUND COFFEE)

Cafe Aztka Big bag 500GM Frida Kalo Dark Roast

Cafe Aztka Big bag 500GM Frida Kalo Dark Roast

$19.89

DARK ROAST, INTENSE AROMA (GROUND COFFEE)

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Restaurant info

We speak coffee. Home of the "Coffee Flight" Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5705 Lynnhaven Pkwy Suite 108, Virginia Beach, VA 23464

Directions

Gallery
Pourfavor Coffee Shop image
Pourfavor Coffee Shop image
Pourfavor Coffee Shop image
Pourfavor Coffee Shop image

Similar restaurants in your area

Baker's Crust - 104 Greenbrier
orange starNo Reviews
1244 Greenbrier Pkwy #510 Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
Tapioca Go
orange star4.7 • 1,283
1434 Sam's Dr #106 Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
Towncenter Cold Pressed - VB
orange starNo Reviews
168 Central Park Ave Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View restaurantnext
VIRGINIA BEACH - Redwood Smoke Shack
orange starNo Reviews
2476 Nimmo Pkwy #126 Virginia Beach, VA 23456
View restaurantnext
Cure Norfolk
orange star4.7 • 82
503 Botetourt St Norfolk, VA 23510
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Box
orange starNo Reviews
2372 Virginia Beach Blvd Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Virginia Beach

Waterman's Surfside Grille - 415 Atlantic Avenue
orange star4.5 • 9,174
415 Atlantic Ave Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
The Egg Bistro
orange star4.6 • 2,984
2129 General Booth Blvd Virgina Beach, VA 23454
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Virginia Beach VA
orange star4.6 • 2,651
1564 Laskin Road Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
19 Italian Bistro
orange star4.8 • 2,173
209 19th Street Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Buckner Blvd
orange star4.4 • 2,169
3545 Buckner Blvd Virginia Beach, VA 23453
View restaurantnext
Aberdeen Barn
orange star4.1 • 1,915
5805 Northampton Blvd Virginia beach, VA 23455
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Virginia Beach
Chesapeake
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Corolla
review star
No reviews yet
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Suffolk
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston