Pour House Oceanside

Popular Items

Brussels
B-52 Burger
Beyond Burger

Cult Tee Black

S Black Tee

$25.00

M Black Tee

$25.00

L Black Tee

$25.00

XL Black Tee

$25.00

XXL Black Tee

$25.00

Tank Top

L Tank

$15.00

XL Tank

$15.00

Crew Neck Sweater

M Crew Sweater

$35.00

L Crew Sweater

$35.00

XL Crew Sweater

$35.00

XXL Crew Sweater

$35.00

Hats

One Size

$15.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Bitburger Non-Alcoholic

$6.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Appetizers & Shared Plates

Regular Fries

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

House-cut fried potatoes, fresh-minced herbs, shaved parmesan, truffle oil

German Pretzel

$12.00

Beer Cheese & Stone Ground Mustard

Dirty Fries

$14.00

Bacon, Cheese, Sour Cream, Grilled Onions and Peppers

House Wings

$16.00

Smoked In-House. Choice of Buffalo, BBQ or Dry Rubbed. Carrots & Celery with Blue Cheese or Ranch on side.

Brussels

$14.00

Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Lemon Gastrique, Horseradish Aioli.

Ahi Nachos

$17.00

Saku, Cucumber, Avocado Aioli, Toasted Nori, Radish, Edamame, Sweet Chili Sauce, Wonton Chips.

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$17.00

Bechamel, Cavitappi, Truffle Oil, Bread Crumbs, Sourdough Toast.

Sandwiches & Burgers

Pretzel Dog

$12.00

Corned Beef Reuben

$16.00

Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing, Marbled Rye. (Substitute Sourdough Upon Request*)

Pour House Burger

$17.00

8oz Beef Patty, White Cheddar, Garlic Aioli, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion.

B-52 Burger

$18.00

8oz Beef Patty, Onion Jam, Garlic Aioli, Bacon, Lettuce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.

Smokehouse BBQ Sandwich

$18.00

Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Slaw, Spicy Onions, Pickles.

Steak Sammy

$18.00

Beyond Burger

$18.00

Beyond Patty, Garlic Veganaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Ciabatta.

Bloody Mary BLT

$15.00

Salads

House Side Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Choice of Dressing.

From The Garden

$12.00

Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Arugula, Frisee, Citrus Vinaigrette.

Cobb

$15.00

Bacon, Cured Egg Yolk, Little Gem Lettuce, Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Black Garlic Caesar

$15.00

Sides

Side Bread

$3.00

Kids

Kids Fries

$4.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Crudite Platter

$5.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Extra Sauces

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra Buffalo

$0.50

Extra BBQ

$0.50

Extra Lemon Vin

$0.50

Brunch Menu (Sat/Sun 10am-1pm)

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Bacon Benedict

$16.00

French Toast

$16.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Steak & Eggs

$24.00

Beyond Burger

$17.00

Beyond Patty, Garlic Veganaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Ciabatta.

Bloody Mary BLT

$14.00

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Slaw, Spicy Onions, Pickles.

B-52 Burger

$18.00

8oz Beef Patty, Onion Jam, Garlic Aioli, Bacon, Lettuce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.

Cobb

$15.00

Bacon, Cured Egg Yolk, Little Gem Lettuce, Bleu Cheese Dressing.

German Pretzel

$11.00

Beer Cheese & Stone Ground Mustard

House Wings

$16.00

Smoked In-House. Choice of Buffalo, BBQ or Dry Rubbed. Carrots & Celery with Blue Cheese or Ranch on side.

Brunch Sides

Fried Egg (1)

$2.00

Side Eggs (2)

$3.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Side Potatoes

$4.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Fruit

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

For the discerning patron. Proudly located in the heart of South Oceanside, California. Join us for outdoor dining & drinks.

Location

1903 South Coast Hwy, CA, Oceanside, CA 92054

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
