Bars & Lounges
American
Pour House Oceanside
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
For the discerning patron. Proudly located in the heart of South Oceanside, California. Join us for outdoor dining & drinks.
Location
1903 South Coast Hwy, CA, Oceanside, CA 92054
Gallery
Photos coming soon!