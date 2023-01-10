Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pour House Grill

review star

No reviews yet

61276 S Hwy 97 #140

Bend, OR 97702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
BBQ Mac
Bacon Blue Cheese Burger

SHARE

Nachos Fundido

$16.00

deconstructed nachos of Molten fat sauce and jack cheese over black beans topped with avocado, sour cream, scallions, diced tomato, pickled jalapeño and your choice of smoked protein.

Chicken Tenders

$16.00

fried. hand-dipped, spicy buttermilk-brined, flour-dredged white meat chicken breast. fries. dip

Smoked Drumsticks

$10.00+

Smoked then flash-fried chicken drumsticks served with veggie sticks & dip

BBQ Cheese Fries

$16.00

Smoked meat, coleslaw, banana peppers and fat sauce piled high on a stack of golden fries

Crunch Wrap

$16.00

Your choice of smoked meat, jack cheese, pickled jalapeños, sour cream and tomato toasted and folded in a flour tortilla. served with salsa fuego on the side

Knotty Bites

$16.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Garlic Parm Fries

$7.00

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

GRAZE

PHG COBB

$17.00

Mixed greens with blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, smoked chicken breast and grated hard-boiled egg.

PHG COBB W/Salmon

$22.00

Mixed greens with blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, salmon and grated hard-boiled egg.

PHG COBB W/Shrimp

$22.00

Mixed greens with blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, shrimp and grated hard-boiled egg.

Wedge Salad

$16.00

crisp iceberg wedges. bleu cheese crumbles. bleu cheese dressing. crumbled bacon. grated hard-boiled egg. toasted almonds. lemon

Caesar Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

on Big Ed's brioche. choice of side

Clam Chowder

$12.00

simmered. sea clams and juice, bacon, butter, heavy cream, milk- simmered russets, onions, celery, blonde roux and spice

GRIND

Prime Rib Dip

$20.00

Mesquite-smoked prime rib, Swiss cheese and caramelized sweet onions piled on a French roll and served with au jus

Chicken Club

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast, ham, bacon, pepperjack, lettuce, tomato and chipotle aioli on sourdough Fontina focaccia

Southwest Burger

$18.00

House-pickled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, applewood-smoked bacon and avocado with L.T.P. on our signature patty

Kama'Aina Burger

$18.00

Pineapple, mushrooms, ham and Swiss piled on our signature Wagyu patty and slapped with tangy-sweet teriyaki sauce

Bacon Blue Cheese Burger

$18.00

six-ounce Wagyu patty topped with applewood-smoked bacon and your choice of cheese topped with lettuce, pickles and tomato

Philly Cheesesteak

$20.00

Six ounces of thin-sliced prime rib flat-top chopped with tri- colored and banana peppers, mushrooms, onions, and house-pickled jalapeños, with melted Swiss American cheese. Amaroso roll

Pastrami Reuben

$18.00

Pastrami, house-made garlic sauerkraut, Swiss and chipotle aioli 0n marble rye

Cuban Sandwich

$18.00

Ham, pulled pork, Swiss, Frenchs' mustard and bread and butter pickles on a plancha-pressed hoagie

BLT

$16.00

on Big Ed's brioche. choice of side

Smash burger

$15.00

six-ounce Wagyu patty with lettuce, tomato and pickle on a big ed's brioche bun

Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.00

Pourstrami

$18.00

COMFORT

Jambalaya Mac

$24.00

Booyahlaya! sautéed chicken, gulf shrimp, andouille, garlic, bacon, tomato and poblano infused six-cheese blend cream reduction. garnished with scallion

Fish and Chips

$20.00

beer-battered cold water cod. fries, slaw, tarter sauce and lemon

Fiery Salmon Mac

$22.00

Fiery-spiced seared salmon fillet on top of a creamy six-cheese and white wine cream reduction sauced mac

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$18.00

Our made to order chicken tenders tossed in tangy buffalo sauce stacked on top of our creamy six-cheese Mac. garnished with blue cheese crumbles

Pour House Mac

$15.00

mushrooms. bacon. cream reduction. six-cheese blend. fiery spice

BBQ Mac

$18.00

our smokey meat piled on top of our creamy signature Mac and cheese then bathed in barbecue sauce

Primavera Mac

$18.00

Broccoli, mushrooms, sweet peppers and onions sautéed in our creamy Mac and cheese

Syracuse

$16.00+

tomato sauce. five-cheese blend. sweet peppers. mushrooms. pepperoni. black olives. sausage

Maui Waui

$16.00+

tomato sauce. five-cheese blend. tavern ham. pineapple. house-pickled jalapeños

Cinque Formaggi

$14.00+

tomato sauce. five-cheese blend

Pops Pep O Pie

$15.00+

tomato sauce. five-cheese blend. pepperoni

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.00+

bbq sauce. smoked chicken. sweet peppers green onion. bacon and five-cheese blend

BBQ Ribs ( Half Rack )

$22.00

House-smoked and sauced ribs with pickles and two sides

BBQ Ribs ( Full Rack )

$30.00

House-smoked and sauced ribs with pickles and two sides

DESSERTS

Raspberry Cheesecake

$10.00

Tuxedo Choc Cake

$9.00

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$9.00Out of stock

Ooey Gooey Bars

$4.00Out of stock

Dr. Pepper cake

$9.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Choc Mouse Cake

$9.00

N.Y. Cheesecake

$9.00

Apple Pie ala mode

$10.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Pepperoni PIzza

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Cup of Soup

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

SIDES

Small Fries

$4.00

Large Fries

$7.00

6 Cheese Mac

$9.00

Focaccia Bread

$5.00

Sm Fat Sauce

$6.00

Lrg Fat Sauce

$12.00

Sm Slaw

$3.00

Lrg Slaw

$6.00

Dressing

$1.00

Au Jus

$1.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

3 Piece Buffalo Chicken

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Jalapeno

$1.00

Side Pickles

$1.00

Side Pulled Pork

$5.00

Side Raw Onion

$1.00

Side Salsa

$1.00

Sliced Tomato

$2.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side veggie Sticks

$3.00

Side Chips

$3.00

Side Beans

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Side Shrimp

$9.00

Side Salmon

$9.00

Side Brisket

$6.00

Extra Patty

$5.00

Sm Salad

$7.00

Sm Ceasar

$7.00

Side Cajun Fries

$7.00

Side Sweet Potato

$8.00

Side Garlic Fries

$8.00

Cajun Tots

$9.00

Tots

$8.00

Garlic Tots

$10.00

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Mtn Dew

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Central Oregon's Largest Sports Bar !!

Website

Location

61276 S Hwy 97 #140, Bend, OR 97702

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Big O Bagels - Bend South - 61419 South Highway 97
orange starNo Reviews
61419 South Highway 97 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
The Hideaway Bend
orange star4.4 • 97
939 SE 2nd St Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
ABE CAPANNA'S, BLUMA'S CHICKEN & WAFFLES & GYRO POWER
orange starNo Reviews
566 SW Mill View Way Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Crux Fermentation Project - Pub
orange starNo Reviews
50 SW Division St Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Papi Chulo's - Bend - Bend
orange starNo Reviews
555 Northwest Arizona Avenue Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Luckey’s Woodsman
orange starNo Reviews
550 Southwest Industrial Way Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bend

Brickhouse Steakhouse - Bend (new)
orange star4.7 • 1,660
5 NW Minnesota Ave Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Cascade Lakes Brewpub - 1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100
orange star4.2 • 1,000
1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Miyagi Ramen
orange star4.4 • 751
550 SW Industrial Way, Ste 102 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Pacific Pizza & Brew
orange star4.3 • 707
340 SW Century Drive Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Monkless Belgian Ales - The Brasserie
orange star4.7 • 695
803 SW Industrial Way Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Life & Time Free Range Fast Food West #1 - Life & Time West
orange star4.2 • 570
320 SW Century Dr Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bend
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Government Camp
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Silverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston