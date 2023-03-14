Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pour Over Cafe 8613 Highway 23

review star

No reviews yet

8613 Highway 23

Belle Chasse, LA 70037

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Latte
Croissant

Pour Over Cafe Food Menu

Soft Opening

Croissant

$3.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Sausage and Cheese Croissant

$7.00

Bagel

$3.00

Cherry and Yogurt Danish

$4.00

Macaron

$1.75

Vegan Cookie

$3.00

Cookie

$3.00

Orange Blush Smoothie

$7.50Out of stock

The Commute Smoothie

$7.50Out of stock

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

Ham and Cheese Panini

$10.00

Pepper Tuna Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken Salad and Greens

$12.50

Greek Goddess

$11.50

Yogurt Parfait

$4.50

Smoothie Bowl

$6.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad Croissant GnG

$6.50

Rice Noodle Salad GnG

$9.50

Add Chicken

$4.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Fresh Banana

$0.70

Fresh Apple

$0.70

Add Tuna

$7.00

3 Cheese/Spinach/Onion Fritatta

$9.00

Evening Menu

Butter and Toast

$5.00

Grape Leaves

$8.00

Olives and Foccacia

$7.00

Pour Over Platter

$28.00

Tomato and Burrata

$11.00

Pour Over Cafe Drink Menu

Breakfast Beverages

Add Caramel Sauce

$0.80

Add Chocolate Sauce

$0.80

Add Extra Shot

$1.00

Add Extra Syrup Shot

$0.80

Add NonDiary Milk

$0.75

Americano

$3.50+

Bottle Water

$1.25

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.60+

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Cold Brew

$3.00+

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Espresso (2)

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.85+

Hot Tea

$1.75+

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Latte

$4.00+

Lemonade

$2.50+

MIlk/Choc Milk

$2.25+

Orange juice

$2.50+

Pour Over Coffee

$5.50

Red Bull

$2.40

Red Eye

$3.50+

Topo Chico

$2.50

Adult Beverages

20 Acres Cab

$10.00+

Abita Strawberry Draft

$6.00

Boucaner Gris

$13.00+

Boucaner Red Blend

$13.00+

Candoni Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Cuvee Des Chartreaux Rose

$10.00+

Dirty Bastard Bottle

$7.00

Farm to Table Sauv Blanc

$11.00+

Faubourg Beignet Au Lait Draft

$7.00

Ghost Machine Draft

$9.50

High Life Pony

$2.50

Pacifico Bottle

$6.00

Paulaner Hefe

$8.00

Phantom Chardonnay

$12.00+

Port Orleans Dorado Can

$6.00

Port Orleans River Draft

$6.00

Stella Bottle

$6.00

Trapiche Malbec

$10.00+
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffee/Wine Bar/Eatery

Location

8613 Highway 23, Belle Chasse, LA 70037

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fuji Hana Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1130 Behrman Hwy Gretna, LA 70056
View restaurantnext
Sultans Shawarma Shack - 444 Lapalco Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
444 Lapalco Blvd Gretna, LA 70056
View restaurantnext
Fat Boy's Pizza Express - Harvey
orange starNo Reviews
1535 Lapalco Blvd Harvey, LA 70058
View restaurantnext
Joe's Cafe - # 5 Terrytown
orange starNo Reviews
857 Terry Pkwy Terrytown, LA 70056
View restaurantnext
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Harvey
orange starNo Reviews
2515 Manhattan Blvd. Harvey, LA 70058
View restaurantnext
Barrow Catfish - 1700 Lapalco Blvd Building A
orange starNo Reviews
1700 Lapalco Boulevard Harvey, LA 70058
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Belle Chasse
Harvey
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Gretna
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Marrero
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Chalmette
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Metairie
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
New Orleans
review star
Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)
Kenner
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Slidell
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston