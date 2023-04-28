Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch
Latin American

Pour Vida Tortillas & Taps Anaheim

335 Reviews

$$

215 S Anaheim Blvd

Anaheim, CA 92805

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Pineapple Steak Bowl

$22.00

Pineapple Skirt Steak Taco

$7.00

Short Rib Smashie

$7.00


Starters

Chips & Salsa Trio

$10.00

Housemade seasoned tortilla chips and a side of each of our fresh salsas: mild red, medium green, and extra spicy habanero.

Chips & Guac

$15.00

Housemade seasoned tortilla chips with fresh guacamole.

Queso Fundido

$16.00

Melted cheese with soyrizo and your choice of additional soyrizo or green chorizo.

Yucca Fritters

$9.00

Thick crispy yucca fries served with habanero aioli.

Truffle Pico Fries

$15.00

Our double battered french fries tossed in truffle oil and served with pico de gallo and queso fresco.

Nachos

$17.00

Housemade seasoned tortilla chips with nacho cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, queso fresco and your choice of either chicken, steak, marinated pork or short rib.

Charred Octopus

$24.00

Charred octopus served with Spanish gigante beans and chorizo chimichurri.

Habanero Pineapple Chamoy Wings

$17.00

Chicken wings tossed in sweet and spicy habanero chamoy.

Bowls

Pineapple Steak Bowl

$22.00

Achiote Salmon Bowl

$22.00

Duck Confit Bowl

$28.00

Blackened Shrimp Bowl

$26.00

Ahi Bowl

$28.00

Cuban Bowl

$18.00

Veggie Bowl

$16.00

Sides

Black Beans

$6.00

Bacon Black Beans

$6.00

Yucca Fries

$6.00

Arroz con Gandules

$5.00

Crispy Mole Potatoes

$6.00

Habanero Plantains

$6.00

Side Tortilla

$0.50

Side Red Salsa (Mild)

$6.50

Side Green Salsa (Medium)

$6.50

Side Habanero Salsa (Very Hot)

$6.50

Side Chips

$3.50

Side Guac

$5.50

Side Salmon

$11.00

Side Steak

$7.00

Salads

Gold of the Incas Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine tossed with quinoa and housemade caesar dressing, topped with a tortilla crumble.

Chipotle Blue Cheese Wedge

$16.00

Iceberg lettuce wedge topped with pico de gallo, chorizo and avocado in a chipotle lime ranch.

Kale & Cranberry Salad

$14.00

Shredded Tuscan kale tossed with blue cheese crumbles, candied pecans, cranberry vinaigrette and topped with Bartlett pears.

Skillets

Duck Chile Relleno Skillet

$25.00

Blackened Shrimp Skillet

$34.00

Pineapple Skirt Steak Skillet

$36.00

Achiote Salmon Skillet

$32.00

Tacos

Pineapple Skirt Steak Taco

$7.00

Jacuzzi Chicken Taco

$6.00

Fried Chicken Taco

$6.00

Jumbo Prawn Taco

$8.00

Fried Oyster Taco

$8.00

Blackened Salmon Taco

$8.00

Brussels Sprout Taco

$7.00

Anaheim Burger Taco

$7.00

Vegan Burger Taco

$7.50

Spicy Ahi Taco

$8.00

Short Rib Taco

$7.00

Cauliflower Taco

$7.00

Mango Pork Taco

$7.00

Pork & Plantain Taco

$7.00

Soyrizo & Plantain Taco

$7.00

IPA Battered Whitefish

$7.00

Smashies

Short Rib Smashie

$7.00

Green Chorizo Smashie

$7.00

Duck Confit Smashie

$7.00

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.50

Short RIb Quesadilla

$13.50

Steak Quesadilla

$13.50

Fried Chicken Quesadilla

$13.50

Pork Quesadilla

$13.50

Kids

Kids Cheese Quesadilla Meal

$9.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla Meal

$9.00

Kids Short Rib Quesadilla Meal

$9.00

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito Meal

$9.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets Meal

$9.00

Kids Plain Skirt Steak Taco Meal

$9.00

Kids Plain Chicken Taco Meal

$9.00

Kids Salmon Taco Meal

$9.00

Kids Plain Short Rib Taco Meal

$9.00

Kids Plain Smashburger Meal

$9.00

Kids Short Rib Smashie Meal

$9.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla (No Meal)

$5.00

Smashburger

Green Chorizo Smashburger

$18.00

Enchiladas

All enchiladas come with a side of arroz con gandules and black beans.

Cheese Enchiladas

$14.00

Short Rib Enchiladas

$18.00

Lobster Enchiladas

$32.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pour Vida Tortillas & Taps! Craft Beer & Tacos on Fresh Grilled-to-Order Tortillas!

Website

Location

215 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92805

Directions

Gallery
Pour Vida Tortillas & Taps image
Pour Vida Tortillas & Taps image
Pour Vida Tortillas & Taps image

Similar restaurants in your area

Puesto Anaheim
orange star5.0 • 1
1040 W Katella AVE Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurantnext
Chicana: Vegan Grub
orange starNo Reviews
113 East Commonwealth Avenue Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Charlie's Best Burgers - Fullerton
orange star4.2 • 1,387
506 S Euclid St Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Cielo Karaoke Y Mas! - 1050 w Valencia Dr
orange star4.5 • 15
1050 w Valencia Dr Fullerton, CA 92836
View restaurantnext
Gonzos Tacos - Downtown Fullerton
orange star4.1 • 580
827 North Harbor Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
orange star4.4 • 1,761
307 E Katella Ave Orange, CA 92867
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Anaheim

Munch Thai Food & Sweet Tea
orange star4.4 • 3,742
880 W Lincoln Ave Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Reunion Kitchen + Drink - Anaheim
orange star4.3 • 3,725
5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road Anaheim, CA 92807
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - Anaheim Plaza
orange star4.4 • 3,106
1700 S Harbor Blvd Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurantnext
JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery - Anaheim
orange star4.0 • 3,044
2610 E Katella Ave Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurantnext
The Kroft - Anaheim Packing House
orange star4.1 • 2,144
440 S Anaheim Blvd Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Blake's Place
orange star4.3 • 1,892
2901 E Miraloma Ave Suite 1 Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Anaheim
Placentia
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Fullerton
review star
Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Brea
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Yorba Linda
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston