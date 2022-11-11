Poutine, Eh? imageView gallery

Poutine, Eh?

108 Reviews

3902 W Clearwater Ave.

Kennewick, WA 99336

Popular Items

Blue Line
Canuck
Trebek - Beef Stroganoff

Poutines

Bavarian

$11.99+

Crispy fries, curds, bratwurst braised in beer from Moonshot Brewing, herb gravy, soft pretzel bites, kraut, stone ground mustard.

BBQ Meat Lovers

$29.99Out of stock

Fries, herb gravy, cheese curds, pork belly, brisket burnt ends, bacon, caramelized onions, maple bbq sauce, crispy onions

Blue Line

$11.99+

Crispy fries, popcorn chicken, herb chicken gravy, cheese curds.

Brisket Burnt Ends

$14.99+Out of stock

Crispy fries, curds, herb gravy, burnt ends, topped with crispy onions

Canadian Clucker

$12.99+

Fries, Curds, Chicken Gravy, Popcorn Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Maple-Mustard Sauce

Canuck

$11.99+

Crispy fries, roasted tri tip, herb gravy, cheese curds, topped with crispy onions

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.99+

Fries, curds, chicken gravy, seasoned chicken, bacon, ranch dressing.

Chicken Fried Steak

$11.99+

Crispy Fries, curds, herb gravy, chicken fried steak, buttered peas, crispy onions

One Timer: Meatloaf

$11.99+

Available TODAY ONLY. See social media for more information.

Classique

$9.99+

The one that started it all...Crispy fries, herb gravy, cheese curds

Fauxtine

$10.49+

Our Vegan Option! Crispy fries, vegan gravy, seasonal vegetable medley, plant based cheese. NOTE: 100% vegan products - use a shared fryer.

Galvaude

$11.99+

Crispy fries, curds, pulled grilled chicken, herb chicken gravy, buttered green peas.

Lumberjack

$17.99

Crispy fries, 1/2 lb of roasted tri tip, herb gravy, cheese curds, topped with crispy onions.

Maple-Bourbon Pork Belly

$12.99+

Fries, Curds, Herb Gravy, Maple-Bourbon Pork Belly, BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onion. (One Size Only. Large)

Rotisserie Chicken

$11.99+

Crispy fries, curds, herb chicken gravy, rotisserie chicken, seasonal vegetable medly

Surf n Turf

$19.99

Fries, curds, herb gravy, roasted tri tip, fried prawns, crispy onions

Trebek - Beef Stroganoff

$11.99+

Weekly Creation from our kitchen...Check social media for more information. Week of November 8th

Other Meals

Pound of Fries

$8.99+

A pound of Crispy fries with seasoning of your choice. Includes 1 Smoked Fry Sauce (Regular or Spicy)

Low Carb

$10.79+

Keto/Low Carb Friendly! 1/2 lb Protein of your choice.

Extras

Side Of Gravy

$3.75+

5 OZ of extra gravy...sometimes your meat and fries want to go swimming.

Side of Curds

$4.00

a side of cheese curds in a bowl

Homemade Fry Sauce

$2.25+

3 OZ of House made Smoked Fry Sauce. Best in the west...truly.

TO GO BAG FEE

$0.25

Desserts

The Granny

$8.99

Belgian Waffle Fries, winter spiced apple pie filling, caramel drizzle, cinnamon streusel, house made vanilla whipped cream.

Reese's Overload

$8.99

Belgian Waffle Fries, Peanut Butter "gravy" (reese's sauce), Chopped Reese's PB Cups, Reese's Pieces

Sweet Potato Pie

Sweet Potato Pie

$8.99

Vanilla Sweet Potato Fries, marshmallow mousse, candied pecans, caramel, cinnamon & sugar

The Timmy

The Timmy

$6.00Out of stock

4/11/21 National Poutine Day dessert. Inspired by Tim Hortons and Canada. Deep fried donut holes covered with maple syrup. Topped with warm bacon and Canadian Smarties.

Drinks

SODA

$2.25+

When ordering online: please know you'll pick your soda up when you come inside.

16 OZ WATER

$1.50

Stay Hydrated. It's good for you.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

It's time to start a new routine...with poutine. Fries:Curds:Gravy. Come see what all the fuss is about.

Website

Location

3902 W Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, WA 99336

Directions

Poutine, Eh? image

