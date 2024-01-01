Restaurant info

Miami Gardens, Florida is home to a one-of-a-kind brunch destination where culinary creativity takes center stage. Welcome to "POW Restaurant," located in the heart of the city. Step into a vibrant and inviting space adorned with modern decor that perfectly complements the innovative menu. Prepare your taste buds for a revelation of breakfast and lunch fusion of southern bliss. With their world-first conch fritter waffles. This remarkable dish combines the crispy perfection of waffles with the savory and delicious flavor of conch fritters. Each bite is a delightful blend of textures and flavors that will leave you craving more. But that's not all; POW Restaurant offers an array of other delectable dishes and handcrafted drinks that guarantee a delightful dining experience.