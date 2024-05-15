Powder Hound Pizza- Downtown 201 E Superior St Ste B
No reviews yet
201 E Superior St Ste B
Sandpoint, ID 83864
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Pizza
Small Pizza
- Ben's Big Cheese - S$14.00
All the cheese. Red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, and cheddar cheeses.
- Pepperoni - S$14.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
- Classic Hawaiian - S$15.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, canadian bacon and pineapple
- Margharita - S$15.00
Thin crust, light red sauce, roma tomatoes, sliced mozzarella, basil leaves
- BBQ Chicken - S$15.00
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, fire braised chicken, and red onion
- Thor's Hammer - S$17.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, canadian bacon, and italian sausage
- Garbage Can - S$17.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, mushroom, black olive, yellow onion, and green pepper
- Bobcat Veggie - S$17.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, mushroom, tomato, black olive, yellow onion, and green pepper
- Pesto - S$17.00
Pesto sauce, light mozzarella, mushroom, red onion, artichoke hearts, and goat cheese
- Crumpler - S$17.00
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, fire braised chicken, sun-dried tomato, artichoke heart, kalamata olive, topped with feta cheese
- Cuban Pork - S$17.00
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, roasted garlic, red onion, fire braised pork, topped with pepperoncini, and dijon mustard
- Prosciutto - S$17.00
Thin crust, olive oil base, parmesan, light mozzarella, prosciutto, topped with balsamic drizzle, arugula, and parmesan
- The C.B.R. - S$17.00
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, fire braised chicken, bacon, red onion, topped with fresh tomato and drizzled with ranch
- Spicy Thai - S$17.00
Thai peanut sauce, mozzarella, fire braised chicken, roasted peanuts, jalapeños, topped with shredded carrot, cilantro, and drizzled with sriracha
- Husky Hawaiian - S$17.00
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, smoked gouda, fire braised chicken, fire braised pork, bacon, yellow onion, jalapeño, and pineapple
- Weekly Special - S$17.00
Medium Pizza
- Ben's Big Cheese - M$18.00
All the cheese. Red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, and cheddar cheeses
- Pepperoni - M$18.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
- Classic Hawaiian - M$18.50
Red sauce, mozzarella, canadian bacon and pineapple
- Margharita - M$18.50
Thin crust, light red sauce, roma tomatoes, sliced mozzarella, basil leaves
- BBQ Chicken - M$18.50
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, fire braised chicken, and red onion
- Thor's Hammer - M$23.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, canadian bacon, and italian sausage
- Garbage Can - M$23.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, mushroom, black olive, yellow onion, and green pepper
- Bobcat Veggie - M$23.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, mushroom, tomato, black olive, yellow onion, and green pepper
- Pesto - M$23.00
Pesto sauce, light mozzarella, mushroom, red onion, artichoke hearts, and goat cheese
- Crumpler - M$23.00
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, fire braised chicken, sun-dried tomato, artichoke heart, kalamata olive, topped with feta cheese
- Cuban Pork - M$23.00
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, roasted garlic, red onion, fire braised pork, topped with pepperoncini, and dijon mustard
- Prosciutto - M$23.00
Thin crust, olive oil base, parmesan, light mozzarella, prosciutto, topped with balsamic drizzle, arugula, and parmesan
- The C.B.R. - M$23.00
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, fire braised chicken, bacon, red onion, topped with fresh tomato and drizzled with ranch
- Spicy Thai - M$23.00
Thai peanut sauce, mozzarella, fire braised chicken, roasted peanuts, jalapeños, topped with shredded carrot, cilantro, and drizzled with sriracha
- Husky Hawaiian - M$23.00
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, smoked gouda, fire braised chicken, fire braised pork, bacon, yellow onion, jalapeño, and pineapple
- Weekly Special - M$23.00
Large Pizza
- Ben's Big Cheese - L$22.00
All the cheese. Red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, and cheddar cheeses
- Pepperoni - L$22.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
- Classic Hawaiian - L$22.50
Red sauce, mozzarella, canadian bacon and pineapple
- Margharita - L$22.50
Thin crust, light red sauce, roma tomatoes, sliced mozzarella, basil leaves
- BBQ Chicken - L$22.50
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, fire braised chicken, and red onion
- Thor's Hammer - L$28.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, canadian bacon, and italian sausage
- Garbage Can - L$28.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, mushroom, black olive, yellow onion, and green pepper
- Bobcat Veggie - L$28.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, mushroom, tomato, black olive, yellow onion, and green pepper
- Pesto - L$28.00
Pesto sauce, light mozzarella, mushroom, red onion, artichoke hearts, and goat cheese
- Crumpler - L$28.00
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, fire braised chicken, sun-dried tomato, artichoke heart, kalamata olive, topped with feta cheese
- Cuban Pork - L$28.00
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, roasted garlic, red onion, fire braised pork, topped with pepperoncini, and dijon mustard
- Prosciutto - L$28.00
Thin crust, olive oil base, parmesan, light mozzarella, prosciutto, topped with balsamic drizzle, arugula, and parmesan
- The C.B.R. - L$28.00
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, fire braised chicken, bacon, red onion, topped with fresh tomato and drizzled with ranch
- Spicy Thai - L$28.00
Thai peanut sauce, mozzarella, fire braised chicken, roasted peanuts, jalapeños, topped with shredded carrot, cilantro, and drizzled with sriracha
- Husky Hawaiian - L$28.00
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, smoked gouda, fire braised chicken, fire braised pork, bacon, yellow onion, jalapeño, and pineapple
- Weekly Special - L$28.00
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Cheesy Sticks - Small$10.00
Bread sticks topped with shredded mozzarella, cheddar, and parmesan served with marinara sauce
- Cheesy Sticks - Medium$12.00
Bread sticks topped with shredded mozzarella, cheddar, and parmesan served with marinara sauce
- Chicken Wings - 6 Piece$12.00
Baked chicken wings, served with carrots, celery and your choice of dipping sauce. Choice of buffalo rub seasoning, naked, or a weekly special flavor.
- Chicken Wings - 12 Piece$20.00
Baked chicken wings, served with carrots, celery and your choice of dipping sauce. Choice of buffalo rub seasoning, naked, or a weekly special flavor.
- Chicken Wings - 20 Piece$32.00
Baked chicken wings, served with carrots, celery and your choice of dipping sauce. Choice of buffalo rub seasoning, naked, or a weekly special flavor.
- Meatballs$12.00
House made meatballs in warm marinara, served with a Bluebird baguette
- Artichoke Dip$12.00
Warm baked lemony artichoke dip with feta, spinach and pine nuts served with a Bluebird baguette or corn chips (GF)
- Soup - Cup$5.00
- Soup - Bowl$8.00
Salads
- Caesar Salad - Side$7.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, mixed with creamy caesar dressing
- Caesar Salad - Full$11.50
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, mixed with creamy caesar dressing
- House Salad - Side$7.00
Mixed greens, tomato, onion, mushroom, cucumber, sunflower seeds and croutons
- House Salad - Full$11.50
Mixed greens, tomato, onion, mushroom, cucumber, sunflower seeds and croutons
- Greek Salad - Side$7.50
Romaine, cucumber, cherry tomato, kalamata olive, red onion, feta, tossed in greek vinaigrette
- Greek Salad - Full$12.50
Romaine, cucumber, cherry tomato, kalamata olive, red onion, feta, tossed in greek vinaigrette
- Kale Salad - Side$7.00
Kale, shaved brussel sprouts, dried cranberries, goat cheese, walnuts, tossed in honey balsamic vinaigrette
- Kale Salad - Full$11.50
Kale, shaved brussel sprouts, dried cranberries, goat cheese, walnuts, tossed in honey balsamic vinaigrette
- Chef Salad - Full$13.50
Romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, mushroom, cucumber, ham, bacon, egg, cheddar and croutons
- Spicy Thai Salad - Full$13.50
Mixed greens, chicken, roasted peanuts, shredded carrot, and cilantro, served with a spicy peanut vinaigrette on the side
- Beets & Avocado Salad - Full$13.50Out of stock
Spinach, arugula, roasted beet, avocado, sunflower seed, pepperoncini, served with balsamic vinaigrette on the side
Sandwiches
- Meatball Sandwich$16.00
House made meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan. Sandwiches served on Bluebird Bakery ciabatta. (GF option available.) Served with a side of Tim’s Cascade chips (regular, or jalapeño), cup of soup, or basic side salad. (+$3 for specialty side salad)
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buffalo chicken breast, blue cheese crumbles, pickled red onion, arugula, and ranch. Served with a side of Tim’s Cascade chips (regular, or jalapeño), cup of soup, or basic side salad. (+$3 for specialty side salad)
- Spicy Korean BBQ Pork Sandwich$16.00
Korean bbq pork, purple cabbage, shredded carrot, pickled red onion, and kimchi mayo. Served with a side of Tim’s Cascade chips (regular, or jalapeño), cup of soup, or basic side salad. (+$3 for specialty side salad)
- Classic BBQ Pork Sandwich$16.00
Bbq Pork, purple cabbage, shredded carrot, pickled red onion, and coleslaw dressing. Served with a side of Tim’s Cascade chips (regular, or jalapeño), cup of soup, or basic side salad. (+$3 for specialty side salad)
- Caprese Sandwich$16.00
Pesto, fresh mozzarella, basil, roma tomato, spinach, and balsamic drizzle. Served with a side of Tim’s Cascade chips (regular, or jalapeño), cup of soup, or basic side salad. (+$3 for specialty side salad)
Dessert
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
201 E Superior St Ste B, Sandpoint, ID 83864