Powder House Restaurant - Keystone
24125 U.S. 16A
Keystone, SD 57751
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Beer
Canned Beer
Bottled Beer
- Budweiser$4.75
- Bud Light$4.75
- Coors Light$4.75
- Miller Lite$4.75
- Michelob Ultra$4.75
- Bud Zero (N/A)$4.75
- Ace Pineapple Cider$5.25
- Blue Moon$5.25
- Corona$5.25
- Kona Big Wave$5.25
- Leinenkugel's$5.25
- Mikes Hard Lemonade$5.25
- Modelo Especial$5.25
- Sam Adams$5.25
- Sierra Nevada Pale Ale$5.25
- Stella Artios$5.25
- High Noon Sun Sips- Black Cherry$6.25
- Carbliss- Raspberry$6.25
- Carbliss- Cranberry$6.25
Retail
Drinks
- Lemon Lime Gatorade$2.50
- Cool Blue Gatorade$2.50
- Glacier Cherry Gatorade$2.50
- Fruit Punch Gatorade$2.50
- Rockstar$3.00
- Rockstar Sugar Free$3.00
- Rockstar Punch$3.00
- Bai Coconut$3.00
- Bai Blueberry$3.00
- Bai Watermelon$3.00
- Ginger Ale$2.75
- Frappuccino Coffee$3.75
- Frappuccino Mocha$3.75
- Frappuccino Vanilla$3.75
- Cranberry Juice$2.75
- Orange Juice$2.75
- Apple Juice$2.75
- Sweet Tea$2.75
- Unsweet Tea$2.75
- Raspberry Tea$2.75
- Bottled Water$1.25
- Sarsaparilla$2.00
- Cream Soda$2.00
Candy/Snack
- Corn Nuts- BBQ$1.75
- Corn Nuts- Ranch$1.75
- Dentyne Ice- Arctic Chill$2.25
- Dentyne Ice- Spearmint$2.25
- Dentyne ice- Spicy Cinnamon$2.25
- Gardettos$4.75
- Gummi Bears$5.25
- Hersheys$1.75
- Ice Breakers Duo- Strawberry$3.00
- Ice Breakers Duo- Raspberry$3.00
- Ice Breakers Mint- Spearmint$3.00
- Jack Links- 1oz Beef$2.75
- KitKat$1.75
- M&M$2.00
- M&M Peanut$2.00
- Macaroni & Cheese$4.99
- Milky Way$1.75
- Oreo Mini$2.50
- Peach Rings$5.25
- Peanuts- Salted$0.69
- Pringles BBQ$2.75
- Pringles Regular$2.75
- Pringles- Salt & Vinegar$2.75
- Ramen Bowl$2.25
- Reeses$1.75
- Rice Crispy Bars$2.00
- Salted Cashews$3.75
- Skittles$2.00
- Snickers$1.75
- Twin Bing$1.75
- Twizzler$3.25
- Twizzler Nibs$3.25
- Wasabi Almonds$4.25
Health/Beauty
- AA Batteries$4.25
- AAA Batteries$4.25
- AAA Batteries 4 Pack$4.25
- Advil$3.75
- After Sun Gel$7.25
- After Sun Lotion$7.25
- Aleve$3.75
- Aleve$3.25
- Alka Seltzer Plus$3.75
- Bayer Asprin$2.50
- Benadryl$3.50
- Bio-True$5.25
- Blistex$2.25
- Chapstick Original$2.25
- Claratin$4.25
- Clear Eyes$4.25
- Colgate$2.25
- DayQuil$4.25
- Dayquil Severe + Vapo Cool$4.25
- Dr Teals Body Lotion$3.75
- Dramamine$2.25
- Emergen-C$3.50
- Excedrin$3.75
- First Aid Kit$4.25
- Floss & Pick$2.00
- Gillette Deodorant$3.25
- Gold Bond Body Powder$2.25
- Gold Bond Lotion$2.25
- Gold Bond Radiance Renewal Lotion$3.25
- Halls- Cherry$2.25
- Hand Sanitizer$2.25
- Irish Spring Body Wash$2.25
- Listerine$3.25
- Makeup Remover$3.50
- Mucinex$4.25
- Nail Clipper$2.00
- Nyquil$4.25
- Off$8.50
- Olay Body Wash$3.25
- Pantene Pro-V Conditioner$4.25
- Pantene Pro-V Shampoo$4.25
- Pepcid AC- 5 tablets$7.00
- Pepto Bismal$4.25
- Q-Tips$2.75
- Rolaids$1.75
- Secret Deodorant$2.25
- Sewing Kit$3.75
- Sewing Kit 2$3.75
- Sleek & Shine Shampoo$3.25
- Sleek& Shine Conditioner$3.26
- Sun Screen- Banana Boat 30$9.25
- Sport Ultra Sun Screen 50$9.25
- Stay Free Maxi Pad$6.50
- Sunscreen Lip Balm$5.25
- Tampax$5.50
- Toothbrush Kit$4.25
- Tweezer$2.00
- Tylenol Cold & Flu$3.75
- Tylenol Extra Strength$3.50
- Vaseline$3.25
- Wet Ones$3.25
- Zyrtec$5.00
- Sun Screen- Spray 30$8.99
- Sun Screen- Spray 50$8.99
Ice Cream
Retail Wine
- Red Ass Rhubarb- Retail$24.00
Rich raspberry followed by bright, tart rhubarb, and a hint of citrus.
- Rosy Ass Rhubarb- Retail$24.00
A sassy, sweet companion to Red Ass Rhubarb with notes of candied strawberry and freshly picked rhubarb.
- Wild Bill- Retail$22.00
Made from Edelweiss grapes, featuring semi-sweet flavors of honeydew melon and pear with a tart green apple finish.
- Calamity Jane- Retail$22.00
A sweet Concord grape wine with luscious, fresh Concord grape flavors that lead to undertones of juicy green apple and ripe strawberry.
- Mythical Beast- Retail$24.00
Notes of strawberry jam, brown sugar, honey, black cherry and citrus.
Hats
Wine
Bottle
- Red Ass Rhubarb$32.00
A semi-sweet wine featuring rich raspberry followed by bright, tart rhubarb, and a hint of citrus
- Mythical Beast$36.00
A black cherry Riesling blend with hints of strawberry jam, honey, brown sugar, black cherry and citrus.
- Rosy Ass Rhubarb$32.00
A sassy, sweet companion to Red Ass Rhubarb with notes of candied strawberry and freshly picked rhubarb.
- Lawrence Elk$28.00
100% Concord grape wine is soft and not too sweet. Luscious, fresh Concord grape flavors lead to undertones of juicy green apple and ripe strawberry.
- Wild Bill$28.00
Zesty and refreshing, Wild Bill is a Catawba grape wine that features semi-sweet red fruit flavors.
- (12) Bonanza Cabernet$34.00
Ripe notes of red fruit and cherry. Delicate hints of dark chocolate and oak spice on the finish
- (14) Coloumbia Crest H3 Merlot$32.00
Aromas of spice, plum and blackberry, perfect balance of earth, cocoa and ripe black cherry notes on palate.
- (16) Montepulciano$36.00
Intense violet robe. Aromas of plum and ripe blackberries.
- (18) Meiomi Pinot Noir$36.00
Aromas of bright strawberry and jammy fruit, mocha, and vanilla, with toasty oak notes.
- (20) Silk & Spice Red Blend$32.00
Deep rich layers, aromas of ripe red fruit with hints of vanilla, mocha and spices.
- (22) 7 Deadly Zins$34.00
Aromas of leather, oak and spice notes. Flavors of dark fruits, currants and toffee.
- (24) Layer Cake Shiraz$32.00
Aromas of fresh berries and baking spices. Flavors of blackberry, black cherry, and dark chocolate.
- (26) Lincourt Pinot Noir$48.00
Palate is cohesive & well-integrated, offers hints of roasted tomato, baked plum, thyme and oregano, with an elegant acidity that cuts through the rich mouthfeel.
- (28) Daou Soul of a Lion$176.00
Aromas of ripe raspberry, dark cherry, and blackberry. Hints of cedar and spice. Flavors of dark chocolate, plum, dried fruit, and toasted oak.
- (30) Caymus Cab$118.00
Muscular and intense, rich, deep tannins, mouth-filling, concentrated fruit. Aromas of ripe dark currants, hints of brown sugar and sweet mint.
- (32) Roundpond Kith & KIn Cab$74.00
Aromas of violets, cola, ripe fig and plum. Flavors of ripe blackberry, boysenberry, black cherry, cocoa, and allspice.
- (34) Penfolds Bin 389$94.00
A myriad of characters. Cabernet’s cedar & gentle herbal notes, atop a core of rich red-plum & dark-berry Shiraz aromas.
- (36) Coppola Claret$36.00
Aromas of anise and caramel notes. Flavors of blueberry, roasted coffee, mocha, black currants, and light tobacco.
- (38) Gamay Beaujoais$38.00
Intense, brilliant cherry color with purple tints. Complex nose, red and blackberry aromas. Smooth wine, fine tannins, harmonious and complete.
- (40) Continuum$336.00
Perfumed floral, dark fruit, anise and cigar box aromatics. Palate is fresh and focused with creamy texture and layers of blackberry, mocha and black cherry.
- (42) Malbec- Norton Reserva$38.00
Expressive wine with ripe black fruits, violets, spices and tobacco. Wide and fleshy with a lingering finish.
- (44) Northstar Merlot$67.00
Rich concentrated aromas of cherry, raspberry and chocolate that lead into flavors of cedar and vanilla with a lingering toasted oak finish.
- (46) Paraduxx$76.00
Complex and inviting aromas, elements of raspberry and plum, layers of vanilla and cinnamon. Smooth, rich entry, lingering spice notes with hints of cedar and clove.
- (48) LDW Petite Petit$37.00
Flavors of blackberry jam and dried cherry, mingling effortlessly with cinnamon bark and molasses.
- (50) Penfolds Shiraz$57.00
Deep red in color, fresh and lively, with elongated tannins and notes of dark black cherry fruit.
- (52) Liars Dice Zin$38.00
Aromas of perfectly ripe dark fruits - black cherries, plums and ripe blackberries.
- (54) KJ Chardonnay$34.00
A diverse array of citrus, fresh pear, and a crisp apple with a layer of toasty oak.
- (56) Kris Pinot Grigio$32.00
Bouquet of acacia flowers and almonds. Clean on the palate with hints of Linden and Honey.
- (58) Evolution Riesling$32.00
Citrus blossom, lime leaf, white peach intermingle with mineral that fills the palate.
- (60) Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc$34.00
Very pale yellow. Ripe, tropical fruit flavor with passion fruit, melon, and grapefruit.
- (62) Minuty Rose$36.00
Brilliant pale pink color, balanced bright fruit notes, crisp acidity. Aromas of fresh watermelon and cherry. Layers of red berries and subtle citrus.
- (64) Conundrum White Blend$32.00
The “conundrum”, or puzzle, of this wine is in guessing which grapes make up the blend; a combination that includes Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Muscat Canelli, Semillon and Viognier.
- (66) Mannequin Chard$54.00
Super rich aromas of ripe pineapple, vanilla bean, raw coconut, and honeyed lemon. Complex flavors of roasted fig, apricot, green apple, and orchard fruit.
- (68) Chenin Blanc+ Voigner$28.00
Crisp palate leads with ripe fruit flavors of pineapple, lychee, Meyer lemon and fuzzy white peach that linger through the refreshing finish.
- (70) Gewurztraminer$28.00
A fan favorite, pops out of the glass with exuberant fruit and clove spice.
- (72) Beringer White Zin$15.00
Light bodied with a fruity berry bouquet and a delicious, refreshing taste.
- (74) Champagne Brut Veuve Clicquot$118.00
Crisp and fruity with delicate apple and fresh pear flavors. Well-balanced, light wine, poised & stylish, showing fruit that contrasts the mineral-textured finish.
- (76) Pitule Moscato d'Asti$24.00
Yellow straw color with gold reflections. Sweet with delicate honey and peach with a slight spritz.
- (78) Cava Cordon Negro (187)$9.00
Crisp, clean and well balanced. Medium-bodied with apple, pear and bright citrus flavors.
- (80) Prosecco DOC (187)$9.00
Crisp and dry with a fine persistent mousse. Aromatic and fruity with notes of minerals and citrus, balanced by bright acidity and a soft finish.
- 1 Glass$15.00
- 2 Glasses$15.00
- 3 Glasses$20.00
- 4+ Glasses$25.00
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
24125 U.S. 16A, Keystone, SD 57751