Powder House Restaurant 24125 Highway 16A
No reviews yet
24125 Highway 16A
Keystone, SD 57751
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Breakfast
Breakfast Specialties
Big Thunder
2 Eggs, Toast, Breakfast Potatoes, Choice of Ham, Bacon, or Sausage
Claim Jumper
Biscuits & Gravy, 2 Eggs, Breakfast Potatoes
Fisherman
Trout. 2 Eggs, Breakfast Potatoes, Toast
Gold Mine
2 Eggs, 2 Cakes, 2 Sausage, 2 Sausage & Breakfast Potatoes
Prospector
6 oz Sirloin, 2 Eggs, Breakfast Potatoes, Toast
Tatanka
Buffalo Patty, 2 Eggs, Breakfast Potatoes, Toast
Log Cabin Favorites
3 Egg Omelet
Start with your choice of up to 3 items or add additional items for only .99 each. Served with Breakfast Potatoes & Toast.
Small Biscuits & Gravy
1 Biscuit, Split in Half Smothered in our Sausage Gravy
Large Biscuits & Gravy
2 Biscuits, Split in Half Smothered in our Sausage Gravy
Stuffed French Toast
2 slices of French Toast Stuffed with our Cream Cheese & Berries blend. Topped with Wild Berries and Whipped Cream.
Apple Cinnamon Cakes
2 of our light and fluffy Pancakes Stuffed with Apple and Cinnamon, before being topped with an Apple Compote
Skillets
Create Your Own Skillet
Start with 2 scrambled eggs, Breakfast Potatoes, Toast and Cheese, then add your choice of 3 items
Powder House Skillet
Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Green Peppers, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, & Scrambled Eggs served on Breakfast Potatoes. Choice of Toast
Country Skillet
Buttermilk Biscuit layered with Scrambled Eggs, Breakfast Potatoes, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Gravy & Cheese
Vegetable Skillet
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Cheese & Scrambled Eggs served on Breakfast Potatoes. Choice of Toast.
South of the Border
Breakfast Quesadilla
Bacon, Sausage, Scrambled Eggs, Green Peppers, Onions, & Cheddar Cheese. Jalapeños on the Side
Huevos Rancheros
Corn Tortillas layered with Refried Beans, Sunny Side Up Egg, and a mild salsa. Served with Homemade Chorizo Patty
Breakfast Burrito
Sausage, Scrambled Eggs, Breakfast Potatoes, Green Peppers, & Onions rolled into a soft tortilla topped with Cheese. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream
Something Different
Breakfast Sandwich
Layers of Thin Sliced Ham, Fried Eggs and Cheese on Toasted Sourdough & side of Breakfast Potatoes.
Bagel Sandwich
Layers of Thin Sliced Ham, Fried Egg and Cheese on a Toasted Bagel
Breakfast Reuben
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing, Fried Eggs & Side of Breakfast Potatoes.
Breakfast Burger
Sausage Patty topped with Breakfast Potatoes, Bacon, Cheese, and a Sunny Side-Up Egg. Served on an English Muffin with a side of Maple Syrup
Breakfast Pizza
Flatbread Pizza with White Sauce, Cheese, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Onion and Peppers.
Cakes/French Toast/Waffle
Waffle
Belgian Waffle served with Butter and Maple Syrup
2 Pancakes
2 Fluffy Pancakes served with Butter and Maple Syrup
3 Pancakes
3 Fluffy Pancakes served with Butter and Maple Syrup
2 Slices of French Toast
2 Slices of Thick Cut French Toast served with Butter and Maple Syrup
3 Slices of French Toast
3 Slices of Thick Cut French Toast served with Butter and Maple Syrup
Light Eaters
2 Eggs & Toast
2 Eggs Cooked to your liking & Choice of Toast
2 Eggs, Breakfast Potatoes & Toast
1 Pancake
1 Fluffy Pancake served with butter and Maple Syrup
1 Slice of French Toast
1 Slice of Thick Cut French Toast
Cold Cereal
Choice of Rice Krispies, Fruit Loops, or Frosted Flakes.
Hot Oatmeal
Served with Brown Sugar, Raisins, and Milk
Breakfast A la Carte
Dinner
Starters
Game Kabob
Grilled kabobs featuring Buffalo, Elk, and Venison, with mushrooms, onions, and peppers. Choice of 1, 2, or 3 kabobs.
Crab Cakes
Tender lump crab blended with our house seasoning and formed into delicious crab cakes
Bruschetta
Our homemade bread toasted and garnished with tomatoes in our special blend of olive oil, garlic, and basil with a balsamic glaze
Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
Large mushroom caps stuffed with a creamy crab mix then baked
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
Large tiger shrimp wrapped in smoky bacon. Served with BBQ sauce.
Artichoke Dip
Assortment of specialty crackers served with our creamy house-made artichoke dip.
Mozzarella Sticks
Six lightly battered cheese sticks served with marinara sauce.
Salads
Pear & Asiago Salad
Mixed greens topped with pears, candied walnuts, dried cranberries and Asiago cheese.
Apple Gorgonzola Salad
Tart Granny Smith apple wedges, spiced walnuts, dried cranberries, and Gorgonzola cheese with our fresh lettuce blend.
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan cheese, croutons and our creamy Caesar dressing.
Cobb Salad
All natural chicken breast with tomatoes, red onions, crisp bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado and blue cheese crumbles.
Chicken
Powder House Chicken
All natural chicken breast and artichoke hearts sautéed in smooth butter then smothered with a rich béarnaise sauce.
Chicken Tenders
Lightly breaded and seasoned chicken tenders fried to perfection.
Bootlegger Chicken
Tender pecan breaded chicken breast with a rich bourbon sauce.
Zesty Orange Chicken Bowl
Tender chicken in a zesty orange glaze. Served over rice with a mix of broccoli, mushrooms, peppers, and almonds. (Not served with a side.)
Buffalo + Game
BBQ Buffalo Short Ribs
Lean and tender, simmered in a tantalizing BBQ sauce for maximum tenderness. Choice of 1 Short Rib Plate or 2 Short Rib Plates
Buffalo Medallions
Tender herb marinated Buffalo Medallions served with our Red Wine and mushroom demi-glace.
Elk Medallions
Tender Elk Medallions sautéed in and served with an apple brandy compote.
Buffalo Stew
Tender chunks of buffalo in a rich sauce, simmered with vegetables and served in a bread bowl. (Not served with a side).
Buffalo Filet
100% pure hand-cut Buffalo Tenderloin, wrapped in bacon and charbroiled to your liking. Recommend cooked no higher than Medium.
Game Sampler
For the indecisive. Buffalo short rib, elk medallion, and buffalo sausages, or Substitute a stuffed quail for game sausages. Or Try it all, both game sausages and stuffed quail.
Stuffed Quail
Succulent Quail stuffed with our seasoned wild rice blend, roasted to a golden brown then finished with a garnet hued blackberry sauce.
Steaks
Filet Mignon
8 ounces of aged, hand cut tenderloin wrapped in bacon.
Porterhouse
Get the best of both worlds. 22 ounces of two of the finest cuts of meat on one steak, part filet, part strip loin.
M1 Baseball Cut Sirloin
10 ounces of thick center cut choice sirloin. Medium-Well and Well done sirloins may be butterflied.
Powder House Steak
Our M1 Baseball cut sirloin charbroiled to taste and topped with sautéed artichoke hearts and a rich béarnaise sauce.
Bone-in Rib-Eye
Featuring great marbling and flavor, this 16/18oz bone-in cut takes it up a notch
Prime Rib
The cut that made us famous! Slowly cooked to retain its own juices. Served with au jus. Sorry no split orders.
Rib-Eye
The Cadillac of steaks. This 12oz aged rib-eye features great marbling for unmatched flavor.
Specialties
Absolut Tortellini
Cheese tortellini with a julienned chicken breast and bacon pieces, topped with a delicious vodka infused cream sauce.
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Tender chicken breast stuffed with Swiss cheese and lean ham. Lightly battered and encrusted with bread crumbs before being baked and topped with Alfredo sauce.
Louisiana Cajun Pasta
Shrimp, chicken and sausage sautéed with mixed peppers and onions tossed in a spicy creamy Cajun sauce on a bed of fettuccine.
Seafood Renzo
Shrimp, scallops, and crab sautéed in garlic and olive oil. Served on a bed of fettuccine with Alfredo sauce.
Buffalo Meatloaf
Tender lean ground buffalo, mixed with our special blend of seasonings, then wrapped in bacon for a first class meat loaf.
Pork Shank
Volcano style pork shank braised in a classic pork demi-glace and served over garlic mashed potatoes.
Seafood
Walleye
Flour dusted and pan fried in light butter to a golden brown.
Bacon Wrapped Trout
Trout seasoned with house spices and garlic then wrapped in smoky bacon.
Pecan Crunch Salmon
Baked salmon filet with a not too sweet honey Dijon glaze, topped with bread crumbs and chopped pecans.
Shrimp Tempura
Jumbo shrimp hand dipped in a Tempura batter then fried to a golden brown.
Pasta
Chicken Alfredo
All natural julienned chicken breast served on a bed of fettuccine then smothered with Alfredo sauce.
Chicken Parmesan
Tender breaded chicken breast stuffed with mozzarella cheese served on a bed of spaghetti and smothered with our fantastic marinara sauce. Topped with cheese then baked.
Spaghetti
Always a favorite. Served with meatballs and topped with our homemade marinara sauce.
Mediterranean Pasta
Julienned chicken breast, marinated artichoke hearts, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, basil, and feta cheese tossed with spaghetti noodles and a light olive oil sauce.
Sandwiches
Powder House Burger
An American Classic.
Tatanka (Buffalo) Burger
A local favorite.
Wapiti (Elk) Burger
Lean and high in protein. A must try.
Cuban Sandwich
Pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, mustard, and pickle slices on Cuban bread and pressed
Shaved Prime Rib Dip
Thinly shaved Prime Rib stacked on a homemade roll with a cup of au jus.
Kids Menu
Kids Corn Dog
Kids Hamburger
Kids Cheeseburger
Kids Chicken Strips
Kids Popcorn Shrimp
Kids Prime Rib
Kids Short Ribs
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Spaghetti
Kids Cheese Tortellini
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kids Cheese Pizza
Kids Pepperoni Pizza
Kids Side Apples
Desserts
Vegetarian
Vegetable Wellington
Asparagus, red pepper, onion, and spinach wrapped in a puff pastry with pesto sauce and goat cheese.
Pasta Primavera
Sautéed broccoli, mushrooms, and tomatoes served on penne with Alfredo sauce.
Portobello Mushroom with Avocado Spread
Large portobello mushroom cap with roasted red peppers & onion, served on a bun with our special avocado spread.
Fresh Tomato & Spinach Penne
Tomato, red onion, and spinach tossed with penne, and topped with toasted pine nuts and Gorgonzola cream sauce.
Impossible Burger
With all of the flavor, aroma and beefiness, you will be surprised when you find out this patty is 100% plant based, as well as vegetarian and gluten free.
Sides
Bar Drinks/ Wine
Margarita
Margarita
House Tequila. Triple Sec, & House Margarita Mix. Served on the Rocks or Frozen and With or With-Out Salt
Ultimate Margarita
Choice of Tequila. Orange Liqueur, & House Margarita Mix. Served on the Rocks or Frozen and With or With-Out Salt
Strawberry Margarita
House Tequila, Strawberry Puree, blended smooth with a sugared rim
Manhattan- Whiskey/Bourbon
Old Fashioned- Brandy
Old Fashioned- Whiskey/Bourbon
Red- Bottle
(12) Louis Martini Cabernet
Ripe notes of red fruit and cherry. Delicate hints of dark chocolate and oak spice on the finish
(14) Coloumbia Crest H3 Merlot
Aromas of spice, plum and blackberry, perfect balance of earth, cocoa and ripe black cherry notes on palate.
(16) Montepulciano
Intense violet robe. Aromas of plum and ripe blackberries.
(18) Folly of Beast Pinot Noir
Aromas of bright strawberry and jammy fruit, mocha, and vanilla, with toasty oak notes.
(22) 7 Deadly Zins
Aromas of leather, oak and spice notes. Flavors of dark fruits, currants and toffee.
(24) Layer Cake Shiraz
Aromas of fresh berries and baking spices. Flavors of blackberry, black cherry, and dark chocolate.
(26) Lincourt Pinot Noir
Palate is cohesive & well-integrated, offers hints of roasted tomato, baked plum, thyme and oregano, with an elegant acidity that cuts through the rich mouthfeel.
(28) Artemis Stags Leap Cab
Aromas of ripe raspberry, dark cherry, and blackberry. Hints of cedar and spice. Flavors of dark chocolate, plum, dried fruit, and toasted oak.
(30) Caymus Cab
Muscular and intense, rich, deep tannins, mouth-filling, concentrated fruit. Aromas of ripe dark currants, hints of brown sugar and sweet mint.
(32) Roundpond Kith & KIn Cab
Aromas of violets, cola, ripe fig and plum. Flavors of ripe blackberry, boysenberry, black cherry, cocoa, and allspice.
(34) Penfolds Bin 389
A myriad of characters. Cabernet’s cedar & gentle herbal notes, atop a core of rich red-plum & dark-berry Shiraz aromas.
(36) Coppola Claret
Aromas of anise and caramel notes. Flavors of blueberry, roasted coffee, mocha, black currants, and light tobacco.
(38) Gamay Beaujoais
Intense, brilliant cherry color with purple tints. Complex nose, red and blackberry aromas. Smooth wine, fine tannins, harmonious and complete.
(40) Insignia
Perfumed floral, dark fruit, anise and cigar box aromatics. Palate is fresh and focused with creamy texture and layers of blackberry, mocha and black cherry.
(42) Malbec- Norton Reserva
Expressive wine with ripe black fruits, violets, spices and tobacco. Wide and fleshy with a lingering finish.
(44) Northstar Merlot
Rich concentrated aromas of cherry, raspberry and chocolate that lead into flavors of cedar and vanilla with a lingering toasted oak finish.
(46) Paraduxx
Complex and inviting aromas, elements of raspberry and plum, layers of vanilla and cinnamon. Smooth, rich entry, lingering spice notes with hints of cedar and clove.
(48) LDW Petite Petit
Flavors of blackberry jam and dried cherry, mingling effortlessly with cinnamon bark and molasses.
(50) Penfolds Shiraz
Deep red in color, fresh and lively, with elongated tannins and notes of dark black cherry fruit.
(52) Liars Dice Zin
Aromas of perfectly ripe dark fruits - black cherries, plums and ripe blackberries.
White- Bottle
(54) KJ Chardonnay
A diverse array of citrus, fresh pear, and a crisp apple with a layer of toasty oak.
(56) Kris Pinot Grigio
Bouquet of acacia flowers and almonds. Clean on the palate with hints of Linden and Honey.
(58) Evolution Riesling
Citrus blossom, lime leaf, white peach intermingle with mineral that fills the palate.
(60) Fluer de Mer Rose
Brilliant pale pink color, balanced bright fruit notes, crisp acidity. Aromas of fresh watermelon and cherry. Layers of red berries and subtle citrus.
(62) Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc
Very pale yellow. Ripe, tropical fruit flavor with passion fruit, melon, and grapefruit.
(64) Conundrum White Blend
The “conundrum”, or puzzle, of this wine is in guessing which grapes make up the blend; a combination that includes Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Muscat Canelli, Semillon and Viognier.
(66) Mannequin Chard
Super rich aromas of ripe pineapple, vanilla bean, raw coconut, and honeyed lemon. Complex flavors of roasted fig, apricot, green apple, and orchard fruit.
(68) Chenin Blanc+ Voigner
Crisp palate leads with ripe fruit flavors of pineapple, lychee, Meyer lemon and fuzzy white peach that linger through the refreshing finish.
(70) Gewurztraminer
A fan favorite, pops out of the glass with exuberant fruit and clove spice.
(72) Beringer White Zin
Light bodied with a fruity berry bouquet and a delicious, refreshing taste.
(74) Champagne Brut Gobillard
Crisp and fruity with delicate apple and fresh pear flavors. Well-balanced, light wine, poised & stylish, showing fruit that contrasts the mineral-textured finish.
(76) Pitule Moscato d'Asti
Yellow straw color with gold reflections. Sweet with delicate honey and peach with a slight spritz.
(78) Cava Cordon Negro (187)
Crisp, clean and well balanced. Medium-bodied with apple, pear and bright citrus flavors.
(80) Prosecco DOC (187)
Crisp and dry with a fine persistent mousse. Aromatic and fruity with notes of minerals and citrus, balanced by bright acidity and a soft finish.
Local- Bottle
Red Ass Rhubarb
A semi-sweet wine featuring rich raspberry followed by bright, tart rhubarb, and a hint of citrus
Mythical Beast
A black cherry Riesling blend with hints of strawberry jam, honey, brown sugar, black cherry and citrus.
Rosy Ass Rhubarb
A sassy, sweet companion to Red Ass Rhubarb with notes of candied strawberry and freshly picked rhubarb.
Calamity Jane
100% Concord grape wine is soft and not too sweet. Luscious, fresh Concord grape flavors lead to undertones of juicy green apple and ripe strawberry.
Wild Bill
Zesty and refreshing, Wild Bill is a Catawba grape wine that features semi-sweet red fruit flavors.
Corkage Fee
$5/ Person, $15 Minimum, $25 Maximum
Beer
Canned Beer
Bottled Beer
Liquor
Vodka
Tequila
Whiskey #-J
1792 Small Batch
Angels Envy Rye- Rum Cask
Barrell Bourbon Batch #28
Basil Hayden
Basil HaydenDark Rye
Black Velvet (Well)
Buffalo Trace
Canadian Club (CC)
Contradiction- Smooth Ambler
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Reserve
Fistful Bourbon
Four Rose's Small Batch
Hibiki Suntory Harmony
High West Dbl Rye
Jack Daniels
Jameson Irish Whisky
Jefferson Reserve
Jim Beam
Whiskey K-Z
Knob Creek 6Yr
Larceny Small Batch 92
Lord Calvert
Makers Mark
Michters US 1 Sml Batch Brbn
New Riff
Old Crow (Well)
Old Elk Straight Wheated Brbn
Old Forester (Kentucky Straight 86 Proof)
Old Forester 1910
Pendelton
Rabbit Hole Dareringer
Redemption Rye
Seagram’s 7
Seagram’s VO
Stranahan's CO Whiskey
Wild Turkey
Windsor
WY Whiskey Outryder
Liqueurs
Scotch/ Brandy
Retail
Drinks
Lmn/Lim Gatorade
Blue Gatorade
Glacier Cherry Gatorade
Fruit Punch Gatorade
Rockstar
Rockstar Sugar Free
Rockstar Punch
Bai Coconut
Bai Blueberry
Bai Watermelon
Ginger Ale
Frappuccino Coffee
Frappuccino Mocha
Frappuccino Vanilla
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Raspberry Tea
Bottled Water
Candles
Kiwi Melon 11 oz
Kiwi Melon Tin
TB Leaf & Ylang 11oz
TB Leaf & Ylang Tin
Citrus Basil 11 oz
Citrus Basil Tin
Bourbon Vanilla 11 oz
Bourbon Vanilla Tin
Grapefruit 11 oz
Grapefruit tin
Ylang Ylang 11oz
Ylang Ylang Tin
Leather & Suede 11 0z
Leather & Suede Tin
Candy/Snack
Peach Rings
Salted Cashews
Gummi Bears
Twin Bing
Milky Way
Snickers
Hersheys
Reeses
KitKat
Skittles
M&M
M&M Peanut
Pringles Regular
Pringles BBQ
Ramen Bowl
Oreo Mini
Jack Links
Wasabi Almonds
Twizzler Nibs
Rice Crispy Bars
Gardettos
Twizzler
Macaroni & Cheese
Peanuts- Salted
Health/Beauty
AA Batteries
AAA Batteries
AAA Batteries 4 Pack
After Sun Lotion
Aleve
Alka Seltzer Plus
Benadryl
Blistex
Chapstick Original
Claratin
Clear Eyes
Colgate
DayQuil
Dr Teals Body Lotion
Dramamine
Emergen-C
Excedrin
First Aid Kit
Gillette Deodorant
Gold Bond Body Powder
Gold Bond Lotion
Gold Bond Radiance Renewal Lotion
Halls- Cherry
Hand Sanitizer
Irish Spring Body Wash
Listerine
Mucinex
Nail Clipper
Nyquil
Olay Body Wash
Pepto Bismal
Q-Tips
Rolaids
Secret Deodorant
Sewing Kit
Sleek & Shine Shampoo
Sleek& Shine Conditioner
Sport Ultra Sun Screen 30
Sport Ultra Sun Screen 50
Tampax
Toothbrush Kit
Tweezer
Tylenol Cold & Flu
Vaseline
Bayer Asprin
Aleve
Zyrtec
Stay Free Maxi Pad
Sewing Kit 2
Ice Cream
Stuffed Animals
Retail Wine
Crusher- Petite Sirah- Retail
Red Ass Rhubarb- Retail
Rich raspberry followed by bright, tart rhubarb, and a hint of citrus.
Rosy Ass Rhubarb- Retail
A sassy, sweet companion to Red Ass Rhubarb with notes of candied strawberry and freshly picked rhubarb.
Wild Bill- Retail
Made from Edelweiss grapes, featuring semi-sweet flavors of honeydew melon and pear with a tart green apple finish.
Calamity Jane- Retail
A sweet Concord grape wine with luscious, fresh Concord grape flavors that lead to undertones of juicy green apple and ripe strawberry.
Fire House Maltese Cross Wine- Retail
Mythical Beast- Retail
Notes of strawberry jam, brown sugar, honey, black cherry and citrus.
Meiomi Pinot Noir- Retail
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
24125 Highway 16A, Keystone, SD 57751