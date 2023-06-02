Restaurant header imageView gallery

Powder House Restaurant 24125 Highway 16A

24125 Highway 16A

Keystone, SD 57751

Breakfast

Breakfast Specialties

Big Thunder

$12.99

2 Eggs, Toast, Breakfast Potatoes, Choice of Ham, Bacon, or Sausage

Claim Jumper

$11.99

Biscuits & Gravy, 2 Eggs, Breakfast Potatoes

Fisherman

$15.99

Trout. 2 Eggs, Breakfast Potatoes, Toast

Gold Mine

$13.99

2 Eggs, 2 Cakes, 2 Sausage, 2 Sausage & Breakfast Potatoes

Prospector

$15.99

6 oz Sirloin, 2 Eggs, Breakfast Potatoes, Toast

Tatanka

$13.99

Buffalo Patty, 2 Eggs, Breakfast Potatoes, Toast

Log Cabin Favorites

3 Egg Omelet

$11.99

Start with your choice of up to 3 items or add additional items for only .99 each. Served with Breakfast Potatoes & Toast.

Small Biscuits & Gravy

$5.49

1 Biscuit, Split in Half Smothered in our Sausage Gravy

Large Biscuits & Gravy

$7.99

2 Biscuits, Split in Half Smothered in our Sausage Gravy

Stuffed French Toast

$10.99

2 slices of French Toast Stuffed with our Cream Cheese & Berries blend. Topped with Wild Berries and Whipped Cream.

Apple Cinnamon Cakes

$10.49

2 of our light and fluffy Pancakes Stuffed with Apple and Cinnamon, before being topped with an Apple Compote

Skillets

Create Your Own Skillet

$11.99

Start with 2 scrambled eggs, Breakfast Potatoes, Toast and Cheese, then add your choice of 3 items

Powder House Skillet

$12.99

Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Green Peppers, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, & Scrambled Eggs served on Breakfast Potatoes. Choice of Toast

Country Skillet

$12.99

Buttermilk Biscuit layered with Scrambled Eggs, Breakfast Potatoes, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Gravy & Cheese

Vegetable Skillet

$11.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Cheese & Scrambled Eggs served on Breakfast Potatoes. Choice of Toast.

South of the Border

Breakfast Quesadilla

$8.99

Bacon, Sausage, Scrambled Eggs, Green Peppers, Onions, & Cheddar Cheese. Jalapeños on the Side

Huevos Rancheros

$11.49

Corn Tortillas layered with Refried Beans, Sunny Side Up Egg, and a mild salsa. Served with Homemade Chorizo Patty

Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Sausage, Scrambled Eggs, Breakfast Potatoes, Green Peppers, & Onions rolled into a soft tortilla topped with Cheese. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream

Something Different

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.99

Layers of Thin Sliced Ham, Fried Eggs and Cheese on Toasted Sourdough & side of Breakfast Potatoes.

Bagel Sandwich

$7.49

Layers of Thin Sliced Ham, Fried Egg and Cheese on a Toasted Bagel

Breakfast Reuben

$10.49

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing, Fried Eggs & Side of Breakfast Potatoes.

Breakfast Burger

$9.99

Sausage Patty topped with Breakfast Potatoes, Bacon, Cheese, and a Sunny Side-Up Egg. Served on an English Muffin with a side of Maple Syrup

Breakfast Pizza

$10.99

Flatbread Pizza with White Sauce, Cheese, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Onion and Peppers.

Cakes/French Toast/Waffle

Waffle

$8.49

Belgian Waffle served with Butter and Maple Syrup

2 Pancakes

$7.49

2 Fluffy Pancakes served with Butter and Maple Syrup

3 Pancakes

$9.49

3 Fluffy Pancakes served with Butter and Maple Syrup

2 Slices of French Toast

$7.49

2 Slices of Thick Cut French Toast served with Butter and Maple Syrup

3 Slices of French Toast

$9.49

3 Slices of Thick Cut French Toast served with Butter and Maple Syrup

Light Eaters

2 Eggs & Toast

$5.99

2 Eggs Cooked to your liking & Choice of Toast

2 Eggs, Breakfast Potatoes & Toast

$8.99

1 Pancake

$4.49

1 Fluffy Pancake served with butter and Maple Syrup

1 Slice of French Toast

$4.49

1 Slice of Thick Cut French Toast

Cold Cereal

$4.49

Choice of Rice Krispies, Fruit Loops, or Frosted Flakes.

Hot Oatmeal

$5.99

Served with Brown Sugar, Raisins, and Milk

Kids Breakfast

Scrambled Eggs with Diced Ham & Toast

$5.49

Kids Hotcake

$4.49

Kids French Toast

Breakfast A la Carte

1 Egg

$2.69

2 Eggs

$4.29

Ham

$4.49

Sausage

$3.99

Bacon

$4.29

Buffalo Patty

$6.49

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.49

Toast

$2.99

English Muffin

$3.29

Bagel

$3.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.99

Cinnamon Roll

$5.49

Dinner

Starters

Game Kabob

Grilled kabobs featuring Buffalo, Elk, and Venison, with mushrooms, onions, and peppers. Choice of 1, 2, or 3 kabobs.

Crab Cakes

$13.95

Tender lump crab blended with our house seasoning and formed into delicious crab cakes

Bruschetta

$9.49

Our homemade bread toasted and garnished with tomatoes in our special blend of olive oil, garlic, and basil with a balsamic glaze

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.95

Large mushroom caps stuffed with a creamy crab mix then baked

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$12.95

Large tiger shrimp wrapped in smoky bacon. Served with BBQ sauce.

Artichoke Dip

$12.95

Assortment of specialty crackers served with our creamy house-made artichoke dip.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.49

Six lightly battered cheese sticks served with marinara sauce.

Salads

Pear & Asiago Salad

$12.95

Mixed greens topped with pears, candied walnuts, dried cranberries and Asiago cheese.

Apple Gorgonzola Salad

$12.95

Tart Granny Smith apple wedges, spiced walnuts, dried cranberries, and Gorgonzola cheese with our fresh lettuce blend.

Caesar Salad

$11.95

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan cheese, croutons and our creamy Caesar dressing.

Cobb Salad

$15.49

All natural chicken breast with tomatoes, red onions, crisp bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado and blue cheese crumbles.

Chicken

Powder House Chicken

$18.95

All natural chicken breast and artichoke hearts sautéed in smooth butter then smothered with a rich béarnaise sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$14.95

Lightly breaded and seasoned chicken tenders fried to perfection.

Bootlegger Chicken

$17.95

Tender pecan breaded chicken breast with a rich bourbon sauce.

Zesty Orange Chicken Bowl

$16.95

Tender chicken in a zesty orange glaze. Served over rice with a mix of broccoli, mushrooms, peppers, and almonds. (Not served with a side.)

Buffalo + Game

BBQ Buffalo Short Ribs

Lean and tender, simmered in a tantalizing BBQ sauce for maximum tenderness. Choice of 1 Short Rib Plate or 2 Short Rib Plates

Buffalo Medallions

$24.95

Tender herb marinated Buffalo Medallions served with our Red Wine and mushroom demi-glace.

Elk Medallions

$25.95

Tender Elk Medallions sautéed in and served with an apple brandy compote.

Buffalo Stew

$15.95

Tender chunks of buffalo in a rich sauce, simmered with vegetables and served in a bread bowl. (Not served with a side).

Buffalo Filet

$34.95

100% pure hand-cut Buffalo Tenderloin, wrapped in bacon and charbroiled to your liking. Recommend cooked no higher than Medium.

Game Sampler

$25.95

For the indecisive. Buffalo short rib, elk medallion, and buffalo sausages, or Substitute a stuffed quail for game sausages. Or Try it all, both game sausages and stuffed quail.

Stuffed Quail

Succulent Quail stuffed with our seasoned wild rice blend, roasted to a golden brown then finished with a garnet hued blackberry sauce.

Steaks

Filet Mignon

$28.00

8 ounces of aged, hand cut tenderloin wrapped in bacon.

Porterhouse

$36.95

Get the best of both worlds. 22 ounces of two of the finest cuts of meat on one steak, part filet, part strip loin.

M1 Baseball Cut Sirloin

$21.95

10 ounces of thick center cut choice sirloin. Medium-Well and Well done sirloins may be butterflied.

Powder House Steak

$24.95

Our M1 Baseball cut sirloin charbroiled to taste and topped with sautéed artichoke hearts and a rich béarnaise sauce.

Bone-in Rib-Eye

$35.95

Featuring great marbling and flavor, this 16/18oz bone-in cut takes it up a notch

Prime Rib

The cut that made us famous! Slowly cooked to retain its own juices. Served with au jus. Sorry no split orders.

Rib-Eye

$27.95

The Cadillac of steaks. This 12oz aged rib-eye features great marbling for unmatched flavor.

Specialties

Absolut Tortellini

$18.95

Cheese tortellini with a julienned chicken breast and bacon pieces, topped with a delicious vodka infused cream sauce.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$18.95

Tender chicken breast stuffed with Swiss cheese and lean ham. Lightly battered and encrusted with bread crumbs before being baked and topped with Alfredo sauce.

Louisiana Cajun Pasta

$19.95

Shrimp, chicken and sausage sautéed with mixed peppers and onions tossed in a spicy creamy Cajun sauce on a bed of fettuccine.

Seafood Renzo

$19.95

Shrimp, scallops, and crab sautéed in garlic and olive oil. Served on a bed of fettuccine with Alfredo sauce.

Buffalo Meatloaf

$18.95

Tender lean ground buffalo, mixed with our special blend of seasonings, then wrapped in bacon for a first class meat loaf.

Pork Shank

$21.95

Volcano style pork shank braised in a classic pork demi-glace and served over garlic mashed potatoes.

Seafood

Walleye

$22.95

Flour dusted and pan fried in light butter to a golden brown.

Bacon Wrapped Trout

$21.95

Trout seasoned with house spices and garlic then wrapped in smoky bacon.

Pecan Crunch Salmon

$21.95

Baked salmon filet with a not too sweet honey Dijon glaze, topped with bread crumbs and chopped pecans.

Shrimp Tempura

$17.95

Jumbo shrimp hand dipped in a Tempura batter then fried to a golden brown.

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$18.95

All natural julienned chicken breast served on a bed of fettuccine then smothered with Alfredo sauce.

Chicken Parmesan

$18.95

Tender breaded chicken breast stuffed with mozzarella cheese served on a bed of spaghetti and smothered with our fantastic marinara sauce. Topped with cheese then baked.

Spaghetti

$16.95

Always a favorite. Served with meatballs and topped with our homemade marinara sauce.

Mediterranean Pasta

$19.95

Julienned chicken breast, marinated artichoke hearts, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, basil, and feta cheese tossed with spaghetti noodles and a light olive oil sauce.

Sandwiches

Powder House Burger

$12.95

An American Classic.

Tatanka (Buffalo) Burger

$14.95

A local favorite.

Wapiti (Elk) Burger

$14.95

Lean and high in protein. A must try.

Cuban Sandwich

$14.95

Pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, mustard, and pickle slices on Cuban bread and pressed

Shaved Prime Rib Dip

$15.95

Thinly shaved Prime Rib stacked on a homemade roll with a cup of au jus.

Kids Menu

Kids Corn Dog

$5.49

Kids Hamburger

$5.49

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.49

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$5.49

Kids Prime Rib

$10.49

Kids Short Ribs

$10.49

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Spaghetti

$5.99

Kids Cheese Tortellini

$6.49

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.49

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.99

Kids Side Apples

$1.50

Desserts

Creme Brule

$7.95

Lave Cake

$7.95

Cherry Rhubarb Crisp

$7.95

Apple Crisp

$7.95

Tiramsu

$7.95

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.95

Cheesecake

$7.95

Vegetarian

Vegetable Wellington

$18.95

Asparagus, red pepper, onion, and spinach wrapped in a puff pastry with pesto sauce and goat cheese.

Pasta Primavera

$17.95

Sautéed broccoli, mushrooms, and tomatoes served on penne with Alfredo sauce.

Portobello Mushroom with Avocado Spread

$14.95

Large portobello mushroom cap with roasted red peppers & onion, served on a bun with our special avocado spread.

Fresh Tomato & Spinach Penne

$16.95

Tomato, red onion, and spinach tossed with penne, and topped with toasted pine nuts and Gorgonzola cream sauce.

Impossible Burger

$13.95

With all of the flavor, aroma and beefiness, you will be surprised when you find out this patty is 100% plant based, as well as vegetarian and gluten free.

Sides

Twice Baked Potato

$5.95

Baked Potato

$3.95

French Fries

$3.95

Parmesan Garlic Fries

$5.49

Garlic Mashed Potatos

$3.95

Sweet Potato Casserole

$6.95

Vegetables

$3.95

Wild Rice Blend

$3.95

Bar Drinks/ Wine

Margarita

Margarita

$8.00

House Tequila. Triple Sec, & House Margarita Mix. Served on the Rocks or Frozen and With or With-Out Salt

Ultimate Margarita

Choice of Tequila. Orange Liqueur, & House Margarita Mix. Served on the Rocks or Frozen and With or With-Out Salt

Strawberry Margarita

$8.00

House Tequila, Strawberry Puree, blended smooth with a sugared rim

Manhattan- Brandy

Manhattan- Brandy

Choice of Brandy, Sweet Vermouth, Bitters, Cherry Garnish

Manhattan- Whiskey/Bourbon

Manhattan- Whisky/Bourbon

Choice of Whiskey/Bourbon, Sweet Vermouth, Bitters, Cherry Garnish

Old Fashioned- Brandy

Old Fashioned- Brandy

Choice of Brandy,Muddled Orange, Lemon & Cherry,Sugar, Sweet Vermouth & Bitters served on the Rocks.

Old Fashioned- Whiskey/Bourbon

Old Fashioned- Whiskey Bourbon

Choice of Whiskey/Bourbon, Muddled Orange, Lemon & Cherry, Sugar, Sweet Vermouth & Bitters served on the Rocks.

Red- Bottle

(12) Louis Martini Cabernet

$32.00

Ripe notes of red fruit and cherry. Delicate hints of dark chocolate and oak spice on the finish

(14) Coloumbia Crest H3 Merlot

$32.00

Aromas of spice, plum and blackberry, perfect balance of earth, cocoa and ripe black cherry notes on palate.

(16) Montepulciano

$36.00

Intense violet robe. Aromas of plum and ripe blackberries.

(18) Folly of Beast Pinot Noir

$34.00

Aromas of bright strawberry and jammy fruit, mocha, and vanilla, with toasty oak notes.

(22) 7 Deadly Zins

$34.00

Aromas of leather, oak and spice notes. Flavors of dark fruits, currants and toffee.

(24) Layer Cake Shiraz

$32.00

Aromas of fresh berries and baking spices. Flavors of blackberry, black cherry, and dark chocolate.

(26) Lincourt Pinot Noir

$48.00

Palate is cohesive & well-integrated, offers hints of roasted tomato, baked plum, thyme and oregano, with an elegant acidity that cuts through the rich mouthfeel.

(28) Artemis Stags Leap Cab

$96.00

Aromas of ripe raspberry, dark cherry, and blackberry. Hints of cedar and spice. Flavors of dark chocolate, plum, dried fruit, and toasted oak.

(30) Caymus Cab

$97.00

Muscular and intense, rich, deep tannins, mouth-filling, concentrated fruit. Aromas of ripe dark currants, hints of brown sugar and sweet mint.

(32) Roundpond Kith & KIn Cab

$74.00

Aromas of violets, cola, ripe fig and plum. Flavors of ripe blackberry, boysenberry, black cherry, cocoa, and allspice.

(34) Penfolds Bin 389

$82.00

A myriad of characters. Cabernet’s cedar & gentle herbal notes, atop a core of rich red-plum & dark-berry Shiraz aromas.

(36) Coppola Claret

$36.00

Aromas of anise and caramel notes. Flavors of blueberry, roasted coffee, mocha, black currants, and light tobacco.

(38) Gamay Beaujoais

$32.00

Intense, brilliant cherry color with purple tints. Complex nose, red and blackberry aromas. Smooth wine, fine tannins, harmonious and complete.

(40) Insignia

$325.00

Perfumed floral, dark fruit, anise and cigar box aromatics. Palate is fresh and focused with creamy texture and layers of blackberry, mocha and black cherry.

(42) Malbec- Norton Reserva

$34.00

Expressive wine with ripe black fruits, violets, spices and tobacco. Wide and fleshy with a lingering finish.

(44) Northstar Merlot

$57.00

Rich concentrated aromas of cherry, raspberry and chocolate that lead into flavors of cedar and vanilla with a lingering toasted oak finish.

(46) Paraduxx

$64.00

Complex and inviting aromas, elements of raspberry and plum, layers of vanilla and cinnamon. Smooth, rich entry, lingering spice notes with hints of cedar and clove.

(48) LDW Petite Petit

$37.00

Flavors of blackberry jam and dried cherry, mingling effortlessly with cinnamon bark and molasses.

(50) Penfolds Shiraz

$48.00

Deep red in color, fresh and lively, with elongated tannins and notes of dark black cherry fruit.

(52) Liars Dice Zin

$38.00

Aromas of perfectly ripe dark fruits - black cherries, plums and ripe blackberries.

White- Bottle

(54) KJ Chardonnay

$32.00

A diverse array of citrus, fresh pear, and a crisp apple with a layer of toasty oak.

(56) Kris Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Bouquet of acacia flowers and almonds. Clean on the palate with hints of Linden and Honey.

(58) Evolution Riesling

$32.00

Citrus blossom, lime leaf, white peach intermingle with mineral that fills the palate.

(60) Fluer de Mer Rose

$32.00

Brilliant pale pink color, balanced bright fruit notes, crisp acidity. Aromas of fresh watermelon and cherry. Layers of red berries and subtle citrus.

(62) Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$34.00

Very pale yellow. Ripe, tropical fruit flavor with passion fruit, melon, and grapefruit.

(64) Conundrum White Blend

$32.00

The “conundrum”, or puzzle, of this wine is in guessing which grapes make up the blend; a combination that includes Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Muscat Canelli, Semillon and Viognier.

(66) Mannequin Chard

$54.00

Super rich aromas of ripe pineapple, vanilla bean, raw coconut, and honeyed lemon. Complex flavors of roasted fig, apricot, green apple, and orchard fruit.

(68) Chenin Blanc+ Voigner

$28.00

Crisp palate leads with ripe fruit flavors of pineapple, lychee, Meyer lemon and fuzzy white peach that linger through the refreshing finish.

(70) Gewurztraminer

$28.00

A fan favorite, pops out of the glass with exuberant fruit and clove spice.

(72) Beringer White Zin

$15.00

Light bodied with a fruity berry bouquet and a delicious, refreshing taste.

(74) Champagne Brut Gobillard

$78.00

Crisp and fruity with delicate apple and fresh pear flavors. Well-balanced, light wine, poised & stylish, showing fruit that contrasts the mineral-textured finish.

(76) Pitule Moscato d'Asti

$24.00

Yellow straw color with gold reflections. Sweet with delicate honey and peach with a slight spritz.

(78) Cava Cordon Negro (187)

$9.00

Crisp, clean and well balanced. Medium-bodied with apple, pear and bright citrus flavors.

(80) Prosecco DOC (187)

$9.00

Crisp and dry with a fine persistent mousse. Aromatic and fruity with notes of minerals and citrus, balanced by bright acidity and a soft finish.

Local- Bottle

Red Ass Rhubarb

$28.00

A semi-sweet wine featuring rich raspberry followed by bright, tart rhubarb, and a hint of citrus

Mythical Beast

$34.00

A black cherry Riesling blend with hints of strawberry jam, honey, brown sugar, black cherry and citrus.

Rosy Ass Rhubarb

$28.00

A sassy, sweet companion to Red Ass Rhubarb with notes of candied strawberry and freshly picked rhubarb.

Calamity Jane

$26.00

100% Concord grape wine is soft and not too sweet. Luscious, fresh Concord grape flavors lead to undertones of juicy green apple and ripe strawberry.

Wild Bill

$26.00

Zesty and refreshing, Wild Bill is a Catawba grape wine that features semi-sweet red fruit flavors.

Corkage Fee

$5/ Person, $15 Minimum, $25 Maximum

NA Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.99

Water

Coffee

$2.89

Juice

$2.79

Sarsparilla

$2.29

Cream Soda

$2.29

Hot Chocolate

$2.89

Milk

$2.79

Chocolate Milk

$2.79

Hot Tea

$2.89

Bottled Water

$1.19

Gingerale

$1.99

Beer

Canned Beer

Bomber Mtn Ale

$5.50

Buffalo Snot

$5.50

Beer (Lost Cabin)

$7.00

Canyon Cream Ale

$5.50

IPA (Odell's)

$5.50

Lions Paw Lager

$5.50

Mango Cart

$5.50

Moose Drool

$5.50

Mountain Beach

$5.50

Mountain Man

$5.50

Queen Bee Honey Cream Ale

$5.50

Voo Doo Ranger Juicy Hazy IPA

$5.50

Bottled Beer

Budweiser

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Bud Zero (N/A)

$4.50

Ace Pineapple Cider

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Kona Big Wave

$5.00

Leinenkugel's

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Sam Adams

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.00

Stella Artios

$5.00

Liquor

Vodka

Smirnoff (Well)

$5.00+

Grey Goose

$7.00+

Absolut

$6.00+

Ketel

$6.50+

Tito's

$6.00+

Smirnoff Raspberry

$5.00+

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.00+

Svedka Citrus

$5.00+

Gin

New Amsterdam Gin (Well)

$5.00+

Tanqueray

$6.50+

Beefeater

$5.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$6.50+

Rum

Bacardi (well)

$5.00+

Captain Morgan

$5.25+

Bacardi

$5.00+

Bacardi Limon

$5.00+

Malibu

$5.25+

Tequila

Jose

$5.50+

Pedro Morales (Well)

$5.00+

Petron

$10.00+

Casamigos

$10.00+

Dobel Diamante

$10.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00+

Flecha Azul- Reposado 80

$12.75+

Whiskey #-J

1792 Small Batch

$10.00+

Angels Envy Rye- Rum Cask

$18.00+

Barrell Bourbon Batch #28

$22.00+

Basil Hayden

$8.00+

Basil HaydenDark Rye

$10.00+

Black Velvet (Well)

$5.00+

Buffalo Trace

$7.00+

Canadian Club (CC)

$5.00+

Contradiction- Smooth Ambler

$8.00+

Crown Royal

$6.75+

Crown Royal Reserve

$0.00+

Fistful Bourbon

$6.00+

Four Rose's Small Batch

$9.50+

Hibiki Suntory Harmony

$25.00+

High West Dbl Rye

$11.00+

Jack Daniels

$6.50+

Jameson Irish Whisky

$6.75+

Jefferson Reserve

$12.00+

Jim Beam

$5.75+

Whiskey K-Z

Knob Creek 6Yr

$8.00+

Larceny Small Batch 92

$7.50+

Lord Calvert

$5.00+

Makers Mark

$7.00+

Michters US 1 Sml Batch Brbn

$11.00+

New Riff

$11.00+

Old Crow (Well)

$5.00+

Old Elk Straight Wheated Brbn

$14.00+

Old Forester (Kentucky Straight 86 Proof)

$6.50+

Old Forester 1910

$11.00+

Pendelton

$6.00+

Rabbit Hole Dareringer

$14.00+

Redemption Rye

$7.00+

Seagram’s 7

$5.00+

Seagram’s VO

$5.50+

Stranahan's CO Whiskey

$12.00+

Wild Turkey

$5.75+

Windsor

$5.00+

WY Whiskey Outryder

$14.00+

Liqueurs

Southern Comfort

$5.00+

Butterscotch Schnapps

$4.50+

Triple Sec

$4.50+

Amaretto

$5.00+

Disaronno

$7.25+

Bailey’s Irish Cream

$6.50+

Grand Marnier

$8.00+

Kahlua

$6.00+

Midori

$5.50+

Peach Schnapps

$4.50+

Jagermeister

$6.00+

Sweet Vermouth

$4.00+

Dry Vermouth

$4.00+

Scotch/ Brandy

Johnnie Black

$8.25+

Johnnie Red

$6.00+

Chivas Regal

$8.25+

Dewar’s

$5.50+

GlenFiddich

$10.00+

GlenLivet

$10.00+

Macallan 12 yr dbl cask

$14.00+

E&J Brandy

$5.00+

B&B (Benedictine Brandy)

$6.75+

Drambuie

$6.75+

Hennessy V.S.

$6.00+

Retail

Drinks

Lmn/Lim Gatorade

$2.50

Blue Gatorade

$2.50

Glacier Cherry Gatorade

$2.50

Fruit Punch Gatorade

$2.50

Rockstar

$3.00

Rockstar Sugar Free

$3.00

Rockstar Punch

$3.00

Bai Coconut

$3.00

Bai Blueberry

$3.00

Bai Watermelon

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Frappuccino Coffee

$3.75

Frappuccino Mocha

$3.75

Frappuccino Vanilla

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Raspberry Tea

$2.75

Bottled Water

$1.25

Candles

Kiwi Melon 11 oz

$18.99

Kiwi Melon Tin

$9.99

TB Leaf & Ylang 11oz

$18.99

TB Leaf & Ylang Tin

$9.99

Citrus Basil 11 oz

$18.99

Citrus Basil Tin

$9.99

Bourbon Vanilla 11 oz

$18.99

Bourbon Vanilla Tin

$9.99

Grapefruit 11 oz

$18.99

Grapefruit tin

$9.99

Ylang Ylang 11oz

$18.99

Ylang Ylang Tin

$9.99

Leather & Suede 11 0z

$18.99

Leather & Suede Tin

$9.99

Candy/Snack

Peach Rings

$5.25

Salted Cashews

$3.75

Gummi Bears

$5.25

Twin Bing

$1.75

Milky Way

$1.75

Snickers

$1.75

Hersheys

$1.75

Reeses

$1.75

KitKat

$1.75

Skittles

$2.00

M&M

$2.00

M&M Peanut

$2.00

Pringles Regular

$2.75

Pringles BBQ

$2.75

Ramen Bowl

$2.25

Oreo Mini

$2.50

Jack Links

Wasabi Almonds

$4.25

Twizzler Nibs

$2.50

Rice Crispy Bars

$2.00

Gardettos

$4.75

Twizzler

Macaroni & Cheese

Peanuts- Salted

$0.69

Health/Beauty

AA Batteries

$4.25

AAA Batteries

$4.25

AAA Batteries 4 Pack

$4.25

After Sun Lotion

$7.25

Aleve

$3.75

Alka Seltzer Plus

$3.75

Benadryl

$3.50

Blistex

$2.25

Chapstick Original

$2.25

Claratin

$4.25

Clear Eyes

$4.25

Colgate

$2.25

DayQuil

$4.25

Dr Teals Body Lotion

$3.75

Dramamine

$2.25

Emergen-C

$3.50

Excedrin

$3.75

First Aid Kit

$4.25

Gillette Deodorant

$3.25

Gold Bond Body Powder

$2.25

Gold Bond Lotion

$2.25

Gold Bond Radiance Renewal Lotion

$3.25

Halls- Cherry

$2.25

Hand Sanitizer

$2.25

Irish Spring Body Wash

$2.25

Listerine

$3.25

Mucinex

$4.25

Nail Clipper

$2.00

Nyquil

$4.25

Olay Body Wash

$3.25

Pepto Bismal

$4.25

Q-Tips

$2.75

Rolaids

$1.75

Secret Deodorant

$2.25

Sewing Kit

$3.75

Sleek & Shine Shampoo

$3.25

Sleek& Shine Conditioner

$3.26

Sport Ultra Sun Screen 30

$9.25

Sport Ultra Sun Screen 50

$9.25

Tampax

$5.50

Toothbrush Kit

$4.25

Tweezer

$2.00

Tylenol Cold & Flu

$3.75

Vaseline

$3.25

Bayer Asprin

$2.50

Aleve

$3.25

Zyrtec

$5.00

Stay Free Maxi Pad

$6.50

Sewing Kit 2

$3.75

Ice Cream

Vanilla Crunch

$2.69

Snickers

$2.69

Big Alaska

$2.69

Champ Cone

$2.69

Bunny Tracks

$4.49

Big Bopper

$4.49

Orange Cool Tube

$1.89

Stuffed Animals

Sleepy Bear

$8.99

Lady Spaniel

$8.99

Moose

$8.99

Chilly Penguin

$8.99

Oggy Monster

$8.99

Ross Alien

$8.99

Tank Triceratops

$8.99

Bear Tan

$8.99

Tango Galactic

$16.99

Twitch Alien

$16.99

Coco Bear

$14.99

Lil Lucky

$9.99

Clydes

$9.99

Chocolate Lab

$16.99

Caramel Bear

$14.99

Cutie Puppy

$9.99

Games

Poker Chips

$5.99

Playing Cards

$4.99

Left Right Center

$9.99

Uno

$7.49

Dominoes

$9.99

Uno Flip

$3.49

Retail Wine

Crusher- Petite Sirah- Retail

Red Ass Rhubarb- Retail

Red Ass Rhubarb- Retail

$24.00

Rich raspberry followed by bright, tart rhubarb, and a hint of citrus.

Rosy Ass Rhubarb- Retail

Rosy Ass Rhubarb- Retail

$24.00

A sassy, sweet companion to Red Ass Rhubarb with notes of candied strawberry and freshly picked rhubarb.

Wild Bill- Retail

Wild Bill- Retail

$22.00

Made from Edelweiss grapes, featuring semi-sweet flavors of honeydew melon and pear with a tart green apple finish.

Calamity Jane- Retail

Calamity Jane- Retail

$22.00

A sweet Concord grape wine with luscious, fresh Concord grape flavors that lead to undertones of juicy green apple and ripe strawberry.

Fire House Maltese Cross Wine- Retail

$15.00
Mythical Beast- Retail

Mythical Beast- Retail

$24.00

Notes of strawberry jam, brown sugar, honey, black cherry and citrus.

Meiomi Pinot Noir- Retail

$22.00
