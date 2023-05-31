Powell Valley Resort
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Resort has been around since the early 1960's, with a booming campground and restaurant sitting up on the hill overlooking the lake, it was truly the place to be. You will still hear it referred to as Roger's Boat Dock by the locals. This once happening place has changed so much over the years and is ready to be transformed into a new and improved Powell Valley Resort. As new owners, we are excited to create amenities exceeding guest expectations, bringing this beautiful area on the lake back to life. We hope you will visit our favorite spot on the lake very soon!
Location
600 Powell Valley Marine Rd, LaFollette, TN 37766
