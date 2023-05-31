Restaurant header imageView gallery

Powell Valley Resort

600 Powell Valley Marine Rd

LaFollette, TN 37766

Food

Appetizers

Cheese Bread

$9.50

Cheesy bread served with marinara sauce

Queso Dip

$9.00

Cheese dip wiht roasted peppers & seasoned ground beef, served with tortilla chips

Giant Pretzel

$13.00

Deep fried pretzel served with warm queso cheese

Loaded Fries

$11.50

Fries topped with bacon, jalapenos, shredded cheese, green onions & ranch

Beef Nachos

$15.00

Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese, sour cream & salsa on a bed of tortilla chips

BBQ Nachos

$15.00

Your choice of meat (grilled chicken, fried chicken or pulled pork) lettuce, green onions, queso, sour cream & blackbean corn salsa on a bed of tortilla chips

Cheese Curds

$9.00Out of stock

Deep fried, breaded white cheddar cheese curds

Fried Pickle Spears

$7.00Out of stock

Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Wings

Wings (6)

$12.50

6 Fried Chicken wings with choice of sauce

Wings (12)

$23.50

12 Fried Chicken wings with choice of sauce

Entrees

Beef Tacos

$12.00

Three flour tortillas filled with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Three flour tortillas filled with grilled or fried chicken topped with buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheese & ranch

Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Three flour tortillas filled with grilled or fried chicken topped with lettuce, tomato & cheese

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Three flour tortillas filled with fried whitefish topped with cabbage, baja sauce & blackbean corn salsa

Pulled Pork Tacos

$13.50

Three flour tortillas filled with bbq pulled pork, topped with coleslaw and bbq sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled or Fried Chicken, colby jack cheese, onions, bell peppers grilled in a flour tortilla served with sour cream and salsa

Fish & Chips

$14.75

Beer Battered whitefish, served with fries and tarter sauce

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Perfectly fried chicken smothered in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato & ranch

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Grilled chicken, covered in BBQ sauce topped with lettuce & tomato

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.50

Pulled pork topped with coleslaw and BBQ sauce

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.75

Housemade chicken salad on thick sliced bread

BLT

$10.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & mayo served on toasted thick sliced bread

Chicken Tender Basket

$14.50

5 Fried Chicken tenders with choice of dipping sauce

Burger

$13.50

Prefectly grilled and topped with your selection of toppings

Patty Melt

$12.50

Grilled patty tpped with carmelized onions, cheddar cheese, thousand island dressing served on texas toast

Mother's Day Special

$9.99

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$12.00

Pulled pork, colby jack cheese with BBQ sauce and green onions, drizzled with queso cheese

Grilled Chicken Bites

$12.99

Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Fried chicken, onion, buffalo sauce & ranch

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Grilled Chicken, topped with BBQ sauce, cheese & onions

BBQ Pork Pizza

$16.50

Pulled pork topped with BBQ sauce and cheese

Pepperoni & Bacon Pizza

$16.50

Cheese Pizza topped with Pepperoni & Bacon crumbles

Cheese Pizza

$14.50

Cheese Pizza

Salad

Chicken Salad

$12.50

Fried or grilled chicken over bed of lettuce with bell peppers, onions, tomato, cheese & choice of dressing

Taco Salad

$11.00

Seasoned ground beef over a bed of lettuce, tomato, cheese, toritilla chips, sour cream, salsa & ranch dressing

House Salad

$9.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, cheese & choice of dressing

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.75

Grilled cheese served with fries or onion rings

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.75

Cheese quesadilla with sour cream and salsa served with fries and onion rings

Kids Beef Tacos

$7.75

1 flour tortilla with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato & cheese served with fries or onion rings

Kids Chicken Tender Basket

$7.75

Dessert

Dessert Pretzel

$14.00

Giant deep fried pretzel with cinnamon maple sugar coating and a glaze dipping sauce

Ice Cream

$4.50

Scoop of ice cream of your choice

Deep Fried Caramel Banana Burrito

$7.50

Deep Fried Caramel Banana Burrito

Side

Fries

$4.50

Onion Rings

$4.50

Frings

$4.50

Macaroni Salad

$4.50

Fire Roasted Pasta

$4.50

Coleslaw

$4.50

1/2 order of Loaded Fries

$5.00

Red Potato Salad

$4.50

1/2 Mozz Sticks

$5.00

1/2 Order of Cheese Curds

$5.00

1/2 Order of Pickle Fries

$5.00

1/2 Order Mac & Cheese Bites

$5.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Beer (Must Present ID When Picking Up)

Draft Beer

01 - Michelob Ultra

$5.00

02 - Big Wave - Lager

$5.50

03 - Mango Cart - Wheat

$6.50

04 - Vanilla Cream Ale

$6.00

05 - Wowie Colada - Flavored

$6.00

06 - Hoop Tea - Spiked Iced Tea

$5.00

07 - Pernicous - IPA

$6.50

08 - Blackberry Cider

$5.50

09 - Haze-O! - IPA

$6.50

10 - Pacifico - Mexican Lager

$5.50

11 - Cali Creamin

$6.00

12 - Shotgun Wedding

$5.50

13 - Ace Pineapple Cider

$5.50

14 - Strawberry Burst

$6.25

15 - Hell or High Watermelon

$5.50

16 - VooDoo Ranger

$6.00

Color changing cup with Draft Beer

$2.00

Bottled & Can Beer

Bud Light Bottle

$3.75

Corona Bottle

$4.00

Busch Light can

$3.50

Busch Can

$3.50

Hippies & Cowboys

$4.50

White Claw - Black Cherry

$4.00

Smirnoff Ice

$4.00

Smirnoff - Red White & Berry

$4.00

Mikes - Black Cherry

$4.00

Bucket of Beer - Import

$19.99

Bucket of Beer - IPA

$24.99

Bucket of Beer - Craft

$24.99

Yuengling

$3.75

Yuengling - Flight

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Coors Baquet

$3.75

Blue Moon

$4.00

Vanilla Cream Ale

$6.00

Barnstomer

$6.00

Mich Ultra Bottle/can

$4.00

NA Beverages

Soft Drinks

Lemonade

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Tea & Water

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Resort has been around since the early 1960's, with a booming campground and restaurant sitting up on the hill overlooking the lake, it was truly the place to be. You will still hear it referred to as Roger's Boat Dock by the locals. This once happening place has changed so much over the years and is ready to be transformed into a new and improved Powell Valley Resort. As new owners, we are excited to create amenities exceeding guest expectations, bringing this beautiful area on the lake back to life. We hope you will visit our favorite spot on the lake very soon!

Website

Location

600 Powell Valley Marine Rd, LaFollette, TN 37766

Directions

