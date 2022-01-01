Restaurant header imageView gallery

Power Pizzeria South Miami

review star

No reviews yet

7400 SW 57 Ave

Miami, FL 33143

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Donation

pizza donation

$10.00

Pizza Donation $5

$5.00

Donation $1

$1.00

Beverages

2 Liter Coke

$3.00

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.00

2 Liter Sprite

$3.00

2 Liter Crush

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

20 oz. Water

$1.99

20 oz. Coke

$1.99

20 oz. Diet Coke

$1.99

20 oz. Sprite

$1.99

20 oz. Sierra Mist

$1.99

Fountain Drink

$1.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday6:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday6:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7400 SW 57 Ave, Miami, FL 33143

Directions

Gallery
Power Pizzeria image
Power Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream South Miami
orange starNo Reviews
7316 SW 57th Ave South Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
Delights of Beirut - City of South Miami
orange star5.0 • 3
7400 SW 57th Ave #4 Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
La Pizza 1789
orange starNo Reviews
5840 SW 71 Street South Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
The Salty Donut - South Miami
orange starNo Reviews
6022 S Dixie Hwy South Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.2 • 545
5958 S. Dixie Hwy South Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
Cracked by Chef Adrianne
orange star3.9 • 664
7400 SW 57th Ct South Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston