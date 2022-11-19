Powercat Sports Grill
1,368 Reviews
$$
3011 Anderson Ave
Manhattan, KS 66503
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Slam Dunk Starters
Coach Mo's Nachos
House-fried tortilla chips smothered in chili topped with cheddar jack, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream, and black olives.
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara sauce
Fried Pickle Chips
Served with ranch or jalapeño ranch
Bavarian Pretzels & Beer Cheese
Toasted Bavarian pretzels served with beer cheese and glazed with homemade sweet mustard.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Creamy spinach and artichokes baked in a sour cream sauce served with house-fried tortilla chips
French Fried Green Beans
Green beans tossed in a French onion batter served with jalapeño ranch
Cat Town Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, peppers, sautéed onions, and cheddar jack served with jalapeño ranch and guacamole.
Powercat Pizza
Pub Meat Me in Manhattan Pizza
Italian sausage, pepperoni, smoked pit ham, and bacon with our 4-cheese Italian blend and tomato sauce
Pub Mediterranean Pizza
Diced chicken, marinated tomatoes, sweet peppers, and black olives with a 4-cheese Italian blend and spinach-artichoke cream cheese sauce.
Pub Supreme Pizza
Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, peppers, and black olives with a 4-cheese Italian blend and tomato sauce.
Pub Build Your Own Pizza
Choose one signature sauce, one cheese and your favorite toppings baked on our hand-tossed crust. SAUCE: Tomato Sauce, Garlic Olive Oil, Alfredo, Buffalo, or Original CHEESE: Four-Cheese Italian Blend or Cheddar Jack TOPPINGS: Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Pineapple, Peppers & Onions, Jalapeños, Sautéed Onions, or Spinach
Family Meat Me in Manhattan Pizza
Italian sausage, pepperoni, smoked pit ham, and bacon with our 4-cheese Italian blend and tomato sauce
Family Mediterranean Pizza
Diced chicken, marinated tomatoes, sweet peppers, and black olives with a four-cheese Italian blend and spinach-artichoke cream cheese sauce.
Family Supreme Pizza
Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, peppers, and black olives with our 4-cheese Italian blend and tomato sauce
Family Build Your Own Pizza
Choose one signature sauce, one cheese and your favorite toppings baked on our hand-tossed crust. SAUCE: Tomato Sauce, Garlic Olive Oil, Alfredo, Buffalo, or Original CHEESE: Four-Cheese Italian Blend or Cheddar Jack TOPPINGS: Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Pineapple, Peppers & Onions, Jalapeños, Sautéed Onions, or Spinach
Gluten Free Pub Meat Me in Manhattan
Italian sausage, pepperoni, smoked pit ham, and bacon with our 4-cheese Italian blend and tomato sauce
Gluten Free Mediterranean
Diced chicken, marinated tomatoes, sweet peppers, and black olives with a four-cheese Italian blend and spinach-artichoke cream cheese sauce.
Gluten Free Supreme Pub
Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, peppers, and black olives with a four-cheese Italian blend and tomato sauce.
Gluten Free Build Your Own Pizza
Choose one signature sauce, one cheese and your favorite toppings baked on our hand-tossed crust. SAUCE: Tomato Sauce, Garlic Olive Oil, Alfredo, Buffalo, or Original CHEESE: Four-Cheese Italian Blend or Cheddar Jack TOPPINGS: Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Pineapple, Peppers & Onions, Jalapeños, Sautéed Onions, or Spinach
Willie's Chicken Wings
6 Traditional Wings
All wings are served sauced or naked with pub chips and choice of dipping sauce
12 Traditional Wings
All wings are served sauced or naked with pub chips and choice of dipping sauce
9 Boneless Wings
All wings are served sauced or naked with pub chips and choice of dipping sauce
18 Boneless Wings
All wings are served sauced or naked with pub chips and choice of dipping sauce
End Zone Entrees
Slammin' Salmon
Seared salmon served with your choice of two house sides.*
Bourbon Chicken & Shrimp
Chargrilled chicken and shrimp marinated in our house bourbon sauce served with your choice of two sides. *
Crispy Chicken Tender Platter (2 pc)
Fresh chicken tenders with peppermill gravy, honey mustard, jalapeño ranch, or any of our wing sauces served with one side.
Crispy Chicken Tender Platter (3 pc)
Fresh chicken tenders with peppermill gravy, honey mustard, jalapeño ranch, or any of our wing sauces served with one side.
Chicken Fried Steak
Tender steak, hand-breaded and fried, topped with peppermill gravy served with one side
Spicy Cajun Penne Pasta
Cajun chicken, shrimp, andouille sausage, and penne pasta tossed in a Cajun-style alfredo sauce garnished with marinated tomatoes, peppers, asiago and served with bread.*
Fish and Chips (4 piece)
Beer battered Alaskan cod filets served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.
Loaded Mac & Cheese
Our down home, southern-style mac ‘n cheese with up to 3 of the following ingredients: Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Buffalo-Fried Chicken, Sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Jalapeños, Sautéed Onions, or Spinach.
Wildberry Walnut Salad
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of our house salad mix with fresh blackberries, raspberries, and strawberries garnished with candied walnuts, asiago cheese, and red onion.
All-Conference Chicken Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with a crispy or grilled chicken breast, cucumbers, guacamole, tomatoes, chopped bacon, and cheddar jack.
Strikeout Sandwiches
Ernie's Philly Sandwich
Sirloin steak or seasoned chicken sautéed with peppers and onions topped with melted muenster on a toasted hoagie and served with au jus for dipping.
Willie's Fried Chicken Sandwich
Your choice of regular, sweet, or spicy fried chicken tenderloin, topped with mozzarella and pickles on a toasted hoagie.
Hawaiian BBQ Pit Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Hickory-smoked pit ham grilled with Cox Bros BBQ sauce topped with pineapple and sharp cheddar served on a butter-toasted brioche bun.
Bluemont Chicken Sandwich
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and thousand island on a butter-toasted brioche bun.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, mixed greens, pico de gallo, and cheddar jack wrapped in a sun-dried tomato tortilla served with ranch.
Legendary Wagyu Burgers
Chipotle Jack Wagyu Burger
Chipotle mayo, jalapeños, and pepper jack on a butter-toasted brioche bun
Coach Snyder's Wagyu Burger
Muenster, Morgan’s guacamole, and pico de gallo on a butter-toasted brioche bun
Powercat Wagyu Patty Melt
Bacon, chipotle mayo, Cox Bros. BBQ sauce, cheddar jack, and a fried egg on toasted sourdough bread
Wagyu Bacon Cheeseburger
bacon, pepper jack, and cheddar on a butter-toasted brioche bun
Sarsaparilla Wagyu Burger
Booth Creek Wagyu, candied bacon, sharp cheddar, and a beer-battered onion ring drizzled with BBQ sauce on a butter-toasted brioche bun.
Mac Daddy Wagyu Burger
Booth Creek Wagyu, fried mac ‘n’ cheese nuggets and chopped bacon with homemade cheese sauce on a butter-toasted brioche bun.
Jalapeno Popper Wagyu Burger
Booth Creek Wagyu, beer-battered jalapeño slices, bacon, and cheddar jack with a garlic and chive cream cheese spread on a butter-toasted brioche bun.
Hangover Wagyu Burger
Booth Creek Wagyu, candied bacon, fried egg, and cheddar jack drizzled with chipotle mayo on a butter-toasted brioche bun
3 Wagyu Sliders
Three Booth Creek Wagyu beef sliders served with sharp cheddar on petite brioche buns.
Build Your Own Wagyu Burger
Choice of butter-toasted brioche bun or pretzel bun and your favorite toppings. CHEESE: Sharp cheddar, big eye Swiss, smoked gouda, pepper jack, cheddar jack, horseradish cheddar, or muenster TOPPINGS: Sautéed onions, pineapple, jalapeños, Morgan’s guacamole, fried egg, applewood smoked bacon, or ham
Double Play Desserts
Triple Chocolate Brownie
A soft, chocolate brownie with semi-sweet and white chocolate chucks topped with vanilla ice cream and caramel drizzle.
Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake
A silky smooth, white chocolate cheesecake swirled with vibrant red raspberry in a pretzel crust.
Bread Pudding
Bread pudding in a french toast custard with chocolate chunks topped with rum caramel sauce.
Double Cookie Bake
Fresh baked chocolate chip cookies topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup.