Powercat Sports Grill

Build Your Own Wagyu Burger

$16.00

Choice of butter-toasted brioche bun or pretzel bun and your favorite toppings. CHEESE: Sharp cheddar, big eye Swiss, smoked gouda, pepper jack, cheddar jack, horseradish cheddar, or muenster TOPPINGS: Sautéed onions, pineapple, jalapeños, Morgan’s guacamole, fried egg, applewood smoked bacon, or ham