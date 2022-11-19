Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Powercat Sports Grill

1,368 Reviews

$$

3011 Anderson Ave

Manhattan, KS 66503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Hangover Wagyu Burger
All-Conference Chicken Salad

Slam Dunk Starters

Coach Mo's Nachos

Coach Mo's Nachos

$15.00

House-fried tortilla chips smothered in chili topped with cheddar jack, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream, and black olives.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Served with marinara sauce

Fried Pickle Chips

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.00

Served with ranch or jalapeño ranch

Bavarian Pretzels & Beer Cheese

Bavarian Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$10.00

Toasted Bavarian pretzels served with beer cheese and glazed with homemade sweet mustard.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Creamy spinach and artichokes baked in a sour cream sauce served with house-fried tortilla chips

French Fried Green Beans

French Fried Green Beans

$12.00

Green beans tossed in a French onion batter served with jalapeño ranch

Cat Town Quesadilla

Cat Town Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, peppers, sautéed onions, and cheddar jack served with jalapeño ranch and guacamole.

Powercat Pizza

Pub Meat Me in Manhattan Pizza

Pub Meat Me in Manhattan Pizza

$13.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, smoked pit ham, and bacon with our 4-cheese Italian blend and tomato sauce

Pub Mediterranean Pizza

Pub Mediterranean Pizza

$14.00

Diced chicken, marinated tomatoes, sweet peppers, and black olives with a 4-cheese Italian blend and spinach-artichoke cream cheese sauce.

Pub Supreme Pizza

Pub Supreme Pizza

$13.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, peppers, and black olives with a 4-cheese Italian blend and tomato sauce.

Pub Build Your Own Pizza

Pub Build Your Own Pizza

$13.00

Choose one signature sauce, one cheese and your favorite toppings baked on our hand-tossed crust. SAUCE: Tomato Sauce, Garlic Olive Oil, Alfredo, Buffalo, or Original CHEESE: Four-Cheese Italian Blend or Cheddar Jack TOPPINGS: Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Pineapple, Peppers & Onions, Jalapeños, Sautéed Onions, or Spinach

Family Meat Me in Manhattan Pizza

Family Meat Me in Manhattan Pizza

$18.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, smoked pit ham, and bacon with our 4-cheese Italian blend and tomato sauce

Family Mediterranean Pizza

Family Mediterranean Pizza

$19.00

Diced chicken, marinated tomatoes, sweet peppers, and black olives with a four-cheese Italian blend and spinach-artichoke cream cheese sauce.

Family Supreme Pizza

Family Supreme Pizza

$18.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, peppers, and black olives with our 4-cheese Italian blend and tomato sauce

Family Build Your Own Pizza

Family Build Your Own Pizza

$18.00

Choose one signature sauce, one cheese and your favorite toppings baked on our hand-tossed crust. SAUCE: Tomato Sauce, Garlic Olive Oil, Alfredo, Buffalo, or Original CHEESE: Four-Cheese Italian Blend or Cheddar Jack TOPPINGS: Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Pineapple, Peppers & Onions, Jalapeños, Sautéed Onions, or Spinach

Gluten Free Pub Meat Me in Manhattan

Gluten Free Pub Meat Me in Manhattan

$16.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, smoked pit ham, and bacon with our 4-cheese Italian blend and tomato sauce

Gluten Free Mediterranean

Gluten Free Mediterranean

$17.00

Diced chicken, marinated tomatoes, sweet peppers, and black olives with a four-cheese Italian blend and spinach-artichoke cream cheese sauce.

Gluten Free Supreme Pub

Gluten Free Supreme Pub

$16.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, peppers, and black olives with a four-cheese Italian blend and tomato sauce.

Gluten Free Build Your Own Pizza

Gluten Free Build Your Own Pizza

$16.00

Choose one signature sauce, one cheese and your favorite toppings baked on our hand-tossed crust. SAUCE: Tomato Sauce, Garlic Olive Oil, Alfredo, Buffalo, or Original CHEESE: Four-Cheese Italian Blend or Cheddar Jack TOPPINGS: Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Pineapple, Peppers & Onions, Jalapeños, Sautéed Onions, or Spinach

Willie's Chicken Wings

6 Traditional Wings

6 Traditional Wings

$12.00

All wings are served sauced or naked with pub chips and choice of dipping sauce

12 Traditional Wings

12 Traditional Wings

$20.00

All wings are served sauced or naked with pub chips and choice of dipping sauce

9 Boneless Wings

9 Boneless Wings

$12.00

All wings are served sauced or naked with pub chips and choice of dipping sauce

18 Boneless Wings

18 Boneless Wings

$19.00

All wings are served sauced or naked with pub chips and choice of dipping sauce

End Zone Entrees

Slammin' Salmon

Slammin' Salmon

$19.00

Seared salmon served with your choice of two house sides.*

Bourbon Chicken & Shrimp

Bourbon Chicken & Shrimp

$18.00

Chargrilled chicken and shrimp marinated in our house bourbon sauce served with your choice of two sides. *

Crispy Chicken Tender Platter (2 pc)

Crispy Chicken Tender Platter (2 pc)

$12.00

Fresh chicken tenders with peppermill gravy, honey mustard, jalapeño ranch, or any of our wing sauces served with one side.

Crispy Chicken Tender Platter (3 pc)

Crispy Chicken Tender Platter (3 pc)

$16.00

Fresh chicken tenders with peppermill gravy, honey mustard, jalapeño ranch, or any of our wing sauces served with one side.

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$18.00

Tender steak, hand-breaded and fried, topped with peppermill gravy served with one side

Spicy Cajun Penne Pasta

Spicy Cajun Penne Pasta

$16.00

Cajun chicken, shrimp, andouille sausage, and penne pasta tossed in a Cajun-style alfredo sauce garnished with marinated tomatoes, peppers, asiago and served with bread.*

Fish and Chips (4 piece)

Fish and Chips (4 piece)

$20.00

Beer battered Alaskan cod filets served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.

Loaded Mac & Cheese

Loaded Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Our down home, southern-style mac ‘n cheese with up to 3 of the following ingredients: Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Buffalo-Fried Chicken, Sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Jalapeños, Sautéed Onions, or Spinach.

Wildberry Walnut Salad

Wildberry Walnut Salad

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast on a bed of our house salad mix with fresh blackberries, raspberries, and strawberries garnished with candied walnuts, asiago cheese, and red onion.

All-Conference Chicken Salad

All-Conference Chicken Salad

$16.00

Fresh mixed greens topped with a crispy or grilled chicken breast, cucumbers, guacamole, tomatoes, chopped bacon, and cheddar jack.

Strikeout Sandwiches

Ernie's Philly Sandwich

Ernie's Philly Sandwich

$15.00

Sirloin steak or seasoned chicken sautéed with peppers and onions topped with melted muenster on a toasted hoagie and served with au jus for dipping.

Willie's Fried Chicken Sandwich

Willie's Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Your choice of regular, sweet, or spicy fried chicken tenderloin, topped with mozzarella and pickles on a toasted hoagie.

Hawaiian BBQ Pit Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Hawaiian BBQ Pit Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

Hickory-smoked pit ham grilled with Cox Bros BBQ sauce topped with pineapple and sharp cheddar served on a butter-toasted brioche bun.

Bluemont Chicken Sandwich

Bluemont Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and thousand island on a butter-toasted brioche bun.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Fried chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, mixed greens, pico de gallo, and cheddar jack wrapped in a sun-dried tomato tortilla served with ranch.

Legendary Wagyu Burgers

Chipotle Jack Wagyu Burger

Chipotle Jack Wagyu Burger

$16.00

Chipotle mayo, jalapeños, and pepper jack on a butter-toasted brioche bun

Coach Snyder's Wagyu Burger

Coach Snyder's Wagyu Burger

$16.00

Muenster, Morgan’s guacamole, and pico de gallo on a butter-toasted brioche bun

Powercat Wagyu Patty Melt

Powercat Wagyu Patty Melt

$16.00

Bacon, chipotle mayo, Cox Bros. BBQ sauce, cheddar jack, and a fried egg on toasted sourdough bread

Wagyu Bacon Cheeseburger

Wagyu Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

bacon, pepper jack, and cheddar on a butter-toasted brioche bun

Sarsaparilla Wagyu Burger

Sarsaparilla Wagyu Burger

$16.00

Booth Creek Wagyu, candied bacon, sharp cheddar, and a beer-battered onion ring drizzled with BBQ sauce on a butter-toasted brioche bun.

Mac Daddy Wagyu Burger

Mac Daddy Wagyu Burger

$16.00

Booth Creek Wagyu, fried mac ‘n’ cheese nuggets and chopped bacon with homemade cheese sauce on a butter-toasted brioche bun.

Jalapeno Popper Wagyu Burger

Jalapeno Popper Wagyu Burger

$16.00

Booth Creek Wagyu, beer-battered jalapeño slices, bacon, and cheddar jack with a garlic and chive cream cheese spread on a butter-toasted brioche bun.

Hangover Wagyu Burger

Hangover Wagyu Burger

$16.00

Booth Creek Wagyu, candied bacon, fried egg, and cheddar jack drizzled with chipotle mayo on a butter-toasted brioche bun

3 Wagyu Sliders

3 Wagyu Sliders

$16.00

Three Booth Creek Wagyu beef sliders served with sharp cheddar on petite brioche buns.

Build Your Own Wagyu Burger

Build Your Own Wagyu Burger

$16.00

Choice of butter-toasted brioche bun or pretzel bun and your favorite toppings. CHEESE: Sharp cheddar, big eye Swiss, smoked gouda, pepper jack, cheddar jack, horseradish cheddar, or muenster TOPPINGS: Sautéed onions, pineapple, jalapeños, Morgan’s guacamole, fried egg, applewood smoked bacon, or ham

Double Play Desserts

Triple Chocolate Brownie

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$7.00

A soft, chocolate brownie with semi-sweet and white chocolate chucks topped with vanilla ice cream and caramel drizzle.

Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake

Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake

$8.00

A silky smooth, white chocolate cheesecake swirled with vibrant red raspberry in a pretzel crust.

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Bread pudding in a french toast custard with chocolate chunks topped with rum caramel sauce.

Double Cookie Bake

Double Cookie Bake

$7.00

Fresh baked chocolate chip cookies topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup.

Kid's

Kid's Cheese Pizza

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$4.99
Kid's Mac and Cheese

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$4.99
Kid's Slider Basket

Kid's Slider Basket

$4.99
Kid's Mini Corn Dog Basket

Kid's Mini Corn Dog Basket

$5.49
Kid's Chicken Tender Basket

Kid's Chicken Tender Basket

$5.99
Kid's Grilled Cheese Basket

Kid's Grilled Cheese Basket

$4.99
Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$5.49

Slugger Sides

Stadium Fries

Stadium Fries

$3.50
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Pub Chips

$3.50
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.50