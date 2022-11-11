Restaurant header imageView gallery

Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats

735 Reviews

$$

1550 Garnet Ave

San Diego, CA 92109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own Pizza
Buffalo Chicken
Margherita

10" Pizzas

Served on your choice of crust: Garlic herb made with organic flour, whole-grain with ground flax and plant protein (31g) (vegan), gluten-free white with plant protein (13g) (vegan, gf)), or cauliflower (gf).
Create Your Own Pizza

Create Your Own Pizza

$14.50

Includes up to 4 toppings. $1 for additional toppings.

Margherita

Margherita

$12.50

Organic tomatoes, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil. (Vegan option available).

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$14.00

Organic tomato sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, feta, artichokes, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, red onions, spinach. (Vegan option available).

Roasted Vegetable

Roasted Vegetable

$13.50

Pea-zza sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, parmesan, roasted zucchini, roasted red peppers. (Vegan option available).

Mushroom

Mushroom

$14.50

RBST-free part-skim mozzarella, ricotta, roasted mushrooms with shallots, arugula, cherry tomatoes, balsamic glaze. (Vegan option available).

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$14.50

BBQ sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, naturally raised chicken or non-GMO soy "chicken", pineapple, corn, red onions. (Vegan option available).

Prosciutto and Pea

Prosciutto and Pea

$13.50

"Pea-zza" sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, nitrate-free prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, artichokes.

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$14.00

Organic tomato sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, uncured, nitrate-free ham, pineapple.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$13.50

Organic tomato sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, uncured, nitrate-free pepperoni, green peppers, button mushrooms.

Just Pepperoni

Just Pepperoni

$12.50

Organic tomato sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, uncured, nitrate-free pepperoni.

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$14.50

Hot sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, naturally-raised chicken or non-GMO soy "chicken", green peppers, red onions, cilantro, ranch. (Vegetarian option available.)

Beyond Meat Italian Sausage

Beyond Meat Italian Sausage

$14.00

Organic tomato sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, roasted red peppers, green peppers, red onions, Beyond Meat vegan Italian sausage, (Vegan option available).

14" Garlic Herb Pizzas (2x the amount of pizza as a 10")

Mozzarella, feta, roasted yams, butternut squash, and shallots seasoned with rosemary and sage. Topped with arugula and balsamic glaze. (Vegan option available).

14" Create Your Own Pizza

$26.25

Includes up to 4 toppings. $2 for additional toppings. Served on garlic herb crust made with organic flour.

14" Margherita

$22.25

Organic tomatoes, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil. Served on garlic herb crust made with organic flour. (Vegan option available).

14" Mediterranean

$25.25

Organic tomato sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, feta, artichokes, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, red onions, spinach. Served on garlic herb crust made with organic flour. (Vegan option available).

14" Roasted Vegetable

$24.25

Pea-zza sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, parmesan, roasted zucchini, roasted red peppers. Served on garlic herb crust made with organic flour. (Vegan option available).

14" Mushroom

$26.25

RBST-free part-skim mozzarella, ricotta, roasted mushrooms with shallots, arugula, cherry tomatoes, balsamic glaze. Served on garlic herb crust made with organic flour. (Vegan option available).

14" Pepperoni

$24.25

Organic tomato sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, uncured, nitrate-free pepperoni, green peppers, button mushrooms. Served on garlic herb crust made with organic flour.

14" Just Pepperoni

$22.25

Organic tomato sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, uncured, nitrate-free pepperoni. Served on garlic herb crust made with organic flour.

14" Hawaiian

$25.25

Organic tomato sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, uncured, nitrate-free ham, pineapple. Served on garlic herb crust made with organic flour.

14" Prosciutto and Pea

$24.25

"Pea-zza" sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, nitrate-free prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, artichokes. Served on garlic herb crust made with organic flour.

14" BBQ Chicken

$26.25

BBQ sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, naturally raised chicken or non-GMO soy "chicken", pineapple, corn, red onions. Served on garlic herb crust made with organic flour. (Vegan option available).

14" Buffalo Chicken

$26.25

Hot sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, naturally-raised chicken or non-GMO soy "chicken", green peppers, red onions, cilantro, ranch. Served on garlic herb crust made with organic flour. (Vegetarian option available.)

14" Beyond Meat Sausage

$25.75

Organic tomato sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, roasted red peppers, green peppers, red onions, Beyond Meat vegan Italian sausage. Served on garlic herb crust made with organic flour.(Vegan option available).

Salads, Wraps, Pizza Kits, & Extras

Superfood Salad

Superfood Salad

$8.00

Walnuts, hemp seeds, pumpkin seeds, cherry tomatoes, carrots, red onions, spinach, with mango apple cider vinaigrette. (Vegan)

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.50

Feta, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, pumpkin seeds, red onions, spinach, with balsamic vinaigrette. (Vegan option available.)

Buffalo Ranch Salad

Buffalo Ranch Salad

$8.50

Spinach, arugula, green peppers, carrots, red onions, cilantro, almonds, feta, hot sauce, ranch.

Create Your Own Salad

$9.50

Cali Wrap

$15.25

Arugula, green pepper, carrots, feta, hemp seeds, apple, red onions, mango apple cider vinaigrette, choice of protein: toasted chickpeas or naturally-raised chicken. (Vegan option available).

Balsamic Wrap

$15.25

Spinach, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, basil, feta, almonds, pumpkin seeds, balsamic glaze, choice of protein: toasted chickpeas or naturally-raised chicken. (Vegan option available).

Pea Pesto Wrap

Pea Pesto Wrap

$15.25

Arugula, roasted red peppers, artichokes, red onions, feta, walnuts, "pea-zza" sauce, choice of protein: toasted chickpeas or naturally-raised chicken. (Vegan option available).

Spicy Wrap

$15.25

Spinach, arugula, green peppers, jalapenos, red onions, cilantro, almonds, mozzarella, hot sauce, ranch, choice of protein: toasted chickpeas or naturally-raised chicken. (Vegetarian option available).

Pizza Kit 10"

Pizza Kit 10"

$14.50

Take home pizza kit includes your choice of garlic herb or whole grain doughball, organic tomato sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, and your choice of two toppings.

Pizza Kit 14"

$27.00

Take home pizza kit includes a garlic herb doughball, organic tomato sauce, grass-fed mozzarella, and your choice of two toppings.

Ranch (2 oz. cup)

Parmesan Packet

Crushed Red Pepper

Giving Grayce Bllondie (GF, V)

$7.00

Cookie dough texture topped with salted caramel! 2 pack Vegan, gluten-free, no added sugars

Giving Grayce Chocolate Cookie Bar

$6.00

Cookie dough texture topped with salted caramel and chocolate! Vegan, gluten-free, no added sugars

Smoothies

Our smoothies are packed with fruits, vegetables, and superfoods. We don't use any added sugars, sweeteners or undisclosed ingredients.
Date Smoothie

Date Smoothie

$10.00

Dates, maca, cinnamon, cacao nibs, walnuts, almond butter, banana, coconut cream, grass-fed whey protein or organic plant-based superfood protein. (Vegan option available).

Tropical Smoothie

Tropical Smoothie

$10.00

Pineapple, banana, spinach, hemp seeds, dates, coconut cream. (Vegan)

Berry Smoothie

Berry Smoothie

$9.00

Raspberries, strawberries, banana, apple, apple cider vinegar. (Vegan)

Carrot Smoothie

Carrot Smoothie

$9.50

Carrot juice, turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, mango, banana. (Vegan)

Green Drink

Green Drink

$9.75

Mint, ginger, spinach, celery, chlorophyll, apple, lemon juice, coconut water. (Vegan)

Strawberry Sunrise

Strawberry Sunrise

$9.75

Strawberries, mango, pineapple, oats, glutamine, choice of protein: grass-fed collagen, grass-fed whey, or plant-based. (Vegan option available).

Berry Beet

Berry Beet

$9.00

Raspberries, strawberries, banana, apple, cacao nibs, cacao powder, beet powder. (Vegan)

Pineapple Mojito

Pineapple Mojito

$9.75

Pineapple, mint, chlorophyll, spinach, dates, orange juice. (Vegan)

Turmeric Shot

Turmeric Shot

$3.75

Turmeric, black pepper, lemon juice, coconut water. (Dining in only)

Beet Shot

$3.75Out of stock

Beet Powder, Apple Cider Vinegar, Turmeric and Carrot Juice.

Apple Cider Vinegar Cranberry Shot

$3.75Out of stock

Cinnamon, Apple Cider Vinegar, Cranberry Juice, and Orange Juice.

Bottled Beverages

Dr. Zevia

$2.45

Root Beer

$2.45

La Croix Sparkling Water

$2.45

Call for flavors 858-886-7666.

Goldthread Tonic

$4.45

Honey Rose or Turmeric Radiance flavors typically in stock.

Bottled Water

$2.45

Kids Zevia

$1.89

Beverages On Tap

We partner with local kombucha brewers to bring you a rotating selection of delicious and unique flavors. Call us at 858-886-7666 or visit us in store for an up to date flavor selection.
Kombucha (16 oz)

Kombucha (16 oz)

$6.50

Rotating flavors from local brewers. We typically have the following flavors on tap: mango mojito, watermelon rhubarb rosemary, ginger mint, & pomegranate rose chamomile. We partner with local kombucha brewers Babe, Bambucha, TapShack, 7 Seas, Ohana & Better Booch. Call us at 858-886-7666 for today's flavors, or choose one at pickup!

Flight

$10.00

32oz growler refill

$12.00

64oz growler refill

$24.00

Duckfoot Beer

$9.00

Nitro Brew Honduran

$6.00

Alcoholic Beverages

Jiant Hard Kombucha

$8.00

Local Roots Hard Kombucha

$8.00

Maui Bikini Blonde Lager

$7.50

Stone Buenveza Lager

$7.50

Avery White Rascal

$7.50

Red Wine GLASS 8oz

$11.00

White Wine GLASS 8oz

$11.00Out of stock

Red Wine (Bottle)

$27.00

White Wine (Bottle)

$27.00

Kona Big Wave

$7.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:15 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:15 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info

Come in for high-protein pizzas, superfood smoothies, and kombucha on tap! We use nutritious, all-natural, and organic ingredients. Dairy- and gluten-free welcome. We want your body and soul to be happy!

Website

Location

1550 Garnet Ave, San Diego, CA 92109

Directions

