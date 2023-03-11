- Home
Powerhouse Social 1721 Broadway
1721 Broadway
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
FOOD MENU
Starters
Powerhouse Popcorn
$1.50
Exclusive flavor
Brussels Sprouts
$9.00
Parmesan & almonds
Powerhouse Nachos
$13.00
cheese sauce, fresh jalapenos, black beans, tomatoes, chipotle sour cream
Brisket Burnt Ends
$16.00
bbq with johnny cakes
Hummus & Veggies
$10.00
fresh vegetables
Fondue & Pretzel Bites
$10.00
served fondue style
Asian Meatballs
$10.00
Asian style
Chicken Wings
$10.00
Choice of sauce
Tempura Cauli Bites
$15.00
buffalo or plain
Cheeseburger Sliders
$16.00
smoked gouda, caramelized onions
Loaded Fries
$11.00
Chili cheese or garlic parmesan
extra pretzel
$5.00
Extra Preztel Bites
$5.00
Handhelds
Entrées
A la Carte
Kids Menu - Drink incld
BEVERAGES
Soda
Specialty Cocktails
Everyday Vacation
$12.00
Be A Pirate
$11.00
Raspberry Fizz
$11.00
Wild Berry Fizz
$13.00
I'm Not Going to Make it Tomorrow
$12.00
This Might Hurt
$11.00
Papa`s Daiquri
$10.00
Powerhouse Margarita
$14.00
Cure For What Ails You
$10.00
NA Shirley Temple
$3.00
Everyday Vacation HH
$10.00
Be A Pirate HH
$12.00
Raspberry Fizz HH
$10.00
Im Not Going to make it tomorrow HH
$12.00
This Might Hurt HH
$12.00
Papa`s Daiquri HH
$12.00
Powerhouse Margarita HH
$12.00
Cure for what Ails you HH
$12.00
Martini HH
$7.00
Margarita HH
$4.00
Hot Toddy HH
$4.00
Long Island Iced Tea HH
$6.00
Mai Tai HH
$4.00
Margarita HH
$4.00
Mimosa HH
$3.00
Mint Julep HH
Moscow Mule HH
$4.00
Old Fashioned HH
$8.00
Screwdriver HH
$4.00
Tom Collins HH
$6.00
Classic Cocktails
Tequila Sunrise
$10.00
Martini
$11.00
French Martini
$12.00
Lemon Drop
$10.00
Seabreeze
$9.00
Baybreeze
$9.00
White Russian
$10.00
Manhattan
$11.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$12.00
Mint Julep
$10.00
Whiskey Sour
$10.00
Moscow Mule
$10.00
Mai Tai
$11.00
Cosmopolitan
$11.00
Old Fashion
$12.00
Mojito
$10.00
Paloma
$10.00
Margarita
$11.00
Negroni
$12.00
Sex on the Beach
$10.00
Gimlet
$11.00
French Gimlet
$13.00
Bloody Mary
$11.00
Beer
Flyover Seasonal Lager- Hellcat
$5.00
Powerhouse Amber
$5.00
Mich Ultra
$4.00
Stella Artois HH Pilsner
$6.00
Bud Lite Lager
$4.00
Golden Road Mango Cart
$5.00
Modelo Especial
$5.00
Kona Big Wave HH
$6.00
Flyover Hellcat Lager HH
$4.00
Powerhouse Amber HH
$4.00
Mich Ultra HH
$5.00
Stella Artois HH Pilsner
$6.00
Bud Light HH
$2.00
Golden Rd Mango HH
Kona Big Wave HH
$6.00
Modelo Especial HH
Blue Moon Hefewizen
$5.00
Bud Light
$5.00
Busch Lite
$5.00
Coors Light
$5.00Out of stock
Corona
$5.00
Heineken
$4.00
Mich Ultra HH
$5.00
Modelo Negro
$5.00
Peroni
$5.00
Guinness, Can
$5.00
High Noon, Cherry
$5.00
High Noon Grapefruit
$5.00
High Noon Pineapple
$5.00
Elysian Contact Haze
$6.00
Goose IPA
$6.00
Rogue Dead Guy IPA
$6.00
Bud Zero
$4.00
Mich Ulta HH
$4.00
Heineken HH
$3.00
sweetwater HH
$4.00
Corona HH
$4.00
Modelo Negro HH
$4.00
Wine
Murphy Goode Chardonnay
$10.00
Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc
$10.00
La Crema Pinot Grigio
$11.00Out of stock
1 oz. Taste
Eroica Riesling Glass
$12.00
Murphy Goode Chardonnay
$9.00
Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc
$10.00
La Crema Pinot Grigio
$11.00Out of stock
Eroica Riesling
$12.00
Murphy Goode Chard BTL
$36.00
Napa Cellar Chard BTL
$48.00
Nyers Chard BTL
$48.00
Cakebread Chard BTL
$109.00
Matanzas Creek Sauv BTL
$46.00
Joel Gott Sauv Blanc BTL
$40.00
La Crema Pinot Grigio BTL
$44.00Out of stock
Ch.ST. Michele Eroica Riesling BTL
$47.00
Murphy goode chard HH
$6.00
Napa cellar chard HH
Nyers chard HH
Cakebread chard HH
matanzas creek sauv HH
Joel Gott Sauv HH
La Creme Pinot grigio HH
Ch.ST. Michel Eronica riesling HH
Carmel Road Pinot Noir
$10.00
Joel Gott 815 Cabernet
$13.00
Decoy by Duckhorn Merlot
$11.00
1 oz TASTE
Carmel road pinot noir GLS
$9.00
decoy by duckhorn merlot GLS
$11.00
Joel gott 815 cab GLS
$13.00
Carmel road pinot noir BTL
$36.00
Ken Wright pinot noir BTL
$62.00
lyric pinot noir BTL
$40.00
decoy by duckhorn merlot BTL
$44.00
Joel gott 815 cab BTL
$62.00
murphy goode cab BTL
$34.00
caymus cab BTL
$165.00
Prisoner red blend BTL
$100.00
terra d`oro Barbera BTL
$85.00
terra d`oro Zinfandel BTL
$65.00
Carmel road pinot noir HH
$5.00
Ken Wright pinot noir HH
lyric pinot noir HH
textbook merlot HH
decoy by duckhorn merlot HH
vista flores melbec HH
Joel gott 815 cab HH
murphy goode cab HH
silver oak cab HH
caymus cab HH
Prisoner red blend HH
terra d`oro Barbera HH
terra d`oro Sagiovese HH
Murphy Goode Chard BTL
$36.00
Napa Cellar Chard BTL
$48.00
Nyers Chard BTL
$48.00
Cakebread Chard BTL
$109.00
Matanzas Creek Sauv BTL
$46.00
Joel Gott Sauv Blanc BTL
$40.00
La Crema Pinot Grigio BTL
$44.00Out of stock
Ch.ST. Michele Eroica Riesling BTL
$47.00
Mer Soleil Chardonnay BTL
$46.00
Carmel Road Pinot Noir
$36.00
Ken Wright Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley
$62.00
Lyric Pinot Noir
$40.00
Decoy by Duckhorn Merlot
$44.00
Btl. Joel Gott Cab 815
$52.00
Murphy Goode Cabernet Sauvignon
$34.00
Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon
$165.00
Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon
$150.00
Prisoner Red Blend
$100.00
Terra d'Oro Zinfandel
$65.00
Terra d'Oro Barbera
$85.00
Seaglass Rose BOTTLE
$36.00
Charles & Charles GLASS
$8.00
Charles & Charles BOTTLE
$32.00
Cambria Rose BOTTLE
$40.00
1 oz Taste
Seaglass rose GLS
charles &charles rose GLS
$8.00
Notorious pink rose GLS
Bravium rose GLS
Cambria rose GLS
Benvolio presocco GLS
Seaglass rose BTL
charles &charles rose BTL
Notorious pink rose BTL
Bravium rose BTL
Cambria rose BTL
Benvolio presocco BTL
Seaglass rose HH
charles &charles rose HH
Notorious pink rose HH
Bravium rose HH
Cambria rose HH
Benvolio presocco HH
Benvolio Prosecco GLASS
$11.00
Benvolio Prosecco BOTTLE
$44.00
Moet Chandon GLASS
$17.00
Moet Chandon BOTTLE
$85.00
Veuve Clicquot BOTTLE
$225.00Out of stock
Piper-Heidsieck BOTTLE
$150.00
Taittinger Sparkling Wine
$90.00
1 oz Taste
Seaglass rose HH
charles &charles rose HH
Notorious pink rose HH
Bravium rose HH
Cambria rose HH
Benvolio presocco HH
Seaglass rose BTL
charles &charles rose BTL
Notorious pink rose BTL
Bravium rose BTL
Cambria rose BTL
Benvolio presocco BTL
Seaglass rose GLS
charles &charles rose GLS
$8.00
Notorious pink rose GLS
Bravium rose GLS
Cambria rose GLS
Benvolio presocco GLS
Vodka
Tequila
Rum
Bourbon/Whiskey
Scotch
Cognac/Cordials
Hot Beverages
RETAIL ITEMS
Shirts & Hoodies
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1721 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE 69361
Gallery
