Powerhouse Social 1721 Broadway

FOOD MENU

Starters

Powerhouse Popcorn

$1.50

Exclusive flavor

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Parmesan & almonds

Powerhouse Nachos

$13.00

cheese sauce, fresh jalapenos, black beans, tomatoes, chipotle sour cream

Brisket Burnt Ends

$16.00

bbq with johnny cakes

Hummus & Veggies

$10.00

fresh vegetables

Fondue & Pretzel Bites

$10.00

served fondue style

Asian Meatballs

$10.00

Asian style

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Choice of sauce

Tempura Cauli Bites

$15.00

buffalo or plain

Cheeseburger Sliders

$16.00

smoked gouda, caramelized onions

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Chili cheese or garlic parmesan

extra pretzel

$5.00

Extra Preztel Bites

$5.00

Soups

NE Corn Chowder

$6.00

Beef Chili

$6.00

Tomato Bisque

$6.00

Salads

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Caeser Salad

$11.00

Greek Salad

$8.00

Garden Veggie Salad

$10.00

side salad

$5.00

Handhelds

Powerhouse Burger

$13.00

Chili Cheeseburger

$14.00

Vegetable Burger

$12.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Brisket Tacos

$15.00

Grilled Chz & Tom Bisque

$13.00

Powerhouse Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Entrées

12 oz Ribeye

$31.00

8 oz Filet

$35.00

Roasted Chicken

$21.00

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Pork Chop

$23.00

Bolognese Spaghetti

$15.00

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Mushroom Risotto

$14.00

Starter Side Salad

$5.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$10.00

Petit four platter

$10.00

Crème brûlée

$10.00

A la Carte

Asian Slaw

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$4.00

Roasted Vegetable

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

3 Blackened Shrimp

$8.00

Salmon

$7.00

Kids Menu - Drink incld

Kids Spaghetti

$10.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kid Grilled Cheese w/FF

$10.00

Slider w/American & FF

$10.00

Garden Salad w/Chicken

$10.00

BEVERAGES

Soda

Iced Tea

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Cherry Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Diet Mt. Dew

$3.00

Sierra Mist aka Starry

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Lemonade, Tropicana

$3.00

Squirt

$3.00

Club Soda

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Ginger Beer, no refills

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Secret Coke @bar

$4.00

Bottled Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling

$5.00

Acqua Panna Still Water

$5.00

Specialty Cocktails

Everyday Vacation

$12.00

Be A Pirate

$11.00

Raspberry Fizz

$11.00

Wild Berry Fizz

$13.00

I'm Not Going to Make it Tomorrow

$12.00

This Might Hurt

$11.00

Papa`s Daiquri

$10.00

Powerhouse Margarita

$14.00

Cure For What Ails You

$10.00

NA Shirley Temple

$3.00

Everyday Vacation HH

$10.00

Be A Pirate HH

$12.00

Raspberry Fizz HH

$10.00

Im Not Going to make it tomorrow HH

$12.00

This Might Hurt HH

$12.00

Papa`s Daiquri HH

$12.00

Powerhouse Margarita HH

$12.00

Cure for what Ails you HH

$12.00

Martini HH

$7.00

Margarita HH

$4.00

Hot Toddy HH

$4.00

Long Island Iced Tea HH

$6.00

Mai Tai HH

$4.00

Margarita HH

$4.00

Mimosa HH

$3.00

Mint Julep HH

Moscow Mule HH

$4.00

Old Fashioned HH

$8.00

Screwdriver HH

$4.00

Tom Collins HH

$6.00

Classic Cocktails

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Martini

$11.00

French Martini

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Seabreeze

$9.00

Baybreeze

$9.00

White Russian

$10.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Mojito

$10.00

Paloma

$10.00

Margarita

$11.00

Negroni

$12.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Gimlet

$11.00

French Gimlet

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Beer

Flyover Seasonal Lager- Hellcat

$5.00

Powerhouse Amber

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Stella Artois HH Pilsner

$6.00

Bud Lite Lager

$4.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Kona Big Wave HH

$6.00

Flyover Hellcat Lager HH

$4.00

Powerhouse Amber HH

$4.00

Mich Ultra HH

$5.00

Stella Artois HH Pilsner

$6.00

Bud Light HH

$2.00

Golden Rd Mango HH

Kona Big Wave HH

$6.00

Modelo Especial HH

Blue Moon Hefewizen

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Busch Lite

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00Out of stock

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$4.00

Mich Ultra HH

$5.00

Modelo Negro

$5.00

Peroni

$5.00

Guinness, Can

$5.00

High Noon, Cherry

$5.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$5.00

High Noon Pineapple

$5.00

Elysian Contact Haze

$6.00

Goose IPA

$6.00

Rogue Dead Guy IPA

$6.00

Bud Zero

$4.00

Mich Ulta HH

$4.00

Heineken HH

$3.00

sweetwater HH

$4.00

Corona HH

$4.00

Modelo Negro HH

$4.00

Wine

Murphy Goode Chardonnay

$10.00

Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

La Crema Pinot Grigio

$11.00Out of stock

1 oz. Taste

Eroica Riesling Glass

$12.00

Murphy Goode Chardonnay

$9.00

Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

La Crema Pinot Grigio

$11.00Out of stock

Eroica Riesling

$12.00

Murphy Goode Chard BTL

$36.00

Napa Cellar Chard BTL

$48.00

Nyers Chard BTL

$48.00

Cakebread Chard BTL

$109.00

Matanzas Creek Sauv BTL

$46.00

Joel Gott Sauv Blanc BTL

$40.00

La Crema Pinot Grigio BTL

$44.00Out of stock

Ch.ST. Michele Eroica Riesling BTL

$47.00

Murphy goode chard HH

$6.00

Napa cellar chard HH

Nyers chard HH

Cakebread chard HH

matanzas creek sauv HH

Joel Gott Sauv HH

La Creme Pinot grigio HH

Ch.ST. Michel Eronica riesling HH

Carmel Road Pinot Noir

$10.00

Joel Gott 815 Cabernet

$13.00

Decoy by Duckhorn Merlot

$11.00

1 oz TASTE

Carmel road pinot noir GLS

$9.00

decoy by duckhorn merlot GLS

$11.00

Joel gott 815 cab GLS

$13.00

Carmel road pinot noir BTL

$36.00

Ken Wright pinot noir BTL

$62.00

lyric pinot noir BTL

$40.00

decoy by duckhorn merlot BTL

$44.00

Joel gott 815 cab BTL

$62.00

murphy goode cab BTL

$34.00

caymus cab BTL

$165.00

Prisoner red blend BTL

$100.00

terra d`oro Barbera BTL

$85.00

terra d`oro Zinfandel BTL

$65.00

Carmel road pinot noir HH

$5.00

Ken Wright pinot noir HH

lyric pinot noir HH

textbook merlot HH

decoy by duckhorn merlot HH

vista flores melbec HH

Joel gott 815 cab HH

murphy goode cab HH

silver oak cab HH

caymus cab HH

Prisoner red blend HH

terra d`oro Barbera HH

terra d`oro Sagiovese HH

Murphy Goode Chard BTL

$36.00

Napa Cellar Chard BTL

$48.00

Nyers Chard BTL

$48.00

Cakebread Chard BTL

$109.00

Matanzas Creek Sauv BTL

$46.00

Joel Gott Sauv Blanc BTL

$40.00

La Crema Pinot Grigio BTL

$44.00Out of stock

Ch.ST. Michele Eroica Riesling BTL

$47.00

Mer Soleil Chardonnay BTL

$46.00

Carmel Road Pinot Noir

$36.00

Ken Wright Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

$62.00

Lyric Pinot Noir

$40.00

Decoy by Duckhorn Merlot

$44.00

Btl. Joel Gott Cab 815

$52.00

Murphy Goode Cabernet Sauvignon

$34.00

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

$165.00

Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon

$150.00

Prisoner Red Blend

$100.00

Terra d'Oro Zinfandel

$65.00

Terra d'Oro Barbera

$85.00

Seaglass Rose BOTTLE

$36.00

Charles & Charles GLASS

$8.00

Charles & Charles BOTTLE

$32.00

Cambria Rose BOTTLE

$40.00

1 oz Taste

Seaglass rose GLS

charles &charles rose GLS

$8.00

Notorious pink rose GLS

Bravium rose GLS

Cambria rose GLS

Benvolio presocco GLS

Seaglass rose BTL

charles &charles rose BTL

Notorious pink rose BTL

Bravium rose BTL

Cambria rose BTL

Benvolio presocco BTL

Seaglass rose HH

charles &charles rose HH

Notorious pink rose HH

Bravium rose HH

Cambria rose HH

Benvolio presocco HH

Benvolio Prosecco GLASS

$11.00

Benvolio Prosecco BOTTLE

$44.00

Moet Chandon GLASS

$17.00

Moet Chandon BOTTLE

$85.00

Veuve Clicquot BOTTLE

$225.00Out of stock

Piper-Heidsieck BOTTLE

$150.00

Taittinger Sparkling Wine

$90.00

1 oz Taste

Seaglass rose HH

charles &charles rose HH

Notorious pink rose HH

Bravium rose HH

Cambria rose HH

Benvolio presocco HH

Seaglass rose BTL

charles &charles rose BTL

Notorious pink rose BTL

Bravium rose BTL

Cambria rose BTL

Benvolio presocco BTL

Seaglass rose GLS

charles &charles rose GLS

$8.00

Notorious pink rose GLS

Bravium rose GLS

Cambria rose GLS

Benvolio presocco GLS

Vodka

Grey Goose strawberry/lemongrass

$11.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$11.00

Grey Goose watermelon/basil

$11.00

Kettle One Vodka

$11.00

Vodka New Amsterdam

$8.00

Tito's Vodka

$9.00

Tequila

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

del maguey vida

$11.00

Tanteo jalapeno

$14.00

Corazon blanco tequila

$10.00

Maestro Dobel Reposado

$15.00

Maestro Dobel Silver

$13.00

Don Juilo Teq Blanco

$15.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire Gin

$10.00

Tanqueray Gin

$10.00

Hendricks Gin

$9.00Out of stock

Gin New Amsterdam

$8.00

Rum

Bacardi Silver

$9.00

Bacardi Rum Spiced

$8.00

Myers Dark Rum

$9.00

Plantation 3 Star

$9.00

Plantation OTFD

$9.00

Plantation Original Dark

$9.00

Flor De Cana 4yr

$10.00

Diplomatico Rum Exclusiva

$11.00

Plantation Pineapple

$9.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

Four Roses Yellow Label

$8.00

Old Forester Rye

$9.00

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Angels Envy Bbn

$15.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$10.00

Makers Mark Bourbon

$9.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$11.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Scotch

Macallan Dbl Cask 12

$22.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Glenlivet 12

$16.00

Dewars White Label

$10.00

Cognac/Cordials

Remy VSOP Cognac

$16.00

St. Germain

$10.00

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Dolin Vermouth

$8.00

Averna Amaro

$9.00

Noilly Prat Dry

$7.00

Carpano Antica

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$9.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Jägermeister

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00

Chambord

$11.00Out of stock

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea & honey

$4.00

Juice

Cranberry

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Orange

$5.00

RETAIL ITEMS

Popcorn

Large Bag Big Red Nebraska

$4.00

Hat

POWERHOUSE SOCIAL HAT

$30.00

Shirts & Hoodies

POWERHOUSE T-SHIRT

$35.00

POWERHOUSE HOODIE

$45.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1721 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE 69361

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

