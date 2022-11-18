Latin American
Chicken
Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie 55 Market Place
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Baltimore's best Peruvian charbroiled chicken!
Location
55 Market Place, Baltimore, MD 21202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Judy's Island Grill - Park Heights
No Reviews
5216 Park Heights Avenue Baltimore, MD 21215
View restaurant
Burger Brothers - 14 Allegheny Ave. - Towson, MD 21204 - Open Monday-Saturday - 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM - Sunday 12 noon to 8p.m.
4.7 • 483
14 Allegheny Ave Towson, MD 21204
View restaurant