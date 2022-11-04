Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Poyoteca - Rockville

323 Reviews

$$

14921 Shady Grove Rd

Unit G

Rockville, MD 20850

Popular Items

Whole Chicken Three Sides
1/4 White
1/4 Dark

Individual Meals

1/4 Dark

1/4 Dark

$10.99

Peruvian style rotisserie chicken, drumstick and thigh portion. Comes with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.

1/4 White

1/4 White

$11.29

Peruvian style rotisserie chicken, breast and wing portion. Comes with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.

1/2 Chicken

1/2 Chicken

$13.99

Peruvian rotisserie chicken, quarter white meat and quarter dark meat portions. Served with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.

1/2 Dark

$13.99

Peruvian rotisserie chicken, two quarter dark meat portions. Served with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.

1/2 White

$14.49

Peruvian rotisserie chicken, two quarter white meat portions. Served with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.

Veggie Platter

Veggie Platter

$9.99

Pick any 4 of our delicious sides to create your perfect platter.

Family Meals

Whole Chicken Three Sides

Whole Chicken Three Sides

$28.99

Peruvian style rotisserie chicken, 2 dark meat and 2 white meat portions. Served with 3 large sides and 6 sauces.

Family Special (2 Chickens 6 Sides)

$55.99

Two of our whole chickens (8 pieces) and six large sides of your choice. Feeds 6 - 8.

Gourmet Bowls

Pollo Saltado

Pollo Saltado

$13.99

Peruvian style chicken stir fry served with red and green onions, tomato, cilantro, steak fries, and white rice

Lomo Saltado

$16.49

Peruvian style beef tenderloin stir fry served with red and green onions, tomato, cilantro, steak fries, and white rice.

Camarones Saltado

$16.49

Peruvian style shrimp stir fry served with red and green onions, tomato, cilantro, steak fries, and white rice

Southwest Bowl - Chicken (Pollo)

$13.99

Chicken, chipotle aioli, grilled cherry tomatoes, grilled corn, avocado, black beans, romaine lettuce, cilantro, long grain rice.

Southwest Bowl - Steak (Lomo)

$15.99

Steak, chipotle aioli, grilled cherry tomatoes, grilled corn, avocado, black beans, romaine lettuce, cilantro, long grain rice.

Southwest Bowl - Shrimp (Camarones)

Southwest Bowl - Shrimp (Camarones)

$15.99

Shrimp, chipotle aioli, grilled cherry tomatoes, grilled corn, avocado, black beans, romaine lettuce, cilantro, long grain rice.

Arroz Chaufa - Chicken (Pollo)

Arroz Chaufa - Chicken (Pollo)

$11.99

Peru's take on chicken fried rice. Wok fried with long grain rice, our rotisserie chicken, beef hot dogs, eggs, red and green peppers, and green onions.

Arroz Chaufa - Steak (Lomo)

$14.99

Peru's take on steak fried rice. Wok fried with long grain rice, steak, beef hot dogs, eggs, red and green peppers, and green onions.

Arroz Chaufa - Shrimp (Camarones)

$14.99

Peru's take on shrimp fried rice. Wok fried with long grain rice, shrimp, beef hot dogs, eggs, red and green peppers, and green onions.

Salads

Cuzco Caesar

Cuzco Caesar

$11.49

Mixed greens, chicken breast, shaved parmesan, croutons, cherry tomatoes, rocoto caesar dressing

Inca Salad

Inca Salad

$11.49

Mixed greens, chicken breast, goat cheese, dried cranberries, walnuts, red onions, balsamic dressing

Avocado Passion Salad

Avocado Passion Salad

$11.49

Mixed greens, chicken breast, avocado, quinoa, red onions, choclo sweet corn, cherry tomatoes, passion fruit dressing

Veggie Power Salad

Veggie Power Salad

$11.49

Mixed greens, ensalada rusa, choclo sweet corn, quinoa salad, sweet potatoes, black beans, plantains, avocado, house dressing

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$11.49

Romaine, diced chicken, black beans, sweet corn, green and red peppers, shredded carrots, avocado, tortilla strips, shredded cheese, aji amarillo sour cream.

Sandwiches

Rico Chicken Sub

Rico Chicken Sub

$10.49

Pulled rotisserie chicken, swiss, romaine, roasted onions and peppers, house dressing on a hoagie roll. Served with a side your choice.

Fried Plantain and Black Bean Burrito

$10.49

Flour tortilla, white rice, black beans, fried plantains, pico de gallo, cilantro, shredded monterey jack and cheddar cheese, aji amarillo sour cream, house dressing

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$10.49

Flour tortilla, rotisserie chicken, white rice, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro, shredded monterey jack and cheddar cheese, aji amarillo sour cream, house dressing

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$10.49

White rice, black beans, shredded monterrey jack and cheddar cheese, aji amarillo sour cream, roasted corn, red and green peppers, tomato, avocado, cilantro in a flour tortilla. Served with the side of your choice.

Kids

Kids Taco

Kids Taco

$8.99

Two soft shell tacos with chicken, romaine, pico de gallo, cilantro, monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with one side and two sauces.

Kids Rotisserie Chicken

Kids Rotisserie Chicken

$8.99

A quarter piece of our Peruvian rotisserie chicken, served with one side and 2 sauces.

Drinks

Chicha Morada

Chicha Morada

$2.99

Peruvian Purple Corn, Cinnamon, Cloves, Pineapple, Apple, Lime

Maracuya

Maracuya

$2.99

Passion Fruits Juice

Inca Kola

$2.49Out of stock
20oz Bottles

20oz Bottles

$2.49

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.49

Desserts

A rich, sweet custard topped with caramel sauce.

Alfajor

$3.99

A crumbly sandwich cookie filled with a layer of dulce de leche.

Tres Leches

$4.49

Tres leches literally means "Three Milks". It's an ultra light sponge cake soaked in a sweet milk mixture.

Flan

$4.49

Chicken A La Carte

Quarter Chicken (No Sides)

$6.99

Half Chicken (No Sides)

$10.99

Whole Chicken (No Sides)

$21.99

Sides

Steak Fries

$3.99+

Yucca

$3.99+

Plantains

$3.99+

White Rice

$3.99+

Arroz Chaufa

$3.99+

Black Beans

$3.99+

Green Beans and Onions

$3.99+

Brussel Sprouts & Carrots

$3.99+

Aji Mac N Cheese

$3.99+

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99+

Choclo Sweet Corn

$3.99+

Ensalada Rusa

$3.99+

House Salad

$3.99+

Quinoa Salad

$3.99+

Coleslaw

$3.99+
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14921 Shady Grove Rd, Unit G, Rockville, MD 20850

Directions

