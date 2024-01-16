Ppapa's Pizza Bar 38 Main Street Ext
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Bar pizza at it's best!
Location
38 Main Street Ext, Plymouth, MA 02360
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Plymouth
The Blue Eyed Crab Caribbean Grill & Rum Bar - 170 Water St
4.0 • 912
170 Water St Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurant