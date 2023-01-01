Restaurant header imageView gallery

Patrick Properties Hospitality Group 442 King Street

review star

No reviews yet

442 King Street

Charleston, SC 29403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Galentine's Day Options

Bubbles + BFs Bundle

Bubbles + BFs Bundle

$60.00

Celebrate with your first loves... your friends! Includes a bottle of bubbles, cheese + charcuterie, and 6 red velvet cupcakes. Choose between "Sweet," "Salty," "Gal Pals" sentiments or "Roses or Sprinkles" for beautifully-decorated message-free cupcakes.

Bubbles + BFs Bundle (GF)

Bubbles + BFs Bundle (GF)

$66.00

Gluten free! Celebrate with your friends! Includes a bottle of bubbles, cheese + charcuterie (no crostini), and 6 GF red velvet cupcakes. Choose between "Sweet," "Salty," and "Gal Pals" sentiments or "Roses or Sprinkles" for message-free cupcakes.

Bottle of Bubbles (GF)

Bottle of Bubbles (GF)

$16.00

Sparkling cava

Cheese + Charcuterie (GF w/out crostini)

Cheese + Charcuterie (GF w/out crostini)

$30.00

Herb goat, Brie, blue cheese, assorted salami, mustards, nuts, pickled vegetables, crostini (GF without the crostini)

6 Red Velvet Cupcakes

6 Red Velvet Cupcakes

$22.00

Celebrate with your first loves... your friends! Includes 6 red velvet cupcakes. Choose between "Sweet," Salty" or "Gal Pals" sentiments, or go with "Roses or Sprinkles" for beautifully-decorated message-free cupcakes.

6 Red Velvet Cupcakes (GF)

6 Red Velvet Cupcakes (GF)

$28.00

Gluten free! Celebrate with your first loves... your friends! Includes 6 GF red velvet cupcakes. Choose between "Sweet," "Salty" or "Gal Pals" sentiments, or go with "Roses or Sprinkles" for beautifully-decorated message-free cupcakes.

12 Mini Red Velvet Cupcakes

12 Mini Red Velvet Cupcakes

$22.00

Comes with 12 sprinkles-covered mini red velvet cupcakes.

12 Mini Red Velvet Cupcakes (GF)

12 Mini Red Velvet Cupcakes (GF)

$28.00

Gluten free! Comes with 12 sprinkles-covered GF mini red velvet cupcakes.

Valentine's Day Options

Sweetheart Dinner Package

Sweetheart Dinner Package

$85.00

Includes a bottle of bubbles, 12 jump shrimp cocktail appetizer, choice of 2 entrées below (no substitutions), and 2 red velvet cupcakes. **Cooking + reheating instructions will be included**

Sweetheart Dinner Package (Pescatarian - CONTAINS EGGS)

Sweetheart Dinner Package (Pescatarian - CONTAINS EGGS)

$85.00

**Contains eggs** Includes a bottle of bubbles, 12 jump shrimp cocktail appetizer, choice of 2 entrées below (no substitutions), and 2 red velvet cupcakes. **Cooking + reheating instructions will be included**

Sweetheart Dinner Package (GF)

Sweetheart Dinner Package (GF)

$87.00

Includes a bottle of bubbles, 12 jump shrimp cocktail appetizer, choice of 2 entrées below (no substitutions), and 2 gluten free red velvet cupcakes. **Cooking + reheating instructions will be included**

Bottle of Bubbles (GF)

Bottle of Bubbles (GF)

$16.00

Sparkling cava

Cheese + Charcuterie (GF without crostini)

Cheese + Charcuterie (GF without crostini)

$30.00

Herb goat, Brie, blue cheese, assorted salami, mustards, nuts, pickled vegetables, crostini (GF without the crostini)

6 Red Velvet Cupcakes

6 Red Velvet Cupcakes

$22.00

Choose between "Sweet" for cupcakes with loving sentiments, or choose "Roses or Sprinkles" for message-free cupcakes. Comes with 6 red velvet cupcakes.

6 Red Velvet Cupcakes (GF)

6 Red Velvet Cupcakes (GF)

$28.00

Gluten free! Choose between "Sweet" for cupcakes with loving sentiments, or choose "Roses or Sprinkles" for message-free cupcakes. Comes with 6 GF red velvet cupcakes.

12 Mini Red Velvet Cupcakes

12 Mini Red Velvet Cupcakes

$22.00

Comes with 12 sprinkles-covered mini red velvet cupcakes.

12 Mini Red Velvet Cupcakes (GF)

12 Mini Red Velvet Cupcakes (GF)

$28.00

Gluten free! Comes with 12 sprinkles-covered mini red velvet cupcakes.

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Whether you're single or taken, PPHG has you covered with sweet, salty, savory, and even gluten-free to-go offerings for Galentine's Day + Valentine's Day! Online ordering ends FEBRUARY 8! CURBSIDE PICK-UP: All order can be picked up at Parcel 32, located at 442 King Street. Friday, Feb. 12 (1-4pm) Saturday, Feb. 13 (11am-3pm) Sunday, Feb. 14 (10am-1pm)

Website

Location

442 King Street, Charleston, SC 29403

Directions

Gallery
Patrick Properties Hospitality Group image
Patrick Properties Hospitality Group image

Similar restaurants in your area

Toast - 127 - King Street
orange starNo Reviews
451 King St Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
John King Grill & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
428 King Street Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Cafecito - 471 King St
orange starNo Reviews
471 King St Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Uncork - Charleston
orange starNo Reviews
476 King Street Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Stella's Charleston
orange starNo Reviews
114 Saint Phillip Street Charleston, SC 24903
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - King Street
orange star4.5 • 1,403
501-A King Street Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charleston

El Jefe Food Truck - 468 King St
orange star4.1 • 1,445
468 King St Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - King Street
orange star4.5 • 1,403
501-A King Street Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Calhoun
orange star4.7 • 650
168 Calhoun Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charleston
French Quarter
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Daniel Island
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Cannonborough
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Ansonborough
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
West Ashley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston