Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

PPole Pizza Hallandale

review star

No reviews yet

1113 East Hallandale Beach Blvd

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

PPole Pizza For the People on the go. Create what you crave with our variety of fresh doughs, sauces, cheeses and toppings.

Location

1113 East Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Directions

Gallery
PPole Hallandale image
PPole Hallandale image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizza Pie
orange star4.5 • 21
225 Cabrillo Hwy S 106 C Half Moon Bay, CA 94019
View restaurantnext
Blue Line Pizza
orange star4.7 • 7,072
1201 San Carlos Ave San Carlos, CA 94070
View restaurantnext
Russo's Pizzeria Bar and Grille - Hopkins
orange star4.5 • 643
100 E Main St Hopkins, MI 49316
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Coco's Italian Market & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
411 51st. Ave Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
Love Supreme Pizza Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2805 Manor Rd. Austin, TX 78722
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hallandale Beach

Bissaleh - 501 Silks Run Suit 1130
orange star4.2 • 276
501 Silks Run Suit 1130 Hallandale, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
Cao Bakery and Cafe - #12 Hallandale
orange star4.5 • 231
116 W Hallandale Beach BLVD Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
The Blues Burgers - Hallandale
orange star4.6 • 155
801 North Federal Highway Hallandale, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
Don Lolo's
orange star4.4 • 146
822 W Hallandale Beach Blvd Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
Icebox Cafe (Hallandale Beach)
orange star4.0 • 131
219 NE 3RD ST HALLANDALE, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
Pastry Is Art - at the Gulfstream Park
orange star4.2 • 90
601 Silks Run Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hallandale Beach
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (300 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (47 restaurants)
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (974 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston