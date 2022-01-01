Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

P.Pole Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

279 Miracle Mile

Coral Gables, FL 33134

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Toppings Pizza

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

2 Toppings Pizza

2 Toppings Pizza

$10.00

Build your own pizza with 2 toppings of your choice, after adding the sauce, spinach base, mozzarella cheese base and condiments.

All Toppings Pizza

All Toppings Pizza

$12.00

Build your own pizza with as many toppings as you want. Adding more than 6 toppings (after sauce and cheese base) can alter the quality of the pizza with a risk of undercooked dough and sogginess.

B.B.Q Ppole

B.B.Q Ppole

$13.00

BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, roasted onions, pineapple, chicken and bacon.

Veggie Ppole

Veggie Ppole

$13.00

Chia dough, tomato sauce, mozzarella, sweet peppers, roasted onions, mushrooms, fresh roasted zucchini, cherry tomatoes.

Meat Ppole

Meat Ppole

$13.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, ham and ranch sauce.

Gables Ppole

Gables Ppole

$13.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, ham and ranch sauce

Pesto Ppole

Pesto Ppole

$13.00

Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, chicken, fresh roasted zucchini.

Italian Ppole

Italian Ppole

$13.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, arugula, black olives and a balsamic glaze.

Extras

$2.00

Desserts & Snacks

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.00

Lady fingers dipped in espresso, cream of mascarpone and cocoa powder.

Crostatina

Crostatina

$4.00

Italian tart with orange jam.

Lemon Cookie (Vegan)

Lemon Cookie (Vegan)

$5.00Out of stock

Lemon and poppyseed vegan cookie. 4.25oz

Oats & Raisins Cookie (Vegan)

Oats & Raisins Cookie (Vegan)

$5.00

Oatmeal, raisin and walnuts vegan cookie. 4.25oz

Cranberry Cookie (Vegan)

Cranberry Cookie (Vegan)

$5.00Out of stock

Cranberry orange vegan cookie. 4.25oz

Double Chocolate Cookie (Vegan)

Double Chocolate Cookie (Vegan)

$5.00

Double chocolate vegan cookie. 4.25oz

Peanut Butter Cookie (Vegan)

Peanut Butter Cookie (Vegan)

$5.00Out of stock

Peanut butter vegan cookie. 4.25oz

Colossal Chocolate Chips Cookie (Vegan)

Colossal Chocolate Chips Cookie (Vegan)

$5.00

Colossal chocolate chip vegan cookie. 4.25oz

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chips Cookie (Vegan)

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chips Cookie (Vegan)

$5.00

Peanut butter and chocolate chips vegan cookie. 4.25oz

Oatmeal Chocolate Chips Cookie

Oatmeal Chocolate Chips Cookie

$5.00

Oatmeal chocolate chip vegan cookie. 4.25oz

Explosive Expresso Cookie

Explosive Expresso Cookie

$5.00

Explosive espresso vegan cookie chips. 4.25oz

Snicker Doodle

Snicker Doodle

$5.00

Snicker doodle vegan cookie. 4.25oz

Chips Original

Chips Original

$3.00

Lillies original kettle chips. 1.375oz bag

Chips BBQ

Chips BBQ

$3.00

Chips flavored with bbq sauce tradicional lilies 1.37oz bag

Chips Sea Salt

Chips Sea Salt

$3.00

Lillies sea salt kettle chips. 1.375oz bag

Chips Cheddar

Chips Cheddar

$3.00

Lillies cheddar and paprika kettle chips. 1.375oz bag

Chips Buttermilk

Chips Buttermilk

$3.00

Lillies buttermilk and sweet onions kettle chips. 1.375oz bag

Dolci di Ameretti

Dolci di Ameretti

$4.00

Delicious muffin on base amaretti cookies and dark chocolate homemade with love .

Drinks

Roots Tea

Roots Tea

$4.00

Red beets, turmeric, ginger, lemon and honey.

Citrus Tea

Citrus Tea

$4.00

Orange, lemon, tamarind and honey.

Ppole Water

Ppole Water

$2.00

P.Pole flat water.

Perrier

Perrier

$3.00

Fountain Soda

$2.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00
Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$4.00
Mexican Fanta

Mexican Fanta

$4.00

Free Soda Review

Kambucha

$4.00

Beer

Stella Artois

Stella Artois

$5.00

Stella Artois beer can of 11.2 FL oz *Must be 21 or older to order. We check ID.

Veza Sur

Veza Sur

$5.00

Veza Sur beer bottle of 11.2 FL oz *Must be 21 or older to order. We check ID.

Wine

Pinot Grigio

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Pinot Grigio from Copa Vino. 187 ml *Must be 21 or older to order. We check ID.

Cabernet Sauvignon

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.00

Cabernet Sauvignon from Copa Vino. 187 ml *Must be 21 or older to order. We check ID.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

PPole Pizza For the People on the go. Create what you crave with our variety of fresh doughs, sauces, cheeses and toppings.

Location

279 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Directions

Gallery
PPole Pizza image
PPole Pizza image
PPole Pizza image
PPole Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Coppola's Bistro Ristorante - 2305 Ponce de Leon Blvd
orange star4.3 • 805
2305 ponce de leon Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Cèrto
orange starNo Reviews
1200 SW 57th Ave West Miami, FL 33144
View restaurantnext
La Pizza 1789
orange starNo Reviews
5840 SW 71 Street South Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
Stanzione 87
orange starNo Reviews
87 sw 8th st miami fl miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Piola - Brickell
orange starNo Reviews
1250 S Miami Ave Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
K Pizza - Dadeland Miami
orange star4.8 • 72
8434 S Dixie Hwy Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Coral Gables

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Coral Gables
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston