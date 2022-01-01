- Home
Prados Modern Mexican Cantina
21 Meadow Circle Dr
St 326
Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367
FAMILY KITS
Fajita Kit
Choice of 2 meats (steak, shrimp, chicken or veggies), cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, smashed black beans, cilantro rice, and tortillas
Taco Kit
Choice of 2 meats (seasoned beef, shredded chicken, chorizo, barbacoa beef, pork carnitas), cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, smashed black beans, cilantro rice and tortillas
Enchilada Bake (4)
White corn tortillas, layered with cilantro rice, smashed black beans, seasoned ground beef, enchilada sauce, and melted chihuahua cheese
Enchilada Bake (6)
White corn tortillas, layered with cilantro rice, smashed black beans, seasoned ground beef, enchilada sauce, and melted chihuahua cheese
Taco Mac & Cheese (4)
Macaroni noodles tossed in our queso and topped with melted cheese, taco meat, pico de gallo and pickled jalapenos
Taco Mac & Cheese (6)
Macaroni noodles tossed in our queso and topped with melted cheese, taco meat, pico de gallo and pickled jalapenos
BEVERAGES
SIGNATURE DIPS
APPETIZERS
Nachos
Crisp corn tostada shells topped with smashed black beans, melted chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and house jalapenos
Loaded Sidewinders
Spiral cut potatoes fried crisp and loaded with queso, bacon, pico de gallo and avocado ranch
Smoked Ancho Chicken Wings
Smoked then grilled to order and tossed in our honey chipotle glaze and served with avocado ranch
Jalapeno Popper Dip
Blend of cream cheese, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, bacon and topped with seasoned panko bread crumbs
Ceviche
Calamari and shrimp tossed in a Mojo sauce with cucumber, tomato and red onion, served with house guacamole and chips
Shrimp Diablo
TACOS
Beef Tacos
2 hard corn or flour tortillas, lettuce, cheddar cheese and fire roasted tomato salsa with cilantro rice and smashed black beans
Chicken Tacos
2 hard corn or flour tortillas, roasted corn, cotija cheese, topped with mango habanero salsa with cilantro rice and smashed black beans
Fried Chicken Tacos
2 hard corn or flour tortillas, bacon, lettuce, pico de gallo, and avocado ranch with cilantro rice and smashed black beans
Shrimp Tacos
2 hard corn or flour tortillas with cilantro rice and smashed black beans
Steak Tacos
2 hard corn or flour tortillas, crispy onion straws, pickled jalapeno, chimichurri and avocado ranch with cilantro rice and smashed black beans
Taco of the Month
Ask for details. 2 hard corn or flour tortillas with cilantro rice and smashed black beans
Baja Fish Taco
Pork Carnitas Tacos
Chorizo & Sweet Potato Tacos
Philly Cheesesteak Tacos
FAJITAS
2 Meat Fajitas
Served sizzling with onions, bell peppers and your choice of meats. Served with warmed flour tortillas, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, smashed black beans and cilantro rice
3 Meat Fajitas
Served sizzling with onions, bell peppers and your choice of meats. Served with warmed flour tortillas, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, smashed black beans and cilantro rice
Chicken Fajitas
Served sizzling with onions, bell peppers and your choice of meats. Served with warmed flour tortillas, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, smashed black beans and cilantro rice
Shrimp Fajitas
Served sizzling with onions, bell peppers and your choice of meats. Served with warmed flour tortillas, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, smashed black beans and cilantro rice
Steak Fajitas
Served sizzling with onions, bell peppers and your choice of meats. Served with warmed flour tortillas, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, smashed black beans and cilantro rice
Veggie Fajitas
Served sizzling with onions, bell peppers and your choice of meats. Served with warmed flour tortillas, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, smashed black beans and cilantro rice
BURRITOS
Beef Bowl
Cilantro rice, avocado crema, chihuahua cheese, and black bean corn salsa. Served on smoked tomato butter with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Beef Burrito
Cilantro rice, avocado crema, chihuahua cheese, and black bean corn salsa. Served on smoked tomato butter with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Chicken Bowl
Cilantro rice, avocado crema, chihuahua cheese, and black bean corn salsa. Served on smoked tomato butter with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Chicken Burrito
Cilantro rice, avocado crema, chihuahua cheese, and black bean corn salsa. Served on smoked tomato butter with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Shrimp Bowl
Cilantro rice, avocado crema, chihuahua cheese, and black bean corn salsa. Served on smoked tomato butter with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Shrimp Burrito
Cilantro rice, avocado crema, chihuahua cheese, and black bean corn salsa. Served on smoked tomato butter with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Steak Bowl
Cilantro rice, avocado crema, chihuahua cheese, and black bean corn salsa. Served on smoked tomato butter with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Steak Burrito
Cilantro rice, avocado crema, chihuahua cheese, and black bean corn salsa. Served on smoked tomato butter with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Veggie Bowl
Cilantro rice, avocado crema, chihuahua cheese, and black bean corn salsa. Served on smoked tomato butter with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Veggie Burrito
Cilantro rice, avocado crema, chihuahua cheese, and black bean corn salsa. Served on smoked tomato butter with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Carnitas Bowl
Carnitas Burrito
Chorizo Bowl
Chorizo Burrito
QUESADILLAS
Beef Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla with melted chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo and your favorite meat, served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla with melted chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo and your favorite meat, served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla with melted chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo and your favorite meat, served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
Chorizo Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla with melted chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo and your favorite meat, served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla with melted chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo and your favorite meat, served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
Steak Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla with melted chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo and your favorite meat, served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
Veggie Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla with melted chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo and your favorite meat, served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
Carnitas Quesadilla
CHIMICHANGAS
Beef Chimichanga
Flour tortilla stuffed with chihuahua cheese, cilantro rice, black beans and choice of meat, fried crispy and topped with queso, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
Chicken Chimichanga
Flour tortilla stuffed with chihuahua cheese, cilantro rice, black beans and choice of meat, fried crispy and topped with queso, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
Shrimp Chimichanga
Flour tortilla stuffed with chihuahua cheese, cilantro rice, black beans and choice of meat, fried crispy and topped with queso, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
Steak Chimichanga
Flour tortilla stuffed with chihuahua cheese, cilantro rice, black beans and choice of meat, fried crispy and topped with queso, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
Veggie Chimichanga
Flour tortilla stuffed with chihuahua cheese, cilantro rice, black beans and choice of meat, fried crispy and topped with queso, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
Carnitas Chimichanga
Chorizo Chimichanga
HOUSE SPECIALS
Kitchen Sink Burrito
Everything but the kitchen sink! Smoky pork, chorizo, seasoned ground beef, fried egg, cilantro lime rice, black beans and corn salsa all wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with our house made enchilada sauce, melted chihuahua cheese and fresh guacamole
Smoky BBQ Pork Nachos
White corn tortilla chips piled high and topped with our queso, smoky pork, chipotle BBQ sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and pickled jalapenos
Taco Mac & Cheese
Macaroni tossed in our house queso, topped with seasoned ground beef, chihuahuha cheese, pico de gallo and house jalapenos
Chorizo Mac & Cheese
Butternut Squash Quesadilla
Fajita Bowl
Ancho Salmon
SANDWICHES
KIDS
Kids Taco
Ages 12 and Under. Served with a beverage and choice of sidewinder fries or fruit cup
Kids Chicken
Ages 12 and Under. Served with a beverage and choice of sidewinder fries or fruit cup
Kids Quesadilla
Ages 12 and Under. Served with a beverage and choice of sidewinder fries or fruit cup
Kids Mac n Cheese
DESSERTS
Churro Waffles
Fresh waffles fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce and fresh berries
Tres Leches Cake
White cake baked and soaked in 3 creams, topped with caramel sauce, whipped cream and fresh berries
Bananas & Blondie
Xango Fried Cheesecake
SOUP & SALAD
SIDES
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
A modern Mexican Cantina with a twist!
21 Meadow Circle Dr, St 326, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367