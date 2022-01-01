Restaurant header imageView gallery

Prados Modern Mexican Cantina

No reviews yet

21 Meadow Circle Dr

St 326

Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367

Popular Items

Dip Trio
Beef Tacos
TOGO Fruit

FAMILY KITS

Feeds a family of 4, includes chips and fire roasted tomato salsa.

Fajita Kit

$65.00

Choice of 2 meats (steak, shrimp, chicken or veggies), cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, smashed black beans, cilantro rice, and tortillas

Taco Kit

$40.00

Choice of 2 meats (seasoned beef, shredded chicken, chorizo, barbacoa beef, pork carnitas), cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, smashed black beans, cilantro rice and tortillas

Enchilada Bake (4)

$35.00

White corn tortillas, layered with cilantro rice, smashed black beans, seasoned ground beef, enchilada sauce, and melted chihuahua cheese

Enchilada Bake (6)

$55.00

White corn tortillas, layered with cilantro rice, smashed black beans, seasoned ground beef, enchilada sauce, and melted chihuahua cheese

Taco Mac & Cheese (4)

$35.00

Macaroni noodles tossed in our queso and topped with melted cheese, taco meat, pico de gallo and pickled jalapenos

Taco Mac & Cheese (6)

$55.00

Macaroni noodles tossed in our queso and topped with melted cheese, taco meat, pico de gallo and pickled jalapenos

BEVERAGES

(32oz) YO! Margarita

(32oz) YO! Margarita

$25.00

Our signature YO! Margarita in a convenient 32oz. size!

Soda

Soda

$3.00

We proudly server Pepsi products

Iced Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Jarritos Lime

$3.00

Jarritos Orange

$3.00

SIGNATURE DIPS

Guacamole

$8.00

House made with fresh avocado, red onion, cilantro and lime

Queso Fundido

$7.00

Melted cheese blend topped with chorizo sausage

Dip Trio

$7.00

All three of our signature dips. Guacamole, Queso and Salsa of your choice

APPETIZERS

Nachos

$12.00

Crisp corn tostada shells topped with smashed black beans, melted chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and house jalapenos

Loaded Sidewinders

$12.00

Spiral cut potatoes fried crisp and loaded with queso, bacon, pico de gallo and avocado ranch

Smoked Ancho Chicken Wings

$14.00

Smoked then grilled to order and tossed in our honey chipotle glaze and served with avocado ranch

Jalapeno Popper Dip

$10.00

Blend of cream cheese, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, bacon and topped with seasoned panko bread crumbs

Ceviche

Ceviche

$13.00

Calamari and shrimp tossed in a Mojo sauce with cucumber, tomato and red onion, served with house guacamole and chips

Shrimp Diablo

$13.00

TACOS

Beef Tacos

$11.00

2 hard corn or flour tortillas, lettuce, cheddar cheese and fire roasted tomato salsa with cilantro rice and smashed black beans

Chicken Tacos

$11.00

2 hard corn or flour tortillas, roasted corn, cotija cheese, topped with mango habanero salsa with cilantro rice and smashed black beans

Fried Chicken Tacos

$11.00

2 hard corn or flour tortillas, bacon, lettuce, pico de gallo, and avocado ranch with cilantro rice and smashed black beans

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

2 hard corn or flour tortillas with cilantro rice and smashed black beans

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$12.00

2 hard corn or flour tortillas, crispy onion straws, pickled jalapeno, chimichurri and avocado ranch with cilantro rice and smashed black beans

Taco of the Month

$12.00

Ask for details. 2 hard corn or flour tortillas with cilantro rice and smashed black beans

Baja Fish Taco

$12.00

Pork Carnitas Tacos

$11.00

Chorizo & Sweet Potato Tacos

$11.00

Philly Cheesesteak Tacos

$12.00

FAJITAS

2 Meat Fajitas

$21.00

Served sizzling with onions, bell peppers and your choice of meats. Served with warmed flour tortillas, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, smashed black beans and cilantro rice

3 Meat Fajitas

$24.00

Served sizzling with onions, bell peppers and your choice of meats. Served with warmed flour tortillas, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, smashed black beans and cilantro rice

Chicken Fajitas

$17.00

Served sizzling with onions, bell peppers and your choice of meats. Served with warmed flour tortillas, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, smashed black beans and cilantro rice

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.00

Served sizzling with onions, bell peppers and your choice of meats. Served with warmed flour tortillas, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, smashed black beans and cilantro rice

Steak Fajitas

$19.00

Served sizzling with onions, bell peppers and your choice of meats. Served with warmed flour tortillas, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, smashed black beans and cilantro rice

Veggie Fajitas

$19.00

Served sizzling with onions, bell peppers and your choice of meats. Served with warmed flour tortillas, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, smashed black beans and cilantro rice

BURRITOS

Beef Bowl

$13.00

Cilantro rice, avocado crema, chihuahua cheese, and black bean corn salsa. Served on smoked tomato butter with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Beef Burrito

$13.00

Cilantro rice, avocado crema, chihuahua cheese, and black bean corn salsa. Served on smoked tomato butter with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Chicken Bowl

$13.00

Cilantro rice, avocado crema, chihuahua cheese, and black bean corn salsa. Served on smoked tomato butter with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Chicken Burrito

$13.00

Cilantro rice, avocado crema, chihuahua cheese, and black bean corn salsa. Served on smoked tomato butter with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Shrimp Bowl

$15.00

Cilantro rice, avocado crema, chihuahua cheese, and black bean corn salsa. Served on smoked tomato butter with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Shrimp Burrito

$15.00

Cilantro rice, avocado crema, chihuahua cheese, and black bean corn salsa. Served on smoked tomato butter with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Steak Bowl

$15.00

Cilantro rice, avocado crema, chihuahua cheese, and black bean corn salsa. Served on smoked tomato butter with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Steak Burrito

$15.00

Cilantro rice, avocado crema, chihuahua cheese, and black bean corn salsa. Served on smoked tomato butter with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Veggie Bowl

$14.00

Cilantro rice, avocado crema, chihuahua cheese, and black bean corn salsa. Served on smoked tomato butter with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Veggie Burrito

$14.00

Cilantro rice, avocado crema, chihuahua cheese, and black bean corn salsa. Served on smoked tomato butter with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Carnitas Bowl

$13.00

Carnitas Burrito

$13.00

Chorizo Bowl

$13.00

Chorizo Burrito

$13.00

QUESADILLAS

Beef Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled flour tortilla with melted chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo and your favorite meat, served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Grilled flour tortilla with melted chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo and your favorite meat, served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled flour tortilla with melted chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo and your favorite meat, served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream

Chorizo Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled flour tortilla with melted chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo and your favorite meat, served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.00

Grilled flour tortilla with melted chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo and your favorite meat, served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream

Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

Grilled flour tortilla with melted chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo and your favorite meat, served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled flour tortilla with melted chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo and your favorite meat, served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream

Carnitas Quesadilla

$12.00

CHIMICHANGAS

Beef Chimichanga

$13.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with chihuahua cheese, cilantro rice, black beans and choice of meat, fried crispy and topped with queso, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

Chicken Chimichanga

$13.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with chihuahua cheese, cilantro rice, black beans and choice of meat, fried crispy and topped with queso, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

Shrimp Chimichanga

$15.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with chihuahua cheese, cilantro rice, black beans and choice of meat, fried crispy and topped with queso, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

Steak Chimichanga

$15.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with chihuahua cheese, cilantro rice, black beans and choice of meat, fried crispy and topped with queso, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

Veggie Chimichanga

$14.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with chihuahua cheese, cilantro rice, black beans and choice of meat, fried crispy and topped with queso, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

Carnitas Chimichanga

$13.00

Chorizo Chimichanga

$13.00

HOUSE SPECIALS

Kitchen Sink Burrito

$15.00

Everything but the kitchen sink! Smoky pork, chorizo, seasoned ground beef, fried egg, cilantro lime rice, black beans and corn salsa all wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with our house made enchilada sauce, melted chihuahua cheese and fresh guacamole

Smoky BBQ Pork Nachos

Smoky BBQ Pork Nachos

$13.00

White corn tortilla chips piled high and topped with our queso, smoky pork, chipotle BBQ sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and pickled jalapenos

Taco Mac & Cheese

Taco Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Macaroni tossed in our house queso, topped with seasoned ground beef, chihuahuha cheese, pico de gallo and house jalapenos

Chorizo Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Butternut Squash Quesadilla

$14.00

Fajita Bowl

$13.00

Ancho Salmon

$20.00

SANDWICHES

Prados Burger

$14.00

8oz. burger patty, chihuahua cheese, chimichurri aioli and tomato jam served on a fresh bun with sidewinder fries

BBQ Burger

$13.00

What the Cluck?

$13.00

Fried Fish Sand

$14.00

Popper Dip Burger

$15.00

KIDS

Kids Taco

$6.00

Ages 12 and Under. Served with a beverage and choice of sidewinder fries or fruit cup

Kids Chicken

$6.00

Ages 12 and Under. Served with a beverage and choice of sidewinder fries or fruit cup

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Ages 12 and Under. Served with a beverage and choice of sidewinder fries or fruit cup

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.00

DESSERTS

Churro Waffles

Churro Waffles

$9.00

Fresh waffles fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce and fresh berries

Tres Leches Cake

$9.00

White cake baked and soaked in 3 creams, topped with caramel sauce, whipped cream and fresh berries

Bananas & Blondie

$11.00

Xango Fried Cheesecake

$10.00

SOUP & SALAD

Taco Salad

$12.00

Mixed baby lettuce, black bean and corn salsa, pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese and avocado ranch with your choice of meat - ground beef or shredded chicken

BOWL Daily Soup

$6.00

Ask for details

Lunch Combo

$9.00

SWest Caesar Wedge

$13.00

SIDES

SIDE Black Beans

$4.00

SIDE Street Corn

$4.00

SIDE Sidewinder Fries

$4.00

SIDE Red Chile Rice

$4.00

SIDE Grilled Veggies

$4.00

SIDE Guacamole

$2.00

SIDE Queso

$2.00

SIDE Salsa

$1.00

SIDE Sour Cream

$0.50

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Cocktails TOGO

TOGO Signature Yo

$13.50

TOGO Frozen

$8.50

TOGO Sangrita

$9.50

TOGO House

$7.50

TOGO Fruit

$10.50

TOGO Black Cadillac

$15.50

Food

Baja Bruschetta

$13.00

Tostada Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Roasted Pollo Verde

$15.00Out of stock

Chichirron Entree

$17.00Out of stock

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$14.00Out of stock

Burrata Cheese

$12.00Out of stock

Gnocchi

$18.00

Avocado Hummus

$11.00
