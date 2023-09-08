Praeliza Fusion Kitchen LLC 343 E 3rd St
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Praeliza Fusion Kitchen will be opening soon to bring you the experience of global fusion cuisine. Our menu combines culinary creativity with fresh quality ingredients and homemade spices to give a unique experience to our customers. We offer dishes inspired by Italian, Turkish, Indian, Korean, Chinese, American, and Middle Eastern cuisines along with international weekly specials.
Location
343 E 3rd St, Albert Lea, MN 56007
