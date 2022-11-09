Bakeries
Prager Brothers Artisan Breads Carlsbad
741 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info
We are a craft bakery specializing in high quality breads. Our mission is to restore the time-honored tradition of baking artisan breads.
Location
5611 Palmer Way, Ste C, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe - Scripps Poway Parkway - 2
No Reviews
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway San Diego, CA 92131
View restaurant
0050 - San Diego (UTC)
No Reviews
4313 La Jolla Village Drive Ste 2275 San Diego, CA 92122
View restaurant