Prager Brothers Artisan Breads imageView gallery
Bakeries

Prager Brothers Artisan Breads Carlsbad

741 Reviews

$$

5611 Palmer Way

Ste C

Carlsbad, CA 92010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

(2) Bavarian Pretzels
(2) Molasses Cookies

Seasonal Menu

Mocha Rye Cookie (2)

Mocha Rye Cookie (2)

$6.00

*Orders come in multiples of 2* Coffee infused cookies, to pair with your actual coffee for an extra-boosted morning of course!

Vegan Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (2)

Vegan Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (2)

$6.00

Oat Flour - subtle cereal flavor. Oats are high in protein but low in carbohydrates, making this cookie a great alternative because it is full of healthy whole and rolled oats.

Pumpkin Maple Cake (whole)

Pumpkin Maple Cake (whole)

$26.00

PSL lovers unite! The most popular treat of the season is back and better than ever with the addition of whole grains and maple syrup!

Buckwheat Applesauce Cake (Whole)

Buckwheat Applesauce Cake (Whole)

$26.00

If buckwheat is your thing, then you will love this cake! Not as sweet as our other offerings, this earthy "grain" and the addition of honey give a wholesome take to this popular fall loaf.

Honey Pound Cake (whole)

Honey Pound Cake (whole)

$26.00
Cheddar Garlic And Herb Scone

Cheddar Garlic And Herb Scone

$4.00
Corn Muffin (V)

Corn Muffin (V)

$3.00

Whether you eat it for breakfast or as a side on a chilly evening, there's nothing corny about this corn muffin.

Sourdough

Country

Country

$7.00
Country (Sliced)

Country (Sliced)

$7.00

Pre-sliced and in a plastic bag.

Multigrain

Multigrain

$7.00
Multigrain (Sliced)

Multigrain (Sliced)

$7.00

Pre-sliced and in a plastic bag.

Raisin Walnut

Raisin Walnut

$7.50
Sesame

Sesame

$7.50

Whole Grain Sourdough

Walnut

Walnut

$7.50

Whole wheat, nutty, seedy, hardy, natural leaven. Available for pick-up Mon, Wed, Fri after 12 PM // Tues, Thurs, Sat, Sunday all day. *This bread cannot be sliced.

Miche

Miche

$12.00

Whole wheat, big round loaf, natural leaven.

1/2 Miche

1/2 Miche

$6.50

Packaged in a plastic bag.

Yeasted

French Baguette

French Baguette

$4.00

Crunchy crust, airy crumb, very traditional, yeast.

Ciabatta Roll (5 for $6)

Ciabatta Roll (5 for $6)

$6.00

5 for $6 – crisp crust, soft and light with a porous crumb.

(2) Bavarian Pretzels

(2) Bavarian Pretzels

$5.00

*Orders come in multiples of 2* Soft, chewy and salty with a lye-washed thin shell-like crust. Very traditional.

Olive Flatbread

Olive Flatbread

$5.50

topped with parmesan cheese and black olives - olive oil - light and chewy

Tomato Flatbread

Tomato Flatbread

$5.50

topped with parmesan cheese and organic tomato paste - olive oil - light and chewy

Pumpkin Seed Flatbread

Pumpkin Seed Flatbread

$5.50

topped with parmesan cheese and roasted organic pumpkinseeds - olive oil - light and chewy

Olive Oil Sea Salt Flatbread

Olive Oil Sea Salt Flatbread

$4.00

sea salt and organic rosemary - olive oil - vegan- light and chewy

Specials

Corn Muffin (V)

Corn Muffin (V)

$3.00

Whether you eat it for breakfast or as a side on a chilly evening, there's nothing corny about this corn muffin.

Sweets

Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$4.00

Housemade creme fraiche with fresh milled spelt flour and organic blueberries.

(2) Chocolate Chip Cookies

(2) Chocolate Chip Cookies

$6.00

*Orders come in multiples of 2* Dark chocolate, toasted walnuts, and flakey salt?! Thick AND chewy?! Need I say more?!

(2) Molasses Cookies

(2) Molasses Cookies

$6.00

*Orders come in multiples of 2* the ultimate fall and holiday cookie - so popular we're keeping it going through Spring!

(2) Snickerdoodle (v)

(2) Snickerdoodle (v)

$6.00

You won't be the only one melting this summer - this vegan version of the classic cinnamon cookie melts in your mouth!

Flourless Chocolate (Whole)

Flourless Chocolate (Whole)

$24.00

Gluten free, made with dark chocolate and almond meal. Cake comes unsliced.

Coffee Cake (Whole)

Coffee Cake (Whole)

$24.00

Cinnamon swirl - streusel topping. Cake comes unsliced.

Viennoiserie

Our croissants and other viennoiserie are made with leavened dough layered with cultured butter and organic grains. Flaky to perfection.
Croissant

Croissant

$3.50
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.75
Morning Bun

Morning Bun

$4.00

Packaged

Shortbread

Shortbread

$6.00

Also known as Sablé, this is a buttery, French shortbread with whole wheat flour, Maldon sea salt and the perfect amount of crunch. Packs of 7 for $6.

Sandwiches

Ham & Gruyere

Ham & Gruyere

$7.50

Our Ham & Gruyere contains hormone-free and antiobiotic-free Beeler's Ham, cave-aged Gruyere, cultured butter and homemade mustard on the baguette.

Spicy Italian

Spicy Italian

$8.00

Our classic rosemary sea salt flatbread with spicy Calabrese salami, aged provolone, pickled onion, house-made Romesco, and organic arugula.

Vegan Sandwich

Vegan Sandwich

$7.50

Our Vegetarian sandwich features housemade chickpea salad, nutty tahini vinaigrette, crunchy carrot slaw, and spicy arugula on our rosemary sea salt flatbread. Also vegan!

Turkey Chimichurri

Turkey Chimichurri

$8.00

Our Turkey Chimichurri sandwich is made with thoughtfully raised, antibiotic free Diestel Turkey, organic Sharp White cheddar cheese, housemade chimichurri sauce and organic arugula—all crafted between our toasted pumpkin seed and parmesan flatbread

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info

We are a craft bakery specializing in high quality breads. Our mission is to restore the time-honored tradition of baking artisan breads.

Website

Location

5611 Palmer Way, Ste C, Carlsbad, CA 92010

Directions

Gallery
Prager Brothers Artisan Breads image
Prager Brothers Artisan Breads image

Similar restaurants in your area

Milton's
orange star4.6 • 4,174
2660 Via De La Valle Del Mar, CA 92014
View restaurantnext
SusieCakes - Del Mar
orange star4.6 • 438
3705 Caminito Ct San Diego, CA 92130
View restaurantnext
Nutmeg Sabre Springs
orange star4.0 • 1,318
12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy San Diego, CA 92128
View restaurantnext
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe - Scripps Poway Parkway - 2
orange starNo Reviews
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway San Diego, CA 92131
View restaurantnext
0050 - San Diego (UTC)
orange starNo Reviews
4313 La Jolla Village Drive Ste 2275 San Diego, CA 92122
View restaurantnext
Enclave - Scripps Ranch
orange starNo Reviews
10051 Old Grove Rd. San Diego, CA 92131
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Carlsbad

The Cheesecake Factory
orange star4.4 • 19,345
2525 El Camino Real Carlsbad, CA 92008
View restaurantnext
Veggie Grill
orange star4.6 • 6,630
965 Palomar Airport Rd Carlsbad, CA 92011
View restaurantnext
Beach Plum Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 6,287
6971 El Camino Real Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 6,143
6985 El Camino Real Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Pure Burger - Carlsbad
orange star4.3 • 5,985
2641 Gateway Road Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Luna Grill
orange star4.7 • 5,408
2681 Gateway Rd Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Carlsbad
Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Oceanside
review star
Avg 4.4 (207 restaurants)
Encinitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Cardiff By The Sea
review star
No reviews yet
Rancho Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Solana Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Escondido
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston