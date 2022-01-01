Prai Kitchen
497 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
23 LaSalle Road, West Hartford, CT 06107
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Toro Loco Mexican Street Food - 22 raymond rd
No Reviews
22 raymond rd west hartford, CT 06107
View restaurant
Zephyr's Street Pizza - 968R Farmington Avenue
No Reviews
968R Farmington Avenue West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in West Hartford
More near West Hartford