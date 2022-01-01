Restaurant header imageView gallery

Prai Kitchen

497 Reviews

$$

23 LaSalle Road

West Hartford, CT 06107

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai (Gf)
Drunken Noodle***
Pad C U

Appetizer

Chicken Satae (Gf)

Chicken Satae (Gf)

$8.00

Marinated chicken in coconut milk and herbs served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce. 6 pieces in one order

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$8.00

Home style deep fried marinated chicken wings

Chive Pancake

Chive Pancake

$7.00

Chive mixed with pancake batter, deep fried and served with sweet chili soy sauce

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$7.00

Deep fried shrimp coated with crunchy coconut served with chili sauce. 4 pieces in one order

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$7.00

Crabmeat and cream cheese in fried wonton wrap

Crispy Brussel Sprout

Crispy Brussel Sprout

$8.00

Fried crispy brussels sprout served with sweet chili, ground peanut and fried onion

Curry Puff

Curry Puff

$6.00

Homemade pastries stuffed with chicken, onion, and potato seasoned with curry powder (grand mom’s recipes). 2 pieces in one order.

Duck Roll

Duck Roll

$8.00

Oven roasted duck, cucumber, scallion, carrot, ginger, mint wrapped in roti

Edamame (Gf)

Edamame (Gf)

$6.00

Steamed healthy soy bean, lightly salted

Shumai Ball

Shumai Ball

$7.00

Deep fried shrimp shumai ball served with sweet chili sauce. 5 pieces in one order

Siam Roll

Siam Roll

$7.00

Thai crunchy rolls stuffed with seasoned glass noodle, chicken, sweet corn and water chestnut. 4 pieces in one order.

Soft Shell Crab

Soft Shell Crab

$7.00

Fried soft shell crab served with house spicy mayo sauce

Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$4.00

Vegetarian fried rolls, delicate and crispy, served with sweet chili sauce. 2 pieces in one order.

Summer Roll

Summer Roll

$7.00

Lettuce, mint, carrot and rice vermicelli combined with shrimp wrapped in softened rice paper served with spicy peanut vinegar sauce. 2 pieces in one order.

Stuffed Wing

Stuffed Wing

$7.00

Stuffed chicken wing with glass noodles and crispy onion.

Thai Dumpling

Thai Dumpling

$8.00

Chicken stuffed with shrimp, crabmeat and water chestnut served with vinegar soy sauce. 4 pieces in one order

Tofu Triangle

Tofu Triangle

$7.00

Golden brown fried tofu served with sweet chili sauce

Vegetable Dumpling

$7.00

Steamed vegetable dumpling served with vinegar soy sauce

Grilled Lemongrass Chicken

Grilled Lemongrass Chicken

$9.00

Marinated Thai herbs Chicken

Tod Mun Pla

Tod Mun Pla

$8.00

Spicy fish cake, a traditional Thailand appetizer is made with fresh fish paste, green beans and red curry paste

Soup & Salad

Beef Salad**

Beef Salad**

$11.00

Grilled Beef with chili, red onion, tomato, cucumber, cilantro, scallion and lime dressing

Coconut Galangal Soup (Gf)

Coconut Galangal Soup (Gf)

$6.00

Coconut milk with chicken, bell pepper, mushroom, scallion

Mango Avocado Salad

Mango Avocado Salad

$12.00

Boiled shrimp with fresh mango, avocado, tomato, red onion, scallion and lime dressing

Papaya Salad (Gf)

Papaya Salad (Gf)

$9.00

Green papaya mixed with tomato, string beans, roasted peanut, garlic lime juice and chili

Rice Soup

Rice Soup

$6.00

Thai rice soup simmered with ginger, scallion and ground chicken.

Seafood Soup (Gf)**

$9.00

Mixed seafood soup with galangal, kaffir leaves and basil leaves in hot and sour lime juice broth

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Japanese green seaweed salad

Siam Salad (Gf)

$8.00

Mix green vegetable with, tofu, Choice of ginger or peanut dressing

Soft Shell Crab Salad

Soft Shell Crab Salad

$11.00

Fried soft shell crab with fresh mango, red onion, scallion, chili and lime dressing

Spicy Lemongrass Soup (Gf)*

$6.00

Traditional Thai spicy lemongrass soup with shrimp or chicken bell pepper, mushroom, scallion

Grilled Squid Tentacles Salad***

Grilled Squid Tentacles Salad***

$12.00

Grilled squid tentacles, come with spicy Thai style dressing.

Noodle Bowl

Beef Noodle Soup

$13.00

Fresh rice noodle with slice beef, meat ball, bean sprout and scallion

Spicy Thai Noodle Soup*****

Spicy Thai Noodle Soup*****

$15.00

Rice noodle soup with spicy and sour broth that adds lime juice, roasted chili flakes, grounded chicken, shrimp, roasted peanuts and hard boiled egg.

Thai Sukiyaki***

Thai Sukiyaki***

$15.00

Thai version of Japanese Sukiyaki. Glass noodle soup with chicken, shrimp, vegetable (napa, carrot, scallion, onion), egg and sesame seed. Very unique flavor

Traditional Thai Dish

Served with white rice
Basil Sauce***

Basil Sauce***

Sautee' basil, chili, garlic, bell pepper and mushroom

Garlic Black Pepper*

Garlic Black Pepper*

Sautee’ with garlic, mushroom, and black pepper on lettuce bed

Ginger Sauce

Sautee’ ginger, onion, scallion, bell pepper, mushroom

Green Curry (Gf)**

Green Curry (Gf)**

Green curry paste with broiled coconut milk, eggplant, bell pepper, string bean and basil leaves

Massaman Curry (Gf)

Massaman Curry (Gf)

Massaman paste with broiled coconut milk, potatoes, onion& peanut

Mixed Vegetable

Sautee’ carrot, broccoli, mushroom, bell pepper, napa, bok choi, yellow squad, string bean scallion

Rama (Gf)

Steamed vegetable, served with peanut sauce

Red Curry (Gf)**

Red Curry (Gf)**

Red curry paste with broiled coconut milk, bell pepper, eggplant and basil leaves

Spicy Eggplant**

Sautee’ spicy eggplant, bell pepper, onion and basil leaves

Yellow Curry (Gf)**

Yellow curry paste with broiled coconut milk, red onion and potatoes

Thai A La Carte

Basil Fried Rice**

Basil Fried Rice**

Stir fried rice, onion, bell pepper, basil, chili and egg

Drunken Noodle***

Drunken Noodle***

Sautee’ flat noodle, basil, chili, tomatoes, bell pepper, onion and egg

Udon drunken***

Udon drunken***

Sautee’ udon noodle with basil, chili, tomatoes, bell pepper onion and egg

Mee Krob Radnah

Mee Krob Radnah

$2.00

Crispy noodle in Thai-style gravy sauce, with broccoli and Chinese broccoli (Choice of mix vegetable, tofu or chicken - $15, beef, duck or shrimp $16, seafood -$18)

Pad C U

Pad C U

Sautee’ flat noodle with sweet soy sauce, egg, Chinese broccoli and broccoli

Pad Thai (Gf)

Pad Thai (Gf)

Stir fried rice noodle, ground peanut, bean sprouts, scallion and egg

Pad Woon Sen

Pad Woon Sen

Sautee’ bean thread noodle with broccoli, onion, scallion, carrot, tomato, napa and egg

Pineapple Fried Rice

Stir fried rice, onion, scallion, tomatoes pineapple, raisin and egg

Sriracha Noodle**

Sriracha Noodle**

Sautee’ flat noodle with sriracha sauce, broccoli, mushroom, carrot, bean sprouts, scallion and egg

Thai Fried Rice

Stir fried rice, onion, scallion, tomatoes and egg

Tom Yum Fried Rice**

Tom Yum Fried Rice**

Stir fried rice, onion, bell pepper, chili and egg with spicy tom yum paste

Tom Yum Udon**

Udon noodle soup in spicy lemongrass broth

Thai A La Carte Special

Chiang Mai Noodle

Chiang Mai Noodle

$15.00

Sunny curry sauce come with egg noodle, crispy chicken, red onion, scallion, bok choi and pickled cabbage

Crabmeat Fried Rice

Crabmeat Fried Rice

$17.00

Crab meat, with tomatoes, onion, scallion and egg

Pad Thai Giant Prawn

Pad Thai Giant Prawn

$20.00

Stir fried rice noodle with giant prawns, ground peanut, bean sprout, scallion and egg

Prai’s Signature

Served with white rice
Basil Red Snapper***

Basil Red Snapper***

$24.00

Fried filet red snapper with basil leaves, bell pepper and chili on steamed bok choi

Chili Red Snapper*****

$24.00

Fried filet red snapper topped with spicy tamarind sauce

Duck Tamarind

Duck Tamarind

$24.00

Crispy duck with tamarind sauce on steamed mixed vegetable

Emperor Chicken*****

Emperor Chicken*****

$17.00

Crispy chicken and bok choi topped with spicy tamarind sauce

Emperor Duck*****

$24.00

Crispy duck and bok choi topped with spicy tamarind sauce

Fisherman***

Fisherman***

$20.00

Hot & spicy seafood sauteé’ with bell pepper, chili, basil and herb

Panang Beef***

Panang Beef***

$18.00

Beef, bell pepper and string bean in panang curry sauce simmered with coconut milk

Prai’s Chicken Basil***

Prai’s Chicken Basil***

$17.00

Stir fried ground chicken with bell pepper, mushroom, string bean, Chili and sunny side egg on top

Short Rib Curry (Gf)**

Short Rib Curry (Gf)**

$22.00

Stewed short rib with coconut milk curry, pineapple, tomatoes and basil leaves

Siam Beef

$18.00

Marinated beef stir fried with mushroom, onion scallion, sesame seed

Side Order

Brown Rice

$3.00

Jasmine White Rice

$2.00

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Steamed Chicken

$5.00

Steamed Noodle

$3.00

Steamed Vegetable

$5.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Dessert and Drinks

Mango w/ Coconut Sticky Rice

Mango w/ Coconut Sticky Rice

$7.00

Sweet fresh mange, served with coconut sticky rice

Coconut Sticky Rice A La Mode

Coconut Sticky Rice A La Mode

$7.00

Coconut Ice Cream served with warm sticky rice, topped with peanut

Chocolate lava cake w/ ice cream

$8.00

Mochi

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Thai Ice Coffee

$3.50
Thai Ice Tea

Thai Ice Tea

$3.50

Lychee Thai Ice Tea

$3.50

Soda - Coke

$2.00

Soda - Diet Coke

$2.00

Soda - Ginger Ale

$2.00

Mango Juice

$4.50

Coconut Juice

$4.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Gallery
Prai Kitchen image
Prai Kitchen image
Prai Kitchen image

