Prairie City Wine Room 155 North Market Street
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Upscale wine bar serving wine, beer, and fun snack foods.
Location
155 North Market Street, Paxton, IL 60957
