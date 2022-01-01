Prairie City Wine Room 155 North Market Street

  • Home
Order Again

Beer

Riggs Hefeweisen

$5.00

Mango Cart

$5.00

Triptych Dank Meme

$5.00

Lager

$5.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Shock Top

$4.00

Space Dust IPA

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Rolling Rock

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Killians Irish Red

$4.00

Guiness

$5.00

Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA

$5.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$4.00

Truly

$4.00

Daisy Cutter

$5.00

Noon Whistle Cozmo Pale Ale

$5.00

Rt. 51 Strawberry Dreams

$5.00

Old Bakery Citrus Wheat

$5.00

Revolution Oktoberfest

$4.00

Revolution Sun Crusher

$4.00

Wine

Cork Fee applies to purchases of wine bottles consumed in the wine room.

Cork Fee

$3.00

6oz Cono Sur, Pinor Noir

$8.00

6oz Decoy, Pinot Noir

$8.00

6oz Hess, Cabernet

$8.00

6oz Hess, Pinot Noir

$8.00

6oz Hogue, Merlot

$6.00

6oz House Red

$4.00

6oz Line 39, Cabernet

$6.00

6oz Line 39, Pinot Noir

$6.00

6oz Oliver Dry Red

$6.00

6oz Oliver Sweet Red

$6.00

6oz Pacific Rim, Semi-Sweet

$7.00

6oz Prophecy, Red Blend

$7.00

6oz Redtree, Cabernet

$6.00

6oz Sterling, Cabernet

$7.00

9 oz Decoy, Pinot Noir

$12.00

9 oz Hess, Pinot Noir

$12.00

9oz Cono Sur, Pinor Noir

$12.00

9oz Hess, Cabernet

$12.00

9oz Hogue, Merlot

$9.00

9oz House Red

$7.00

9oz Line 39, Cabernet

$9.00

9oz Line 39, Pinot Noir

$9.00

9oz Oliver Dry Red

$9.00

9oz Oliver Sweet Red

$9.00

9oz Pacific Rim, Semi-Sweet

$10.50

9oz Prophecy, Red Blend

$10.50

9oz Redtree, Cabernet

$9.00

9oz Sterling, Cabernet

$10.50

BTL Cono Sur, Pinor Noir

$20.00

BTL Decoy, Pinot Noir

$20.00

BTL Hess, Cabernet

$23.00

BTL Hess, Pinot Noir

$21.00

BTL Hogue, Merlot

$14.00

BTL Line 39, Cabernet

$15.00

BTL Line 39, Pinot Noir

$15.00

BTL Lion Tamer, Red Blend

$55.00

BTL Oliver Dry Red

$14.00

BTL Oliver Sweet Red

$12.00

BTL Pacific Rim, Semi-Sweet

$17.00

BTL Prophecy, Red Blend

$19.00

BTL Redtree, Cabernet

$14.00

BTL Sterling, Cabernet

$18.00

3 Flight

$9.00

4 Flight

$12.00

5 Flight

$15.00

3oz Royal Tokaji Ice wine

$8.00

6oz Hess, Chardonnay Shirtail

$8.00

6oz Hogue, Riesling

$6.00

6oz House White

$4.00

6oz Line 39, Pinot Grigio

$6.00

6oz Mary Michelle, Moscato

$6.00

6oz Oliver Apple Pie

$6.00

6oz Oliver Lemon Moscato

$6.00

6oz Oliver Moscato

$6.00

6oz Oliver Sweet White

$6.00

6oz Prophecy, Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

6oz Shades of Blue, Riesling

$6.00

6oz Decoy, Chardonnay

$8.00

6 oz Pac Rim, Sweet Reisiling

$6.00

9oz House White

$7.00

9oz Oliver Moscato

$9.00

9oz Oliver Sweet White

$9.00

9oz Oliver Lemon Moscato

$9.00

9oz Oliver Apple Pie

$9.00

9oz Wine Slushy

$8.00

9oz Seasonal Drink Special

$8.00

9oz Prophecy, Sauvignon Blanc

$10.50

9oz Line 39, Pinot Grigio

$9.00

9oz Hess, Chardonnay Shirtail

$12.00

9oz Hogue, Riesling

$9.00

9oz Shades of Blue, Riesling

$9.00

9oz Mary Michelle, Moscato

$9.00

9 oz Pacific Rim, Sweet Reisling

$9.00

9 oz Decoy, Chardonnay

$10.50

BTL Decoy, Chardonay

$20.00

BTL Hess, Chardonnay Shirtail

$22.00

BTL Hogue, Riesling

$14.00

BTL Line 39, Pinot Grigio

$14.00

BTL Mary Michelle, Moscato

$14.00

BTL Oliver Apple Pie

$12.00

BTL Oliver Lemon Moscato

$12.00

BTL Oliver Moscato

$12.00

BTL Oliver Sweet White

$12.00

BTL Oliver, (unlisted)

$12.00

BTL Prophecy, Sauvignon Blanc

$18.00

BTL Royal Tokaji Ice wine

$32.00

BTL Shades of Blue, Riesling

$14.00

BTL Pacific Rim, Reisling

$15.00

Wine Flight -3

$9.00

Wine Flight -4

$12.00

Wine Flight - 5

$15.00

6 oz Oliver Sweet Rose

$6.00

9 oz Oliver Sweet Rose

$9.00

BTL Oliver Sweet Rose

$15.00

6oz Whispering Rose

$6.00

9oz. Whispering Rose

$9.00

BTL Whispering Rose

$16.00

GLS Rosa Regale

$8.00

GLS La Marca, Prosecco

$7.00

GLS William Wycliff, Brut

$4.00

GLS Mimosa

$5.00

BTL Rosa Regale

$25.00

BTL La Marca, Prosecco

$19.00

BTL William Wycliff, Brut

$9.00

Wine Slushy

$9.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Jones Bottled Soda

$3.00

Charcuterie

Small Charcuterie

$20.00

3 cheeses, one meat

Large Charcuterie

$30.00

4 cheeses, 2 meat

Cheese / Meat

Aged Cheddar

$6.00

1/2 lb block

Bacon Cheddar

$6.00

1/2 lb block

Garlic Cheddar

$6.00

1/2 lb block

Gouda

$6.00

1/2 lb block

Ranch Cheddar

$6.00

1/2 lb block

Jalapeno Cheddar

$6.00

1/2 lb block

Tomato Basil Garlic Cheddar

$6.00

1/2 lb block

Dill Cheddar

$6.00

1/2 lb block

Bacon Green Onion Cheddar

$6.00

1/2 lb block

Buffalo Wing Cheddar

$6.00

1/2 lb block

Salami

$6.00

3 oz

Prosciutto

$6.00

3 oz

Soppressata

$6.00

3 oz

Olive Jack cheese spread

$6.00

Bacon Garlic Horseradish spread

$6.00

Swiss and Bacon spread

$6.00

Pretzels /Breads / Crackers

Sleeve of crackers

$1.50

Small Pretzel

$6.00

Giant Pretzel

$12.00

Charcuterie Pretzel

$22.00

2 cheeses, 2 meats, dried fruit/ nuts comes with cheese sauce and mustard

Dessert

Apple Blossom

$4.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$5.00

cherry pie

$3.00

Wine Glass

Lolita Wine Glass w/ stem

$29.95

Prairie City Wine Room Glass

$15.00

Lolita Wine Glass Stemles

$19.95

Mud Pie Stemless Wine glass

$15.00

Non-Lolita

Mud Pie wine glass w/stem

$19.95

Lolita wine glass ornament

$10.95

Enesco wine glass w/stem

$14.00

Gift bag

Sip, Sip Hooray wine bottle bag

$9.00

Soiree Sisters

Cheap but nice

$7.00

Pretty Alright Goods

Spoiler Alert

$7.00

Pretty Alright Goods

Oaky

$7.00

Pretty Alright Goods

Any Day

$7.00

Pretty Alright Goods

Naughty but nice

$7.00

Pretty Alright Goods

Way here

$7.00

Pretty Alright Goods

Subtle Notes

$7.00

Pretty Alright Goods

Shut up Liver

$7.00

Pretty Alright Goods

Use a bottle

$7.00

Pretty Alright Goods

Assorted Wine gift bags

$2.99

slushy mix

Peach Bellini

$12.00

Wine-a-Rita

Blueberry pomegranate

$12.00

Wine-a-Rita

Straw mango

$12.00

Wine-a-Rita

Wine Glace

$12.00

Wine-a-Rita

Cosmorita

$12.00

Wine-a-Rita

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Wine-a-Rita

Napkins

Wine O'Clock somewhere

$6.00

Soiree Sisters

Great Minds Drink Alike

$6.00

Soiree Sisters

Age and Glasses of Wine

$6.00

Soiree Sisters

Party started

$8.00

Pretty Alright Goods

Day drinking

$8.00

Pretty Alright Goods

misc gift

$ 10 misc gift

$10.00

$ 12 misc gift

$12.00

$ 15 misc gift

$15.00

$ 20 misc gift

$20.00

$ 24. 95 misc gift

$24.95

Happy B-day Confetti

$8.00

Soiree Sisters

Happy B-day sweater

$10.00

Soiree Sisters

Merry Christmas towel

$8.00

Soiree Sisters

All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Upscale wine bar serving wine, beer, and fun snack foods.

Location

155 North Market Street, Paxton, IL 60957

Directions

