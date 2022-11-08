Restaurant header imageView gallery

Prairie House Restaurant

260 Reviews

$$$

119 E Main St

Lewisville, TX 75057

Order Again

Popular Items

12oz Ribeye
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
TX 3 Step

First Bite

Bandidos (half)

$9.99

Pepper Jack cheese filled jalapenos wrapped in chicken & bacon, grilled, served on a bed of Texs Toothpicks

Bandidos (whole)

$12.99

Pepper Jack cheese filled jalapenos wrapped in chicken & bacon, grilled, served on a bed of Texs Toothpicks

Onion Strings

$8.99

1/2 lb. breaded strips of jalapenos and onions served w/ ranch

Fried Cheese

$9.99

Lightly breaded and flash fried mozzarella, served w/ ranch

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Lightly breaded and flash fried, served w/ ranch

Cowboy Quesadilla

$10.99

Smoked brisket, cowboy beans, pico de gallo & cheese

Martin's Chicken Nachos

$12.99

Piled high w/ chicken,onions, bell peppers & cheese. Served w/ salsa and sour cream

Combo

$11.99

TX toothpicks, Fried Mushrooms, Fried cheese

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Lightly breaded and flash fried, served w/ ranch

BBQ Trio

$13.99

Burnt ends, Bandidos, Smoked sausage

Bottle Caps

$8.99

Hand battered jalapenos, lightly breaded and flash fried, served w/ ranch

Brisket Burnt Ends

$12.99

A delicacy in the world of BBQ w/ an intense smoke flavor

Brisket Queso

$10.99

Smoked green chili queso topped w/ chopped Brisket

Xtra Chips

Texas Toast

Texas Toothpicks

$8.99Out of stock

Fried Ribs (4)

$9.99

Sandwiches

Del Rio Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled chicken with pepper jack, jalapenos, LTOP on a brioche bun

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken grilled or fried, LTOP on a brioche bun

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Chicken, LTOP on a brioche bun

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken fried steak, LTOP on a brioche bun

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

In house smoked turkey, LTOP on a brioche bun

Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken fried chicken, LTOP on a brioche bun

Sliced Beef Sandwich

$9.99

Sliced Brisket on a brioche bun

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$9.99

Chopped Brisket on a brioche bun

Sausage Sandwich

$9.99

Smoked Sausage on a brioche bun

Catfish Sandwich

$10.99

Fried Catfich, LTOP on a brioche bun

The Burger Sandwich

$11.99

1/2 lb. all beef patty w/ LTOP

Bison Burger Sandwich

$15.99

Mesquite grilled to your liking, LTOP on a brioche bun

Elk Burger Sandwich

$15.99

Mesquite grilled to your liking, LTOP on a brioche bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.99

Smoked pulled pork w/ jalapeno cabbage slaw, TX toothpicks, pickles & BBQ sauce on a brioche bun

Gone Fishin'

Fried Catfish (4)

$17.99

Lightly breaded & flash fried 'till golden brown

Fried Catfish & Shrimp

$18.99

Lightly breaded & flash fried 'till golden brown

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$16.99

Mesquite Grilled to perfection and served with a side of butter sauce

Gulf Shrimp

$18.99

Marinated and grilled to perfection Texas Gulf shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$18.99

Lightly breaded & flash fried Texas Gulf shrimp

Mesquite Grilled Salmon

$18.99

Seasoned and mesquite grilled. Topped w/a sesame ginger glaze

Prairie Classics

Prairie Chicken

$16.99

Chicken breast, marinated & mesquite grilled

Chicken Fried Chicken

$16.99

Lightly breaded & flash fried w/ Gravy on the side

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.99

Lightly breaded & flash fried topped with gravy

Grilled Texas Quail

$17.99

4 quail knots,marinated and mesquite grilled to perfection

BBQ Chicken

$16.99

Chicken breast marinated, mesquite grilled and slathered with BBQ sauce

From the Garden

Prairie Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens w/ mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, grated carrots, red cabbage, cheese & croutons

Spinach Delight

$10.99

Spinach w/ strawberries, red onions, feta cheese, mushrooms & candied pecans

Southwest Salad

$10.99

Prairie salad w/ cowboy beans, pico de gallo & tortilla strips

Cobb Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, hard boiled eggs, bleu cheese & bacon

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan & croutons

Steaks

16oz Ribeye

$33.99

Mesquite grilled to perfection

8oz Hamburger Steak

$15.99

Mesquite grilled to perfection

8oz Top Sirloin

$16.99

Mesquite grilled to perfection

10oz NY Strip

$20.99

Mesquite grilled to perfection

8oz Filet

$27.99

Mesquite grilled to perfection

12oz Prime Rib MW

$28.99Out of stock

Mesquite smoked to perfection

12oz Ribeye

$27.99

Seasoned & mesquite grilled to perfection

BBQ

Sliced Brisket

$16.99

House Smoked

Chopped Brisket

$16.99

Housed Smoked

Black Pepper Sausage

$15.99

House Smoked

Jalapeno Sausage

$15.99

House Smoked

Smoked Turkey

$15.99

House Smoked

Baby Back Ribs 1/2 Rack

$18.99

House Smoked

Baby Back Ribs Whole Rack

$22.99

House Smoked

TX 2 Step

$17.99

House Smoked

TX 3 Step

$19.99

House Smoked

Pulled Pork

$16.99

House Smoked

Frontier Selections

Veggie Platter

$11.95

Pick any 3 sides

Pork Chops

$18.99

2 center cut pork chops, mesquite grilled

Cowboy Special

$12.99

Cowboy beans topped with chopped brisket, BBQ sauce, onions, jalapenos, cornbread.

Lil' Wranglers

Kid's Burger

$6.99

Kid's Chicken Strips

$6.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kid's BBQ Sandwich

$6.99

Kid's Prairie Dog

$4.99

Kid's Mac N' Cheese

$4.99

Kid's From the Pit

$7.99

Kid's Drink

$1.50

Sweet Endings

Cobbler

$6.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.99

Coconut Cream Pie

$7.99

Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Banana Pudding

$6.99

Fried Cheese Cake

$8.99

Hand rolled in cinnamon and sugar & served with ice cream

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$7.99

Sides

Fries

$3.99

Sweet potato fries

$3.99

Mashed potato

$3.99

Sweet Potato (Dinner Only)

$3.99

Potato salad

$3.99

Cole slaw

$3.99

Dinner salad

$3.99

Corn

$3.99

Vegetable Skewer

$3.99

Green beans

$3.99

Carrots

$3.99

Cowboy beans

$3.99

Mac n' cheese

$3.99

Fried okra

$3.99

Fried green beans

$3.99

TX toothpicks (SIDE)

$3.99Out of stock

Baked Potato (Dinner Only)

$3.99

Yellow Mac

$3.99

Onion Strings (SIDE)

$3.99

Extra Cornbread To Go

$0.50

Add Ons

Avocado

$2.25

Bacon

$1.99

Cheddar

$1.25

Grated Cheese

$1.25

Grilled onions

$1.99

Jalapenos

$0.99

Pepper Jack

$1.25

Sauteed mushrooms

$3.99

Swiss

$1.25

TX Toothpicks

$1.99

Whole jalapeno

$0.99

Bun

$0.50

Extra Dressing

Ranch 2oz

$0.75

Ranch 8oz

$2.99

Ranch 16oz (Pint)

$5.99

BBQ 2oz

$0.99

BBQ 8oz

$3.95

BBQ 16oz (Pint)

$7.90

Balsamic Vinaigrette 2oz

$0.50

Bleu Cheese 2oz

$0.50

Honey Mustard 2oz

$0.50

Italian 2oz

$0.50

Thousand Island 2oz

$0.50

Sesame Ginger 2oz

$0.50

Avocado Ranch 2oz

$1.25

Gravy 8oz

$2.99

Brown Gravy 8oz

$2.99

Queso (No Brisket)

$3.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.99

Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Club Soda

$0.99

Root Beer Bottle

$2.99

Orange Juice

$3.49

Cranberry Juice

$3.49

Apple Juice

$3.49

Pineapple Juice

$3.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Hot Tea

$3.49

Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Kid's Drink

$1.50

Topo Chico

$2.99Out of stock

Water

Gallon Of Tea

$8.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Powerade

$2.99

Gingerale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Mocktail

$6.50

Tonic Water

$2.99

Bottle Water

$1.00

Tuesday Specials

BBQ Combo

$12.99

Prime Rib Sand w/ TX Toothpick

$10.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

119 E Main St, Lewisville, TX 75057

Directions

Gallery
Prairie House Restaurant image
Prairie House Restaurant image
Prairie House Restaurant image

