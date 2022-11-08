Prairie House Restaurant
260 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
119 E Main St, Lewisville, TX 75057
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Esquina del Sabor - 699 S Stemmons Freeway Suite 350
No Reviews
699 S Stemmons Freeway Suite 350 Lewisville, TX 75067
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lewisville
Jamba - 001052 - Marketplace at Highland Village
5.0 • 21
3180 FM407 Highland Village, TX 75077
View restaurant
More near Lewisville