Prairie Lanes

Food

APPETIZERS

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$11.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN TOTS

$10.25

CHEESE CURDS

$8.50

CHIPS & QUESO

$10.00

FRIES

$5.50

LOADED TOTS

$10.25

MACHO NACHO

$17.50

MINI NACHO

$11.00

PRETZEL BITES

$8.00

QUESADILLA

$11.00

TENDERS

$10.50

TENDERS SMALL

$7.50

WAFFLE FRIES

$6.50

WINGS

$14.00

TOTS

$5.50

BURGERS

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$12.50

BAJA BURGER

$12.50

CHEESEBURGER

$11.50

HAMBURGER

$11.00

RODEO BURGER

$13.00

HANDHELDS

CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP

$13.50

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

CLUB WRAP

$12.50

NAUGHTY CUBAN

$12.00

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$13.00

SPICY BUFF WRAP

$12.00

TURKEY BACON MELT

$12.00

SALAD / SOUP

CHEF

$11.50

TACO

$10.50

CUP OF SOUP

$3.50

BOWL OF SOUP

$5.00

SALAD BAR

$6.99

16" PIZZA

16" CARNIVORE

$18.00

16" CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$18.00

16" DELUXE

$18.00

16" PIZZA

$12.50

16" VEGGIE

$18.00

10" PIZZA

10" GLUTEN FREE

$10.00

10" THIN

$8.50

10" THIN CARNIVORE

$11.00

10" THIN CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$11.00

10" THIN DELUXE

$11.00

10" THIN VEGGIE

$11.00

FISH

BAKED COD DINNER

$14.00

BATTERED COD DINNER

$13.00

CARRY OUT COD DINNER

$12.50

FISH AND CHIPS

$11.50

SENIOR/KIDS COD DINNER

$11.00

KIDS MEAL

KIDS CORN DOG

$6.50

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.50

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS TENDERS

$8.00

N/A Beverages

CHERRY PEPSI

$2.61

CLUB SODA

CRANBERRY

$2.61

DIET MT DEW

$2.61

DIET PEPSI

$2.61

DOC 360

$2.61

GINGER BEER

$3.00

ICED TEA

$2.61

LEMONADE

$2.61

MILK

$2.61

MT DEW

$2.61

ORANGE CRUSH

$2.61

ORANGE JUICE

$2.61

PEPSI

$2.61

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.61

RASPBERRY ICED TEA

$2.61

ROCK STAR

$3.50

ROOT BEER

$2.61

SLUSHIE - BLUE RASPBERRY

$2.85

SLUSHIE - CHERRY

$2.85

SLUSHIE - MIX

$2.85

SOUR

$2.61

STARRY

$2.61

STARRY ZERO

$2.61

SUGAR FREE ROCK STAR

$3.50

TOMATO JUICE

$2.61

TONIC

$2.61

CHERRY PEPSI REFILL

CRANBERRY REFILL

DIET MT DEW REFILL

DIET PEPSI REFILL

DOC 360 REFILL

ICED TEA REFILL

LEMONADE REFILL

MT DEW REFILL

ORANGE CRUSH REFILL

PEPSI REFILL

RASPBERRY TEA REFILL

ROOT BEER REFILL

STARRY REFILL

STARRY ZERO REFILL

P - CHERRY PEPSI

$7.10

P - CRANBERRY

$7.10

P - DIET MT DEW

$7.10

P - DIET PEPSI

$7.10

P - DOC 360

$7.10

P - ICED TEA

$7.10

P - LEMONADE

$7.10

P - MT DEW

$7.10

P - ORANGE CRUSH

$7.10

P - ORANGE JUICE

$8.06

P - PEPSI

$7.10

P - PINEAPPLE JUICE

$8.06

P - RASPBERRY ICED TEA

$7.10

P - ROOT BEER

$7.10

P - STARRY

$7.10

P - STARRY ZERO

$7.10
Sunday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Your home for year round family fun. Now proudly offering Laser Tag, Redemption Arcade, Bowling, Bar, Restaurant, and Volleyball. We specialize in Birthday Parties, Company Outings, and Family Gatherings. Local family owned and operated for over 30 years!!

