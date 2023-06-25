Prairie Lanes
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
Your home for year round family fun. Now proudly offering Laser Tag, Redemption Arcade, Bowling, Bar, Restaurant, and Volleyball. We specialize in Birthday Parties, Company Outings, and Family Gatherings. Local family owned and operated for over 30 years!!
430 CLARMAR DR, Sun Prairie, WI 53590
