Prairie Rose at Honey Creek Resort 12633 Resort Drive
No reviews yet
12633 Resort Drive
Moravia, IA 52571
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Favorites
French Toast
2 Slices of French Toast served with Choice of Bacon, Ham, or Sausage
Iowa Farmer's Breakfast
2 Eggs, Hash Browns, Toast, and Choice of Bacon, Ham, or Sausage
One Egg
1 Egg, Toast, and Choice of Bacon, Ham, or Sausage
Two Eggs
2 Eggs, Toast, and Choice of Bacon, Ham, or Sausage
Pancake Breakfast
2 Pancakes served with Choice of Bacon, Ham, or Sausage
Biscuits & Gravy
Biscuits and Gravy
Lunch Menu
Appetizers
Burgers
Sandwiches
Prairie Rose Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast served with honey mustard BBQ sauce, topped with pepper jack cheese, diced tomato, and chopped bacon. Served on a broiche bun and choice of 1 side
Toasted Turkey BLT
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, and tomato served on Texas toast. Served with a choice of 1 side.
Toasted Club
Honey ham, turkey, roast beef, cheddar cheese, bruschetta cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sweet mustard sauce on toasted flatbread. Served with a choice of 1 side.
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
Grilled or fried tenderloin topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Served with a choice of 1 side.
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Reuben on Marble Rye
Baskets
Fish Basket
Breaded and deep fried pollock served with tarter sauce and coleslaw.
Haystack
French Fries topped with shredded cheese, tomato, a crumbled burger, and served with a side of lettuce and our signature house sauce. A burger and fries without the bun.
Chicken Tenders
Tender, lightly breaded chicken tenders fried until crispy. Served with a choice of dipping sauce and 1 side.
Wraps/Salads
Pizzas
Additional Sides
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Specialty Entrees
Prime Rib Special
Served with a baked potato, vegetable, and Texas Toast
Filet
Tender 8 oz. filet grilled to order. Locally raised beef. (Well done may be butterflied)
Ribeye
Tender 12 oz. ribeye grilled to order. Locally raised beef.
Steak DeBurgos
Tender juicy barbequed pork ribs
Bar-B-Que Ribs
Iowa Smoked Pork Chop
Delicious 10 oz. smoked pork chop with natural flavors
Salmon
Grilled 8 oz. salmon drizzled with lemon pepper butter
Prairie Rose Chicken
8 oz. grilled chicken breast, placed on a bed of leaf lettuce, topped with pepper jack cheese, diced tomatoes and chopped bacon. Honey barbeque sauce on the side
Alfredo
Homemade alfredo served over fettuccini
Burgers
American Burger
Burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Rathbun Burger
Burger topped with provolone cheese, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, ranch, and tasty Barbeque sauce on the side.
Island View Burger
Burger topped with fried portobello mushrooms, your choice pepperjack or provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pesto sauce.
Drink Menu
Non-Alcoholic
Mocktails
Cocktails
Lemon Drop
Vodka, orange liqueur, lemon juice, and simple syrup, shaken and served up
Bloody Mary
Made with America's favorite: Zing Zang's Bloody Mary Mix and Worcestershire sauce Can be made with no alcohol
Cosmopolitan
Vodka, orange liqueur, cranberry juice, lime juice, shaken and served up Carrie Bradshaw's favorite drink
Piña Colada
Rum, coconut pineapple juice, blended and served in a hurricane glass Can be made with no alcohol
Elsie's Manhattan
Rye, sweet vermouth, Angostura bitters, served up with a Luxardo cherry Named for the Fenton family matriarch's favorite drink, Elsie's Manhattan is traditionally made with rye whiskey, which can be substituted for bourbon for a sweeter flavor.
Daiquiri
White rum, simple syrup, lime A favorite of Ernest Hemingway and JFK
Mule
Liquor, lime, ginger beer Vodka - Moscow Mule Bourbon - Kentucky Mule Gin - London Mule Rum - Island Mule
Collins
Liquor (traditionally gin), lemon juice, simple syrup, and club soda, served over ice.
Martini
Gin or vodka, dry vermouth, garnish, served up with an olive or twist of lemon
Old Fashioned
Whiskey, simple syrup, Angostura bitters, served over ice with a Luxardo cherry and an orange peel
Margarita
Tequila, orange liqueur, lime, and optional sweetener
French Gimlet
Gin, St. Germain (elderflower liqueur), and lime
Liquor
Well (Tito's)
Smirnoff
Smirnoff Apple
Smirnoff Caramel
Smirnoff Cherry
Smirnoff Cranberry
Smirnoff Watermelon
Absolut
Absolut Grapefruit
Ketel One
Ketel One Peach and Orange Blossom
Gray Goose
Bacardi
Well (Sailor Jerry)
Bacardi Gold
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Oakheart
Rumchata
Kahlua
Well (Jaurez Silver)
Jose Cuervo Gold
Sauza Gold
Cazadores
Hornitos
Patron Citronage
1800
Patron
Black Velvet Caramel
Bushmills
Basil Hayden Bourbon
Basil Hayden Rye
Bulleit Bourbon
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Crown Peach
Crown Apple
Dewars Scotch
Colonel E.H. Taylor
Elijah Craig Bourbon
Glenfarclas
Glenlivet Double Oak
Glenlivet Aged 12 Years
Jack Daniels
Jameson
J&B
Johnnie Walker Red
Johnnie Walker Black
Well (Seagram's 7)
Evan Williams
Southern Comfort
Templeton Rye
Wild Turkey
Chivas Regal
Bulleit Rye
Grande Marnier
Christian Brothers
Courvoiser
B & B
Cointreu
Cherry Pucker
Grape Pucker
Watermelon Pucker
DiAmore Amaretto
Disaronno Amaretto
Dr. McGillicuddy's Peach Schnapps
Jagermeister
Romana Sambucha
Rumpleminze Peppermint Schnapps
St.Germain
Five O'Clock
Bombay Sapphire
Tanqueray
Beefeater
Wine
House (Canyon Road)
Austin Hope
Bottle only
Anthology
Bottle only
Kendall Jackson
Robert Mondavi
Robert Mondavi Monterray County
Bottle only
Artemis
Bottle only
Silver Oak
Bottle only
Line 39
Simi
Bottle only
Cooper and Thief
Bottle only
House (Canyon Road)
Columbia
Northstar
Bottle only
Decoy
Noble Vines 181
Simi
Bottle only
Robert Mondavi Private Selection
Thorn
House (Canyon Road)
Brewer Clifton
Louis Jadot
Bottle only
MacMurray
Bottle only
The Seeker
Meiomi
Byron
Bottle only
Simi Rebel Cask Prohibition Blend
LTC Chateau Les Trois Croix
Quest
Rowen
Chateau La Nerthe Les Cassagnes Cotes du Rhone Villages
Dérange
Borgo Scopeto Chianti Classico
Banfi Chianti Classico Riserva
Tenuta di Arcen Chianti Classico
Nipozzano Chianti Rufina
1895
Catena
Proximo
Saldo
Ravenswood
Bogel
Copain Les Voisins
Franciscan
Wente Morning Fog
The Snitch
Simi
Louis Jadot Steel
Byron
Proverb
House (Canyon Road)
Blindfold
Evolution: Luck? Intention?
Crane Lake
Starling
Ste Chateau Michelle
August Kessler
Ruffino Moscato D'Asti
Umberto Fiore Moscato D'Asti
Simi Dry Rosé
Studio by Miraval
Meiomi
Dark Horse Brut
Yulupa Cuvee Brut
La Marca Prosecco
Fairbanks White Port
Beer & Cider
Heineken (Non-Alcoholic)
Kona Big Wave
Goose Island 312 Wheat Ale
Angry Orchard
Redd's Apple Ale
Budweiser
Bud Light
Coors Light
Busch Light
Guinness
Miller Light
Corona Extra
Modelo Especial
Michelob Ultra
Coors Banquet
Blue Moon Belgian Wheat Ale
Goose Island IPA
Stella Artois
Ruthie Exile Gold Lager
Fishback & Stephenson First Crush: Watermelon Hard Apple Cider
Fishback & Stephenson Coyote Verde: Green Apple Hard Cider
Fishback & Stephenson Peach Passion: Peach and Passionfruit Hard Apple Cider
Wilson's Cider - Honeycrisp
Shiner Bock
Mahalo Pineapple Radler
Leinenkugel Summer Shandy
Big Grove Summer Jam Sour
Big Grove Easy Eddie
Big Grove Citrus Surfer
Big Moon Belgian White
Peace Tree Red Rambler
Guinness (Non-Alcoholic)
Coors Light
Lagunitas IPA
Blue Moon Belgian Wheat Ale
Guinness
Bud Light
Modelo Especial
Ruthie Exile
Wilson's Cider - Honeycrisp
Guinness
Heineken
Seltzer/Canned Cocktails
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
12633 Resort Drive, Moravia, IA 52571