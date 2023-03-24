Restaurant header imageView gallery

Prairie Rose Grille 1102 Walnut Street

review star

No reviews yet

1102 Walnut Street

Chelsea, OK 74016

Beverage

Soft Drinks and Water

Pepsi

$2.59+

Diet Pepsi

$2.59+

Dr. Pepper

$2.59+

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.59+

Mug Rootbeer

$2.59+

Sierra Mist

$2.59+

Lemonade

$2.59+

Cherry Limeaid

$3.09+

Water

To go Ice and/or Water

$0.50

Teas, Coffee and Hot Chocolate

Sweet Tea

$2.59+

Unsweetened Tea

$2.59+

Coffee

$1.49

Large Coffee to Go

$1.59

Hot Tea

$2.09

Hot Chocolate

$2.09

Half Sweet and Half Unsweetened Tea

$2.59+

Half Lemonade and Half Sweet Tea

$2.59+

Half Lemonade and Half Unsweetened Tea

$2.59+

Milk and Orange Juice

Milk

$4.99+

Chocolate Milk

$5.29+

Orange Juice

$4.99+

Breakfast

Omelette

Ham and Colby Jack Omelette

$10.99

Mexican Omelette

$10.49

Bacon and Colby Omelette

$10.49

Sausage and Colby Omelette

$10.49

Mushroom and Swiss Omelette

$10.49

Western Omelette

$10.49

Simple Breakfast

Oatmeal and Toast

$4.99

Biscuit and Gravy Small

$2.50

Biscuit and Gravy Large

$3.50

Hash browns

$3.49

Sausage Biscuit

$3.50

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit

$4.50

Ham, Egg and Cheese Biscuit

$4.99

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit

$4.50

Hash browns and Gravy

$4.99

Breakfast Platter

2 Eggs with Bacon

$9.99

1 Egg with Bacon

$8.99

2 Eggs with Sausage

$9.99

1 Eggs with Sausage

$8.99

2 Eggs with Chicken Fried Steak

$11.49

1 Egg with Chicken Fried Steak

$10.49

2 Eggs with T Bone Steak

$23.99

1 Egg with T Bone Steak

$22.99

2 Eggs with Ribeye

$20.99

1 Egg with Ribeye

$19.99

Prairie Rose Pancake Breakfast

$9.99

Ham and 1 Egg

$9.49

Ham and 2 Eggs

$10.49

Specialty’s

Dirty D

$8.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.49

French Toast 2 Piece

$4.99

French Toast 3 Piece

$5.99

1 Hotcake

$3.49

2 Hotcakes

$5.99

3 Hotcakes

$7.29

BLT

$4.99

Breakfast Sides

Bacon Side

$3.89

Sausage Side

$3.89

Ham Steak 1

$4.79

Texas Toast

$1.35

Biscuit

$1.35

Hash browns

$3.49

Gravy Side

$2.29

Egg 1

$2.19

Eggs 2

$3.49

Wheat Toast

$1.35

Chicken Fried Steak Patty

$7.99

Desserts

Ice Cream

Single Dip Cup

$2.99

Double Dip Cup

$4.25

Single Dip Cake Cone

$2.49

Double Dip Cake Cone

$4.25

Single Dip Waffle Cone

$4.59

Double Dip Waffle Cone

$5.89

Milkshakes, Malts, Floats and Frosty

Milkshakes

$5.99+

Malts

$6.19+

Floats

$5.99

Orange Cream Frosty

$5.99

Happy Camper

$5.99+

Sundaes and Banana Split

5oz Ice Cream Sundae

$7.09

Fudge Brownie Sundae

$7.09

Banana Split

$8.99

Brownies, Cake and Pie

Cake and Pie

$4.99

Brownie

$2.09

Apparel

Shirts

Prairie Rose T-Shirts

$18.00

Hoodies

Prairie Rose Hoodies

$40.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

A prairie rose nestled in the beautiful town of Chelsea located of Route 66. Serving an extensive selection of cuisine ranging from American, Italian, Mexican as well as local steak. We also serve Blue Bell Ice Cream and homemade desserts and offer drive thru/take out service.

Location

1102 Walnut Street, Chelsea, OK 74016

Directions

