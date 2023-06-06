- Home
Prairie House Food & Spirits
1920 Prairie Street
Prairie Du Sac, WI 53578
Popular Items
BBQ Burger
BBQ Burger

Served with crispy bacon, Wisconsin Cheddar, fried onion strings, coleslaw and housemade BBQ sauce. Whether dining out or preparing food at home, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
California BLT
Served with housemade garlic aioli and avocado
Kid's Chicken Tenders
Lunch & Dinner
Appetizers
Prairie Nacho Platter
Fresh corn tortillas, topped with housemade nacho cheese, black olives, jalapeños, fresh pico with a side of guacamole and sour cream
1/2 lb Fried Cheese Curds
Muenster cheese curds served with ranch or marinara
1 lb Fried Cheese Curds
Muenster cheese curds served with ranch or marinara
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
Fried shrimp, wrapped in bacon with guacamole, pico de gallo, and drizzled with remoulade on tortilla chips
Wings Bone-In
Tossed in buffalo, BBQ, sweet chili or garlic parmesan. Served with choice of blue cheese or ranch
Chicken Tenders
Hand breaded and served with choice of housemade sauce
Poutine
Prairie House frites tossed with our housemade gravy, cheese curds and pulled pork
!/2 Prairie Nacho Platter
Soup and Salads
Cup French Onion
Served with croutons and Swiss cheese
Crock French Onion
Served with croutons and Swiss cheese
Cup Soup of the Day
Crock Soup of the Day
Caesar Salad
Croutons, romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes and housemade Caesar dressing
Asian Salad
Spring greens topped with cabbage, red onion, orange sections, red peppers, crispy wontons and walnuts tossed in our peanut and red pepper vinaigrette
Salad Bar - One Trip
Salad Bar - All You Can Eat
Burgers and Sandwiches
Prairie Burger
Leaf lettuce, red onion and tomato. Whether dining out or preparing food at home, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
BBQ Burger
Served with crispy bacon, Wisconsin Cheddar, fried onion strings, coleslaw and housemade BBQ sauce. Whether dining out or preparing food at home, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Black Bean Chipotle Burger
Black bean patty, shaved romaine, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo and choice of cheese. Whether dining out or preparing food at home, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Sriracha Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, red onion, tomato, leaf lettuce, provolone cheese and sriracha aioli. Whether dining out or preparing food at home, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Turkey Avocado Club
Oven roasted turkey breast, bacon, tomato, red onion, cucumber, lettuce, avocado and provolone cheese
California BLT
Served with housemade garlic aioli and avocado
Pulled Pork Sliders
Slow roasted and topped with coleslaw, red cabbage and housemade BBQ sauce
Fish Tacos
Three flour tortillas filled with haddock, lettuce, red cabbage, pico de gallo and drizzled with remoulade
Pulled Pork Tacos
Three flour tortillas filled with slow roasted pork, red cabbage, avocado and cilantro
Entrees and Pasta
Filet
8 oz choice beef tenderloin served with au jus. Whether dining out or preparing food at home, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Ribeye
14 oz choice cut served with au jus. Whether dining out or preparing food at home, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Salmon
Sautéed with garlic butter
Walleye
Baked or deep-fried
Gulf Shrimp
Butterflied, breaded, and fried or sautéed "Scampi style" with grape tomatoes, scallions, and white wine garlic butter
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta topped with a smooth Alfredo sauce and fresh broccoli
Sides
Kids Menu
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
12" Pizza
12" Cheese
12" Sausage
12" Pepperoni
12" Sausage and Pepperoni
12" Veggie
Onion, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers and black olives
12" Meat Lovers
Bacon, sausage, pepperoni and Canadian bacon
12" Supreme
Sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives
12" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, red onion, chicken and mozzarella
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch, bacon, chicken, and red onion
16" Pizza
16" Cheese
16" Sausage
16" Pepperoni
16" Sausage and Pepperoni
16" Veggie
Onion, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers and black olives
16" Meat Lovers
Bacon, sausage, pepperoni and Canadian bacon
16" Supreme
Sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives
16" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, red onion, chicken and mozzarella
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch, bacon, chicken, and red onion
Gluten Free
Gluten Free Cheese
Gluten Free Sausage
Gluten Free Pepperoni
Gluten Free Sausage and Pepperoni
Gluten Free Veggie
Onion, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers and black olives
Gluten Free Meat Lovers
Bacon, sausage, pepperoni and Canadian bacon
Gluten Free Supreme
Sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives
Gluten Free BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, red onion, chicken and mozzarella
Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch, bacon, chicken, and red onion
1/2 & 1/2 Pizzas
Mexican Specials
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken, onion, tomato, garlic and basil. Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole
Burrito
Chicken or beef, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, tomato, and sour cream
Burrito Ranchero
Chicken or beef, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream wrapped in 2 tortillas and topped with green sauce
Chimichanga
Chicken or beef, rice, beans and cheese in a fried burrito and topped with melted cheese
Enchilada
Chicken or beef, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa. Topped with green or red sauce and served with a side of rice and beans
Fajita
Chicken, steak or shrimp with three color peppers, tomato, onion. Served with tortilla chips, rice and beans
Fajita Combo
Chicken, steak and shrimp
Quesadilla
Chicken or beef, lettuce, cheese, tomato. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream
Taco Salad
Chicken or beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. Served with a side of salsa
Tacos
Chicken or beef topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese on three soft tortillas. Served with side of rice and beans
Torta Cubana
Avocado, tomato, lettuce, over-medium egg, breaded chicken, chorizo, hot dog, ham, mozzarella, and chipotle mayo on Mexican bread
N/A Beverages/Soda
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Diet Mountain Dew
Starry Lemon Lime
Diet Starry Lemon Lime
Rootbeer
Iced Tea
Raspberry Iced Tea
Ginger Beer
Diet Ginger Beer
Red Bull
Red Bull SF
Coffee
Kiddie Cocktail (regular cup)
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Mountain Dew
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Arnold Palmer
Kids Cup Soda
Kids Cup Milk
Kids Cup Kiddie Cocktail
Lemonade
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1920 Prairie Street, Prairie Du Sac, WI 53578