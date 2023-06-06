BG picView gallery

Prairie House Food & Spirits

review star

No reviews yet

1920 Prairie Street

Prairie Du Sac, WI 53578

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

BBQ Burger

$12.95

Served with crispy bacon, Wisconsin Cheddar, fried onion strings, coleslaw and housemade BBQ sauce. Whether dining out or preparing food at home, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne ill

California BLT

$11.95

Served with housemade garlic aioli and avocado

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Lunch & Dinner

Appetizers

Prairie Nacho Platter

$11.95

Fresh corn tortillas, topped with housemade nacho cheese, black olives, jalapeños, fresh pico with a side of guacamole and sour cream

1/2 lb Fried Cheese Curds

$7.95

Muenster cheese curds served with ranch or marinara

1 lb Fried Cheese Curds

$11.95

Muenster cheese curds served with ranch or marinara

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$11.95

Fried shrimp, wrapped in bacon with guacamole, pico de gallo, and drizzled with remoulade on tortilla chips

Wings Bone-In

$8.95

Tossed in buffalo, BBQ, sweet chili or garlic parmesan. Served with choice of blue cheese or ranch

Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Hand breaded and served with choice of housemade sauce

Poutine

$10.95

Prairie House frites tossed with our housemade gravy, cheese curds and pulled pork

!/2 Prairie Nacho Platter

$7.95

Soup and Salads

Cup French Onion

$4.95

Served with croutons and Swiss cheese

Crock French Onion

$6.95

Served with croutons and Swiss cheese

Cup Soup of the Day

$3.95

Crock Soup of the Day

$5.95

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Croutons, romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes and housemade Caesar dressing

Asian Salad

$10.95

Spring greens topped with cabbage, red onion, orange sections, red peppers, crispy wontons and walnuts tossed in our peanut and red pepper vinaigrette

Salad Bar - One Trip

$6.95

Salad Bar - All You Can Eat

$10.95

Burgers and Sandwiches

Prairie Burger

$10.95

Leaf lettuce, red onion and tomato. Whether dining out or preparing food at home, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

BBQ Burger

$12.95

Served with crispy bacon, Wisconsin Cheddar, fried onion strings, coleslaw and housemade BBQ sauce. Whether dining out or preparing food at home, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne ill

Black Bean Chipotle Burger

$11.95

Black bean patty, shaved romaine, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo and choice of cheese. Whether dining out or preparing food at home, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Sriracha Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled chicken breast, red onion, tomato, leaf lettuce, provolone cheese and sriracha aioli. Whether dining out or preparing food at home, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Turkey Avocado Club

$12.95

Oven roasted turkey breast, bacon, tomato, red onion, cucumber, lettuce, avocado and provolone cheese

California BLT

$11.95

Served with housemade garlic aioli and avocado

Pulled Pork Sliders

$12.95

Slow roasted and topped with coleslaw, red cabbage and housemade BBQ sauce

Fish Tacos

$12.95

Three flour tortillas filled with haddock, lettuce, red cabbage, pico de gallo and drizzled with remoulade

Pulled Pork Tacos

$12.95

Three flour tortillas filled with slow roasted pork, red cabbage, avocado and cilantro

Entrees and Pasta

Filet

$32.95

8 oz choice beef tenderloin served with au jus. Whether dining out or preparing food at home, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Ribeye

$29.95

14 oz choice cut served with au jus. Whether dining out or preparing food at home, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Salmon

$19.95

Sautéed with garlic butter

Walleye

$19.95

Baked or deep-fried

Gulf Shrimp

$19.95

Butterflied, breaded, and fried or sautéed "Scampi style" with grape tomatoes, scallions, and white wine garlic butter

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.95

Fettuccine pasta topped with a smooth Alfredo sauce and fresh broccoli

Sides

Prairie Frites

$2.95

Seasoned with Parmesan and chives

Sweet Potato Tots

$3.95

With sriracha aioli

Plain Fries

$2.95

Waffle Fries

$3.95

Baked Potato

$2.95

Served with sour cream and butter. Served only after 4:00 p.m

Vegetable of the Day

$3.95

Macaroni and Cheese

$3.95

Crisp Fries

$2.95

Crisp Prairie Frites

$2.95

Kids Menu

Kid's Two Ground Beef Sliders

$6.95

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kid's Mac N' Cheese

$6.95

Kid's Buttered Noodles

$6.95

Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

12" Build Your Own

$10.95

16" Build Your Own

$14.95

12" Gluten Free Build Your Own

$13.45

12" Pizza

12" Cheese

$10.95

12" Sausage

$12.95

12" Pepperoni

$12.95

12" Sausage and Pepperoni

$14.95

12" Veggie

$14.95

Onion, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers and black olives

12" Meat Lovers

$18.95

Bacon, sausage, pepperoni and Canadian bacon

12" Supreme

$18.95

Sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives

12" BBQ Chicken

$14.95

BBQ sauce, red onion, chicken and mozzarella

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.95

Ranch, bacon, chicken, and red onion

16" Pizza

16" Cheese

$14.95

16" Sausage

$16.95

16" Pepperoni

$16.95

16" Sausage and Pepperoni

$18.95

16" Veggie

$18.95

Onion, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers and black olives

16" Meat Lovers

$22.95

Bacon, sausage, pepperoni and Canadian bacon

16" Supreme

$22.95

Sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives

16" BBQ Chicken

$18.95

BBQ sauce, red onion, chicken and mozzarella

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.95

Ranch, bacon, chicken, and red onion

Gluten Free

Gluten Free Cheese

$13.45

Gluten Free Sausage

$15.45

Gluten Free Pepperoni

$15.45

Gluten Free Sausage and Pepperoni

$17.45

Gluten Free Veggie

$17.45

Onion, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers and black olives

Gluten Free Meat Lovers

$21.45

Bacon, sausage, pepperoni and Canadian bacon

Gluten Free Supreme

$21.45

Sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives

Gluten Free BBQ Chicken

$17.45

BBQ sauce, red onion, chicken and mozzarella

Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.45

Ranch, bacon, chicken, and red onion

1/2 & 1/2 Pizzas

12" Half & Half Specialty

16" Half & Half Specialty

Gluten Free Half & Half Specialty

$2.50

Mexican Specials

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$13.95

Chicken, onion, tomato, garlic and basil. Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole

Burrito

$14.95

Chicken or beef, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, tomato, and sour cream

Burrito Ranchero

$16.95

Chicken or beef, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream wrapped in 2 tortillas and topped with green sauce

Chimichanga

$14.95

Chicken or beef, rice, beans and cheese in a fried burrito and topped with melted cheese

Enchilada

$14.95

Chicken or beef, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa. Topped with green or red sauce and served with a side of rice and beans

Fajita

$15.95

Chicken, steak or shrimp with three color peppers, tomato, onion. Served with tortilla chips, rice and beans

Fajita Combo

$19.95

Chicken, steak and shrimp

Quesadilla

$13.95

Chicken or beef, lettuce, cheese, tomato. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream

Taco Salad

$11.95

Chicken or beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. Served with a side of salsa

Tacos

$13.95

Chicken or beef topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese on three soft tortillas. Served with side of rice and beans

Torta Cubana

$16.95

Avocado, tomato, lettuce, over-medium egg, breaded chicken, chorizo, hot dog, ham, mozzarella, and chipotle mayo on Mexican bread

N/A Beverages/Soda

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.95

Starry Lemon Lime

$2.95

Diet Starry Lemon Lime

$2.95

Rootbeer

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$2.95

Diet Ginger Beer

$2.95

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull SF

$4.00

Coffee

$2.25

Kiddie Cocktail (regular cup)

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Kids Cup Soda

$1.50

Kids Cup Milk

$1.75

Kids Cup Kiddie Cocktail

$1.75

Lemonade

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1920 Prairie Street, Prairie Du Sac, WI 53578

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sauk Prairie Eagle Inn - 655 Water Street
orange starNo Reviews
655 Water Street Prairie du Sac, WI 53578
View restaurantnext
The Mixing Bowl Bakery
orange star4.3 • 218
525 Water St Sauk City, WI 53583
View restaurantnext
Milio's - Sauk City
orange starNo Reviews
410 Phillips Blvd Ste B Sauk City, WI 53583
View restaurantnext
Vintage Brewing Company - Sauk Prairie - 600 Water St
orange starNo Reviews
600 Water St Sauk City, WI 53583
View restaurantnext
Green Acres - 7487 Wisconsin 78 Trunk
orange starNo Reviews
7487 Wisconsin 78 Trunk Sauk City, WI 53583
View restaurantnext
On the Rox
orange starNo Reviews
8901 Cty Hwy Y Sauk City, WI 53583
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Prairie Du Sac
Sauk City
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Baraboo
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Waunakee
review star
No reviews yet
Middleton
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
De Forest
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Mount Horeb
review star
No reviews yet
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
Verona
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston