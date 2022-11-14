Restaurant header imageView gallery

Prairieville TJ Ribs

37436 Ultima Plaza Blvd, Ste A

Prairieville, LA 70769

Popular Items

Fulton St. Ribs
Full Rack Babyback Ribs
Chicken Wings

Appetizer

APP Onion Rings

APP Onion Rings

$10.95

Freshly cut, hand battered and fried served with remoulade

BBQ Nachos

BBQ Nachos

$12.95

Topped with your choice of Pulled Pork, Chopped Beef or Chicken, Cheese, Jalapeños, tomatoes, and sour cream.

Boudin Balls

Boudin Balls

$12.95

Our Louisiana seasoned mixture of pork, Cajun spices, and rice served with remoulade

Brisket Quesadillas

Brisket Quesadillas

$14.95

Sliced smoked brisket, Monterey Jack cheese, and all the trimmings.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.95

Four pieces of fried chicken tenderloin with honey mustard and french fries. Also available Traditional Buffalo or Bleu Cheese Buffalo.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$15.95

Smoked, jumbo chicken wings served with bleu cheese buffalo sauce or traditional wing sauce, ranch dressing and celery. Order them tossed or sauce on the side.

Chimichangas

Chimichangas

$12.95

Three flour tortillas filled with chopped beef, deep fried, and served with BBQ sauce.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.95

Green tomato slices with bleu cheese and drizzled balsamic reduction.

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$12.95
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$10.95

Zesty dill pickles battered and fried. Served with Cajun remoulade sauce.

Specialty BBQ

Full Rack Babyback Ribs

Full Rack Babyback Ribs

$29.95

Our award-winning babyback ribs slow cooked to perfection. A fan favorite since 1986!

Fulton St. Ribs

Fulton St. Ribs

$19.95

1 lb. tender, slow-cooked babyback ribs

Brisket Platter

$23.95

St. Louis Ribs

$21.95
½ BBQ Chicken

½ BBQ Chicken

$16.95

Slow smoked BBQ chicken glazed with our signature BBQ sauce

Two Meat Combo

Two Meat Combo

$24.95
Three Meat Combo

Three Meat Combo

$29.95
TJ’s BBQ Platter

TJ’s BBQ Platter

$69.95

Grilled sausage, smoked ribs, smoked wings, brisket, pulled pork, 1/2 BBQ chicken, smoked turkey and chopped beef brisket. Served with french fries.

The Legend Platter

The Legend Platter

$119.95

St. Louis Smoked Ribs, 1 order of Fulton St. Ribs, 1/2 BBQ chicken, brisket, 2 sausage links, 5 chicken wings, order of chimichangas and bowl of red beans

Babyback (No Sides)

$26.50

Fulton (No Sides)

$16.50

8 oz Sirloin

$16.95
14 oz Ribeye

14 oz Ribeye

$35.95

Charbroiled Tenders

$13.99

Monterey Tenders

$16.99

Specialties

Bowl Redbeans & Rice

Bowl Redbeans & Rice

$8.95

A Louisiana tradition served with garlic bread.

Kip Special

Kip Special

$9.95

Baked potato smothered with your choice of chopped BBQ beef, pulled pork, or gilled chicken.

Southern Fried Wings

$18.95

TJ's take on southern fried chicken served with French fries and your choice of side.

Super Combo

Super Combo

$9.95

Sandwiches & Burgers

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$13.95

Tender, sliced smoked beef brisket

Burnt Endz Sandwich

Burnt Endz Sandwich

$12.95

Double smoked marbled brisket tips. A BBQ lovers delight!

Chopped Beef Sandwich

Chopped Beef Sandwich

$10.95

Smoked chopped beef roasted perfectly, seasoned with our homemade BBQ sauce.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Specialty marinated, topped with bacon and swiss cheese.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.95

A generous portion of oak wood fired, slow-roasted pork

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$13.95

Slow smoked & thinly sliced juicy turkey breast

TJs 5 Star Burger

TJs 5 Star Burger

$12.95

Half Pound Angus patty served on sourdough bun

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.95

Topped with crispy bacon and melted cheese.

Burnt Ends Burger

$15.95

Topped with double smoked marbled brisket tips and melted cheese.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.95

Topped with sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese.

BBQ Ranch Stack

$15.95

Topped with slow smoked pulled pork, crispy onions, cheddar cheese and bbq sauce. Only for meat lovers!

Shrimp Poboy

$13.95

Catfish Poboy

$12.95

Seafood

Fried Catfish

Fried Catfish

$15.95

Crispy, Cajun-fried catfish, farm-raised in the USA.

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$19.95

Eight jumbo fried shrimp hand battered and fried to perfection.

Shrimp & Catfish

Shrimp & Catfish

$20.95

Four jumbo shrimp and 8 oz fried catfish

Salad & Gumbo

Beef Brisket Salad

Beef Brisket Salad

$14.95

Slow-smoked brisket on a bed of romaine, topped with diced onions, tomatoes, and shredded Parmesan cheese.

Smoked Turkey Salad

$14.94

Slow-smoked turkey on a bed of romaine, topped with diced onions, tomatoes, and shredded Parmesan cheese.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$15.95

Mixed greens topped with guest’s choice of chicken and dressed with red onions, tomatoes, eggs, and shredded cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.95

Lightly battered fried chicken tenders coated with our tangy buffalo sauce, served over mixed greens with bacon, diced tomato, red onions, and shredded cheese

Gumbo Cup

$4.95
Gumbo Bowl

Gumbo Bowl

$7.95
Small Side Salad

Small Side Salad

$6.50

Large Garden Salad

$11.95
Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$6.50
Entree Caesar Salad

Entree Caesar Salad

$11.95
Desserts

Apple Cobbler

Apple Cobbler

$6.50

A family favorite! Juicy, tender apples and chopped pecans with a delicious cobbler topping.

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$6.50
Fudge Brownie

Fudge Brownie

$5.50

A generous scoop of vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two decadent chocolate brownies. Drizzled with chocolate syrup, whipped cream and pecan pieces

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$3.00

For serious Vanilla lovers —rich, creamy and extra delicious.

Sides

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$4.45
Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$4.45
Broccoli

Broccoli

$4.45
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$4.45

French Fries

French Fries

$4.45

Green Bean

$4.45
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.45
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$4.45
Mojos

Mojos

$4.45
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.45
Red Beans & Rice

Red Beans & Rice

$4.45
Side Onion Rings

Side Onion Rings

$4.45
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.45

A la Carte

4 Fried Shrimp

$8.95

4 Grilled Shrimp

$8.95

Side Brisket

$5.95

Side Burnt Ends

$4.95

Side Chopped Beef

$4.95

Side Fried Catfish (4 oz)

$6.95

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.95

Side Lump Crabmeat

$7.95

Side Pulled Pork

$4.95

Side Sausage Link

$4.95

Side Smoked Turkey

$4.95

Side Texas Toast

$0.50

Side Special

$2.29

Side Dressing

$0.25

Beverages

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Pink Lemonade

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Powerade

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Bottled Drink

$3.00

Water

Milk

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Bulk Sides

Pint Baked Beans

$7.50

Pint Red Beans & Rice

$7.50

Pint Mashed Potatoes

$7.50

Pint Mac N Cheese

$7.50

Pint Coleslaw

$7.50

Quart Baked Beans

$11.95

Quart Red Beans & Rice

$11.95

Quart Mashed Potatoes

$11.95

Quart Mac N Cheese

$11.95

Quart Coleslaw

$11.95

Sm Pan Baked Beans

$39.99

Sm Pan Red Beans & Rice

$39.99

Sm Pan Mashed Potatoes

$39.99

Sm Pan Mac N Cheese

$39.99

Sm Pan Coleslaw

$39.99

Lg Pan Baked Beans

$79.99

Lg Pan Red Beans & Rice

$79.99

Lg Pan Mashed Potatoes

$79.99

Lg Pan Mac N Cheese

$79.99

Lg Pan Coleslaw

$79.99

Pint Potato Salad

$7.50

Quart Potato Salad

$11.95

Sm Pan Potato Salad

$39.99

Lg Pan Potato Salad

$79.99

Pint Green Beans

$7.50

Quart Green Beans

$11.95

Sm Pan Green Beans

$39.99

Lg Pan Green Beans

$79.99

Catering

Apple Cobbler (18 Servings)

$49.99

Apple Cobbler (36 Servings)

$79.99

Boudin Balls (30 Servings)

$59.99

Brownie (18 Servings)

$39.99

Brownie (36 Servings)

$49.99

Caesar Salad (Sm Pan)

$34.99

Catering One Meat Combo

$23.99

Catering Three Meat Combo

$28.99

Catering Two Meat Combo

$25.99

Changa Bites (25-30)

$54.99

Changa Bites (55-60)

$99.99

Chicken Tenders (25-30)

$39.99

Chicken Tenders (55-60)

$59.99

Chicken Wings (18 Servings)

$60.00

Chicken Wings (36 Servings)

$99.00

Fried Wings (18 Servings)

$60.00

Fried Wings (36 Servings)

$90.00

Gallon of Tea

$7.99

Garden Salad (Small Pan)

$39.99

Grilled or Fried Chicken Salad (Lg Pan)

$79.99

Slider Tray (25-30)

$59.99

Slider Tray (55-60)

$109.99

Spinach Dip (25-30)

$54.99

Spinach Dip (55-60)

$94.99

The Big Cat

$200.00

The Heisman

$374.95

The MVP

$214.95

The Natty

$499.95

Family Packs

Family 2 Pack

$48.99

Family 4 Pack

$69.99

Family 6 Pack

$89.99

Family 8 Pack

$119.99

Meat by the Pound

St. Louis - Lb

$17.95

Sausage - Lb

$16.95

Pulled Pork - Lb

$16.95

Smoked Turkey - Lb

$18.95

Chopped Beef - Lb

$16.95

Brisket - Lb

$19.99

Whole Brisket - Lb - Sliced

$17.99

Whole Brisket - Lb - Whole

$14.99

BBQ Bottles

Bottle Mild BBQ

$6.99

Bottle Hot BBQ

$6.99

Gumbo

Gumbo Bowl

Gumbo Bowl

$7.95

All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
37436 Ultima Plaza Blvd, Ste A, Prairieville, LA 70769

